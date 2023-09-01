PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 28 % Chance of Winning RSA 72 % Bet Now! The T20I series opener between Pakistan women and South Africa women is scheduled to take place at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday, September 01, 2023, at 10:30 am IST.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Newly-appointed skipper Nida Dar is aiming to kick off their home season on a positive note. The Pakistan women's squad for the T20I series includes new faces like Shawaal Zulfiqar, Umme Hani, Natalia Pervaiz, Najiha Alvi, and Syeda Arooba Shah. The team is eager to field their strongest lineup for the inaugural match of the T20I series. When it comes to batting, the team will rely on the contributions of captain Nida Dar, opening batswoman Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, all-rounder Aliya Riaz, and Sidra Ameen to lead the charge in scoring runs. Nida Dar has been a standout performer for Pakistan women's cricket in the T20 format since August 2022. With two half-centuries to her credit, she has topped the batting charts, amassing 344 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 31.27. Muneeba Ali has also been a crucial asset, accumulating 324 runs with an average of 21.60. In terms of bowling, the team will lean on the skills of Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, and Fatima Sana to provide crucial breakthroughs during matches.

On the flip side, South Africa women are gearing up for their first international match in half a year. Recently appointed captain Laura Wolvaardt is optimistic about the team's ability to adapt to the conditions and put on a commendable performance in this upcoming fixture. In terms of batting, the team will look to captain Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, and all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk to lead the way in terms of scoring in this series opener. Leading the batting charts for South Africa women in the T20 format since August 2022, opener Laura Wolvaardt has been a prominent figure. She has notched up 303 runs in 11 matches, holding an impressive average of 37.87, and has secured three half-centuries. In addition to Wolvaardt's contributions, Tazmin Brits has showcased steady performance with the bat throughout the current season. She has amassed 244 runs in nine innings, including three fifties. In the bowling department, the team's reliance will be on players like Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp, and Tumi Sekhukhune to provide crucial breakthroughs during the matches. Nonkululeko Mlaba has been at the forefront of South Africa women's bowling efforts since August 2022, claiming 12 wickets in 11 outings with an impressive average of 5.18.

Pakistan Women's chance of winning: 28%

South Africa Women’s chance of winning: 72%

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Muneeba Ali has been a vital cog in Pakistan’s batting lineup. Although she averages only 15.78 in T20I format but was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with 122 runs at an average of 30.50. Therefore, she is expected to score over 15.5 runs against South Africa Women in the game.

Tazmin Brits emerged as South Africa’s second-highest run-getter during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, amassing 186 runs across six matches. Impressively, her performance against PAK-W has been outstanding, amassing 232 runs in 7 matches against them, with an impressive average of 46.40. Given her track record, it would be a reasonable choice to consider her surpassing the 20.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The 1st T20I of the series between Pakistan women and South Africa women will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. This is the first Women’s T20I match which is going to be hosted at this venue. Both teams will have a strong desire to win the toss, opt to bat first, and set a target exceeding 155 runs. Historically, a significant portion of T20I matches have been won by the team batting first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 65% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 23 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Pakistan Women’s Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nida Dar (captain) Allrounder Muneeba Ali (wk) Wicketkeeper Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Allrounder Sidra Ameen Batter Aliya Riaz Allrounder Sadaf Shamas Batter Diana Baig Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Fatima Sana Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women’s Recent Form

Pakistan will play their first twenty overs game after the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup back in February. The side failed to qualify for the knockouts, winning only one out of four matches.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker

Predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt (c) Batsman Tazmin Brits (wk) Wicket-keeper Sune Luus All-Rounder Anneke Bosch All-Rounder Lara Goodall Batsman Marizanne Kapp All-Rounder Nadine De Klerk All-Rounder Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler

South Africa Women’s Recent Form

Just like Pakistan, South Africa are yet to feature in a WT20I game after losing to Australia in the finale of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup back in February this year. They have three wins in their past five matches.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head Record

Both Pakistan Women and South Africa Women clashed in 18 WT20I matches. Pakistan Women holds a record of 7-11 against South Africa Women. In their last five head-to-head matches, South Africa won four matches, while Pakistan won one match.

Total Matches Played: 18 matches

Pakistan Women Won: 7 matches

South Africa Women Won: 11 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

The opening pair of Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa made significant contributions at this year's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. They established partnerships of 3, 54, 117, 96, and 17 runs for the first wicket in the team's last five matches. In three of these five games, South Africa managed to surpass the 22.5-run mark before experiencing their initial dismissal. Notably, Wolvaardt and Brits have displayed exceptional form this year, accumulating 230 and 186 runs respectively at the prestigious event. Considering their performances, we anticipate South Africa to achieve a score exceeding 22.5 runs against Pakistan before encountering their first wicket loss.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Bismah Maroof to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Bismah Maroof, the ex-captain of Pakistan, stands out as a significant game-changer and a player of note, particularly in the limited-overs formats. She boasts a total of 2658 runs across 120 innings, maintaining an average of 30.19. Impressively, during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, she managed to gather 98 runs, averaging at an impressive 49.00. Her ability to dictate the game's tempo remains a notable aspect of her play.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt was the best batter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year. She scored 230 runs thus far in just 6 games at an average of 46.00. Wolvaardt has demonstrated her talent by routinely scoring runs, and the South African team will look to her to lead them in the final. She will likely be the game's leading batsman for South Africa against Pakistan.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Nida Dar, a leading bowler for Pakistan, has consistently displayed strong economy in the T20 international format, amassing an impressive tally of 126 wickets. Her exceptional command over the ball positions her as a crucial wicket-taker in the anticipated match against England. Notably, she emerged as Pakistan's joint second-highest wicket-taker at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, securing 5 wickets during the tournament. She remains to be a hot bowling prospect for Pakistan Women in the game.

Ayabonga Khaka to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka has established herself as a remarkably steady bowler for South Africa in limited-overs cricket. Her pace and skillful deliveries have consistently troubled opposing batsmen. With an impressive count of 47 wickets in just 50 innings, Khaka has demonstrated her effectiveness. Notably, she claimed 7 wickets across five matches at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It's highly anticipated that Khaka will lead South Africa's bowling attack in the opening T20I match with her exceptional abilities.