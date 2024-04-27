PAK (Pakistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 70 % Chance of Winning NEW 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.368 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan and New Zealand will clash in the fifth T20I of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2024. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on April 27. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan, as the hosts, are eager to even the T20I series against New Zealand in the upcoming fifth match at Lahore. Having faced consecutive losses, Captain Babar Azam aims for a strong comeback, emphasising the need to rectify past errors for a decisive performance. With the series standing at 2-1, Pakistan must secure a victory to level the standings.

Inexperienced New Zealand, under the leadership of Michael Bracewell, have impressed with their exceptional displays in the recent T20 matches against Pakistan. Surprising many, they aim to continue their winning streak and secure the series victory. Despite missing key players, they've demonstrated remarkable skill, currently leading the series 2-1.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 30%

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

New Zealand is missing many players from their main squad as they are busy playing the IPL. Despite that, the team managed to deliver promising performances in the three games they have played. Tim Robinson and Tim Seifert opened for the team in the first two games but Tom Blundell replaced Seifert in the opening order recently. The team posted the scores of 16, 42 & 56 runs before their first dismissal in the three T20Is. In the last game, Robinson scored 51 while Blundell knocked 28 runs before losing their wicket. The team looks comfortable against the Pakistan bowling attack. That said, NZ will be expected to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium is renowned for its level playing surfaces, often leading to matches with high scores. Additionally, the pitches here offer favourable bounce, favouring fast bowlers in the initial stages and aiding slower bowlers as the game advances.

Weather Report

Lahore will receive a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius on the day of the game. The skies will be cloudy mostly and there will be interruptions by rain.

Pakistan Players List

Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Sain Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Ifran Khan All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan will be worried after losing the last two T20Is. They are behind 2-1 in the current series. Their batters are struggling with consistency and are losing cheap wickets against the Kiwi bowlers.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell(c), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Blundell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears, Ben Lister

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Michael Bracewell Batter James Neesham All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are 2-1 ahead in the series. They won the last two T20Is with splendid performances in those games. Their bowling order has been their main strength throughout the series. They will enter the next game to win the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 43 times in the format where Pakistan leads the tally with 22 wins while New Zealand could only win 19 games.

Pakistan won- 22

New Zealand won- 19

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

The Black Caps secured a decisive 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series, driven by Tim Robinson's 51 runs and impressive bowling performances by William O'Rourke (3-27) and Ben Sears (2-27). Dean Foxcroft found form with the bat and scored a fluent 34 runs off 26 balls with the help of three sixes. Despite Fakhar Zaman's promising start, Pakistan fell short of the 179-run target, finishing at 174/8. Despite Abbas's three wickets, Pakistan couldn't capitalise, ultimately losing by 4 runs in Lahore. Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer with the bat for Pakistan and finished the innings with the top-score of 61 runs off 45 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. Besides Fakhar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Saim Ayub produced scores of 23, 22 not out and 20 runs respectively.

For the crucial series decider, the home team is considering four changes, with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Abrar Ahmed possibly returning. Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed are set to be benched. In batting, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, and Shadab Khan are relied upon for scoring. Bowling-wise, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Shadab Khan are expected to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

The team pins its hopes on rookie opener Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, wicket-keeper Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, and James Neesham for scoring duties. While William O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Michael Bracewell, and Ish Sodhi are entrusted with securing crucial breakthroughs in the bowling department.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20i Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.2 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for New Zealand

Mark Chapman is a terrific batter. He has an average of nearly 30.00 in the format. He scored an unbeaten 87 in the 3rd T20I. Although he was dismissed out for 8 runs in the last game, he will return with a tremendous knock in the next game.

Fakhar Zaman to be the top batter for Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman made his entry to the series and smashed 61 runs off 45 balls in the last game. Pakistan should have included him earlier as he could make a difference in the series. The batter will be expected to strike hard in the next game too.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Ish Sodhi has always caused trouble for the opponents in the competition. He has picked 3 wickets in 3 games and maintained an economy rate of 7.11 in the current series. The bowler will be expected to do better in the next game.

Abbas Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Abbas Afridi impressed everyone with 3 wickets in the last game. He gave away just 20 runs in the game and will be going in as the best bowling pick from the team. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game.