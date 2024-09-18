PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 32 % Chance of Winning RSA 68 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women take on South Africa Women in the second game of the three match bilateral series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 18 at 19:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women headed into this series after one win in five matches but managed to turn things around as they took a 1-0 lead after game one. South Africa batted first and lost early wickets as at one point they were 20/2. Tazmin Brits has been excellent this year and continued her brilliant form as she scored 56 off 63 balls as South Africa posted 132 runs on the scoreboard. Pakistan batsmen failed to show up as they were 47/5 and eventually lost the game by 10 runs. Prior to this game Pakistan Women have four back to back wins against South Africa Women and need to win the next game if they aspire to win the series at home. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women’ chances of winning - 32%

South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 68%

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Gull Feroza has had a solid year in T20 format for Pakistan women as she has scored the most half centuries for Pakistan this year and has scored 251 runs with an average of 25.10. Even though Feroza did not score well in the last game, we expect her to make an impact and score well in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp has had a brilliant campaign with the bat as in 2024 she has scored 309 runs with an average of 30.90 which is brilliant in T20 format. She scored a brilliant half century against India Women in the last series and even though she did not score well in the last game, we expect her to do well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, but six of the last eight games at the venue have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Tasmia Rubab

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Nida Dar Batter Sadaf Shamas All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Syeda Aroob Shah Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women struggled continued in the opening game as now they have lost ten of the 13 matches in this calendar year.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Annerie Dercksen Bowler Seshnie Naidu Batter Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women managed to overcome their struggles in the T20 format in the opening game as they beat Pakistan Women in the opening game by ten runs.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women holds a slight edge in this fixture 12-10. South Africa Women have taken a 1-0 lead as they won the opening game by ten runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan Women: 10

South Africa Women: 12

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women go head to head once again after what was a comfortable win for the visitors in the opening game. The gulf in quality between the two sides was pretty evident in the opening game and we expect South Africa to continue their domination in the remaining games in this series. South Africa bowlers bowled well with the new ball which was probably the reason they had a better opening partnership in the opening game. We believe South Africa Women would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women T20i Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.54 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’ top batter

Even though Muneeba Ali did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with her once again as she has been the most consistent batter and leading run scorer for her side this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Tazmin Brits played a crucial knock in the last game against Pakistan Women as she scored 56 off 63 balls as South Africa registered their first win against Pakistan in five matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’ top bowler

Sadia Iqbal overcame her fitness concerns and was brilliant in the opening game as she bagged three wickets and has been the most consistent bowler for Pakistan Women this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Marizanne Kapp has struggled to bag wickets in T20 format this year but that doesn’t change the fact she has bowled well thus. In the last game she bagged two wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.