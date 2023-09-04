PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 38 % Chance of Winning RSA 62 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women and South Africa will lock horns in the 3rd T20 International on Monday, September 4th, 2023 at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi and the scheduled start time is 8:00 pm IST.

PAK-W vs SA-W Chance of Winning

Pakistan Women continue their dominance on the home soil racking up yet another win and the series against South Africa Women.

South Africa Women scored 150/3 on a good batting surface in the 2nd T20I match on Sunday. Stand in Captain Laura Wolvaardt (44) and Tazmin Brits (48) provided a good start and cameos from Marizanne Kapp (26) and Nadine de Klerk (21) in the final five overs powered South Africa Women to the 150 run mark.

Chasing down a challenging total Pakistan Women played with positive intent led by Sidra Ameen's scintillating half century (61) and cameos from Bismah Maroof (27), Muneeba Ali (26) and Aliya Riyaz (31) helped Pakistan register their second series win in T20 internationals against South Africa Women.

South Africa Women were outplayed by Pakistan Women in the first two matches and the visitors will try to avoid white wash against the home team. Expect a close contest, where one team is aiming to achieve a rare milestone, while the other is playing for pride.

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning: 38%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning: 62%

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PAK-W vs. SA-W Betting Tips

Laura Wolvaardt has scored over 40 runs in the first two T20I matches played on the tour. Wolvaardt has been in good form racking up runs on a consistent basis and we believe Laura Wolvaardt is the best player to bet on to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

PAK-W vs. SA-W Toss Prediction

The surface at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers and is a high scoring ground with a fast outfield. Fast bowlers get swing early in the innings and with some turn on offer in the later part of the game for spinners. In 12 T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won seven matches, while the team batting second won five matches with the average 1st inning score being 180 runs.

The team second won both the matches played in the T20I series and based on how the pitch has played out it looks a good track to chase and we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the National Cricket Ground, Karachi on Monday, September 4, 2023, is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with a 5% chance of precipitation, 72% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 26 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain during the match.

Pakistan Women Players List

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Biag, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Umme Hani.

Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah Bowler Diana Biag Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Recent Form

Pakistan Women won two of their last three T20 matches against South Africa Women. The form of their batting unit has helped Pakistan Women win the T20 series.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder.

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Aneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Delmi Tucker Batter Sinola Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klass Bowler

Recent Form

South Africa lost the last two matches against Pakistan Women and lost the series 2-0. The form of their bowlers has not helped the Proteas despite a strong batting performance.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women clashed in 19 T20 matches. Pakistan Women holds a record of 8- 11 against South Africa Women. Out of the seven wins against South Africa Women, Pakistan Women won one match batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While South Africa Women won three matches batting first and eight matches batting second.

Matches Played: 19 matches

Pakistan Women won: 08 matches

South Africa Women won: 11 matches

PAK-W vs. SA-W Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to score over 35.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.75 (Melbet)

Pakistan Women scored 40 runs and 34 runs in the powerplay in the first and second T20I respectively with both the openers playing positively and capitalising on scoring opportunities. Pakistan Women are averaging 39 runs in the first six overs in the last three T20I matches played. With the top order of Pakistan Women in good form, we back Pakistan Women to score over 35.5 runs in the first six overs.

South Africa Women to score over 40.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.80 (Melbet)

South Africa Women scored 48 and 46 in the first and second T20I matches in powerplay overs respectively. The stand-in captain Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits continued their good run of form and were able to provide a perfect start in both the matches as the Pakistan Women bowling lineup looked clueless. With the top order in form it shouldn't be a tough task for the South Africa Women to score over 40.5 runs in the first six overs.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 85 runs (41 & 44) in the first two matches but failed to notch up a fifty. Wolvaardt's exploits with the bat couldn't help her team win matches as they fell 10-20 runs short in the end. We believe Wolvaardt to come good and convert her starts into a match winning knock and be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen has been the top performer with the bat for Pakistan Women in the ongoing T20I series. She scored 61 runs in the last game and set the tone for other batters to finish the game. Ameen has scored 94 runs in two matches at an average of 47. Considering her recent form, we back Sidra Ameen to be the top batter for Pakistan Women.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

Nashra Sandhu continues to lead the bowling attack of Pakistan with her slow left arm bowling. She has picked up a wicket in both the matches and bowler economically. In the last match Sandhu finished with figures of (1/24). Considering her good run with the ball, Nashra Sandhu is the best bet to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Marizanne Kapp continues her good run of form with the ball against Pakistan Women. Kapp has picked up one wicket in the series so far. She failed to pick up wickets in the previous match which is quite unusual as she is amongst wickets in every match. We back Marizanne Kapp to bounce back and pick up key wickets against Pakistan Women.