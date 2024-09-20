PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 36 % Chance of Winning RSA 64 % Bet now! Pakistan Women take on South Africa Women in the final game of the three match bilateral series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 20 at 19:30 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women headed into this series after what has been an underwhelming performance in T20 format in this calendar year. In the opening game it was the South Africa bowlers who dominated the game and eventually edged the game by ten runs. In the second match it was the Pakistan batsmen who had an upper hand as they posted 181 runs on the scoreboard. Once again South Africa top order failed to show up and in what looked like a great wicket to bat on, Pakistan eventually won the game by 13 runs. Both games have been closed which makes this an enticing proposition for the neutrals. As per our calculations, South Africa Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women’ chances of winning - 36%

South Africa Women’ chances of winning - 64%

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Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Gull Feroza has had a solid year in T20 format for Pakistan women as she has been the top scorer for Pakistan in 2024. In the two games thus far, Feroza has struggled to find the footing as she has scored 0 and 10 which makes us believe she will continue to struggle in the upcoming game and will score low.

Marizanne Kapp missed the last game but we believe her to come back in the final game and make an impact. In 2024 she scored 309 runs with an average of 30.90 which is brilliant in T20 format. We expect her to do well in the upcoming game and to be one of the top scorers in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Tasmia Rubab

Predicted Playing XI

Gull Feroza Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Nida Dar Batter Sadaf Shamas All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Syeda Aroob Shah Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women struggled in the opening game but managed to turn things around as they managed to tie the series 1-1.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Seshnie Naidu, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Mieke de Ridder

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Annerie Dercksen Bowler Seshnie Naidu Batter Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women managed to overcome their struggles in the T20 format in the opening game as they beat Pakistan Women in the opening game by ten runs but they lost the last game by 13 runs.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women holds a slight edge in this fixture 12-11. Pakistan Women won the last game against South Africa Women and tied the series 1-1.

Head to Head

Pakistan Women: 11

South Africa Women: 12

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women go head to head in the final game with the series tied 1-1. In the first match South Africa Women bowlers dominated the game especially with the new ball as they won the game and also had a better opening partnership on the day. Even though Pakistan Women managed to turn things around in the second game, we expect South Africa to continue their domination and Pakistan batsmen would continue to struggle with the new ball. We believe South Africa would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’ top batter

Muneeba Ali did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to turn things around as she was brilliant in the game as she scored 45 off 34 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’ top batter

Even though Tazmin Brits did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with her as she has been one of the most consistent batsmen for South Africa this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal to be Pakistan Women’ top bowler

Sadia Iqbal overcame her fitness concerns and was brilliant in the opening game as she bagged two wickets in the last game taking her tally to five wickets in two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’ top bowler

Marizanne Kapp has struggled to bag wickets in T20 format but that doesn’t change the fact she has bowled well. In the opening game she bagged two wickets and is expected to return to the starting lineup which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.