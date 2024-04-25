PAK (Pakistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 61 % Chance of Winning NEW 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After New Zealand drew level by getting the better of Pakistan in the third T20I, thus leveling the series 1-1, Pakistan will want to exact revenge when both sides face each other in the fourth match of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 25, 2024 (Thursday). However, inspired by a superb knock from Mark Chapman, the visitors are aspiring to take a step further.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan had a side to be at their indomitable best and create a narrative of self-confidence going into the T20 World Cup, but instead, they lost to a Mark Chapman-inspired New Zealand in the third game to level the series. However, they have quality on their side - and it will not really be difficult for them as the caravan moves to Lahore - a venue for a lot of good memories for Pakistan.

On the other hand, despite having a lot of newbies in the side, New Zealand could take a lot of inspiration from how they batted against Pakistan in the third game. They will have to keep punching above their weight in order to have a crack against the home side, but if history has taught us one thing about Pakistan - there’s something unusual in store all the time.

PAK’s chance of winning is 61%

NZ’s chance of winning is 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

After the last-round clash in which Mark Chapman broke through to score a majestic 87, you can’t ignore him any longer. He definitely has to be on your market shopping list. If it is a T20 match in Pakistan, not having both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is a crime you don’t want to commit. Ish Sodhi presents a dashing opportunity to provide us with good money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Toss has hardly played a role at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, with batting first and batting second teams having won 37 games each since the dawn of January 1, 2020. It favours the batters massively, with an average first-innings score is 174, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 188/6. Batters have averaged 25.9 at this venue in the aforementioned time period.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for Thursday, with Accuweather predicting the chance to be less than 8%. There comes a very good reason to cheer for the fact that both sides want a full game of cricket to be warming up nicely for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Sain Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Ifran Khan All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have won two and lost two in the last five T20 matches. That’s not something they would want to have against their name, but the way they have bummed up games from possible winning situations, you’d like to believe that things are not going to be easy for them.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zack Fowlkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Tim Robinson Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Michael Bracewell Batter James Neesham All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand surprised all and sundry with their ingenuity when they got the better of Pakistan in the last-round clash. Hence, taking them lightly wouldn’t do any good for Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

Pakistan have historically dominated New Zealand in the shortest format of the game, having won 22 out of the 42 head-to-head encounters.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 44.5 in powerplay @1.88 (Parimatch)

Pakistan are one of the most consistent teams in the powerplay, even though they score at a run-rate of 8.8 in the first six overs in the last three years. Such has been their consistency that only thrice in the last couple of years have they failed to go past the run-rate. So bank on them to do well in the next game and help us win the clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20i Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.35 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

There has never been a better Pakistani batter in all three formats of the game than Babar Azam and his consistency adds a sense of calibration to the process. With 10546 runs at an average of 44.12 and a strike rate of 129.28, Azam stands a testimony to what could be achieved with pure cricketing prowess. Just go ahead and place your bet on him.

Mark Chapman to be New Zealand’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mark Chapman has scored 106 runs in the ongoing series, which makes him the top run-scorer in the series. He’s achieved those runs at a strike rate of 182.75, with a fifty to his name. Chapman has 3115 T20 runs at an average of 26.62 with two centuries and 19 fifties to his name. If you’re serious about making money, just place your bet on him, okay.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mohammad Amir is back and how! With 327 wickets in the shortest format of the game, Amir has a name that is indelible in the annals of the sport. He has an average of 21.92 and a strike rate of 18.3, which tells you how impactful he has been for the sides he has represented. So what are you waiting for?

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ish Sodhi knows how to dominate T20 cricket with a kind of formula that’s unbeknownst to many. Sodhi has taken 292 wickets at an average of 24.44 and an economy rate of 7.86. In T20Is alone, he has 135 wickets at an average of 22.89, which tells you things are going to be your way if you bet on him.