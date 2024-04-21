PAK (Pakistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 80 % Chance of Winning NEW 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in the third T20I of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 21, 2024 (Sunday), at 8:00 PM IST. After the first T20I between both sides was washed away by rain, Pakistan won the second encounter pretty convincingly thanks to the heroics of Shaheen Shah Afridi and returning Mohammad Amir.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Without a doubt, Pakistan are one of the strongest sides in the world in T20 cricket and especially at home, where their dominance are second to none. With a full-strength squad available at their disposal, Pakistan showcased why it would be tough for a second-string New Zealand side to break through them. Hence, without holding any bars, you could be sure that Pakistan are walking into the next game as favourites.

We have already discussed why New Zealand aren’t really capable of winning the series by any chance. Most of their first-choice players are away on IPL duties and the likes of Finn Allen and Adam Milne were injured currently. The squad that took on Pakistan in the second game seemed bereft of any oomph and thus, it would be a surprise if they can dazzle away.

PAK’s chance of winning is 80%

NZ’s chance of winning is 20%

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Pakistan bowlers architected the win against New Zealand in the second T20I and it is only fair we bet a stick on Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Pakistan pacer is one of the most devastating entities in the shortest format of the game, and backing him seems plausible. You can’t move on without placing a generous bet on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam - two of Pakistan’s stalwarts of recent times.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi is one of the most even cricket grounds in Pakistan, in terms of its help for batting first and batting second sides. While the batting-first teams have won 39 games since January 2019, the chasing sides have won just five more games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 172/6, whereas the average first-innings winning score at the venue is 183/6. That New Zealand were dismissed for just 92 in the first game could have been down to their lack of incisiveness in the department and not on the pitch.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for the third T20I in Rawalpindi is better than that of the first and second T20I. There is a 17% probability of precipitation in the city, but it goes down to even better level in the evening. So we can expect a full game.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Sain Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Ifran Khan All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Since 2023, Pakistan have won just six of their 18 encounters, but looking at the massive gulf between sides, this should end in a better position for the Asian side.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Tim Robinson Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Michael Bracewell Batter James Neesham All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s current form should be immaterial to the cause because of the fact that the Kiwi nation are fielding a team of complete newbies with most of their players unavailable.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

Pakistan have historically dominated New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, having won 22 out of the 41 head-to-head encounters.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 44.5 in powerplay @1.88 (Parimatch)

This seems like an easy bet to get into for the likes of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan - all bat with a strike rate of more than 140 in the last three years. The way they have gone about their business, you could be sure of the fact that they can maintain a run-rate of over 9 runs easily. So don’t fret over this and bet big on this market.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20i Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.62 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

What Babar Azam can do in the shortest format of the game is not a secret to many. In T20s alone, the Pakistani skipper has scored 10509 runs at an average of 44.26 and a strike rate of 129.32, with 11 centuries and 87 fifties to go with his name. You know you can’t get better opportunities than this to make tons of money from the market.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tim Seifert is one of the most consistent New Zealand batters, having scored 4356 runs at an average of 26.16 and a strike rate of 129.43. He has 22 fifties and a couple of centuries to go with his credentials. Even though he could only score 12 runs in the last game, he is due for a big knock and you can make a lot of money, if you place your bet on him.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most devastating pacers in world cricket, having taken 261 T20 wickets at an average of 20.98 and an economy rate of 7.92. Even at the international level, he has 87 T20 wickets, which adds to his legacy as a fast bowler par excellence.

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ish Sodhi knows how to dominate T20 cricket with a kind of formula that’s unbeknownst to many. Sodhi has taken 290 wickets at an average of 24.44 and an economy rate of 7.86. In T20Is alone, he has 133 wickets - which is a fair representation of where he stands as a bowler.