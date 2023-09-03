PAK (Pakistan Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction PAK 35 % Chance of Winning RSA 65 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women and South Africa will lock horns in the 2nd T20 International on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi and the scheduled start time is 8:00 pm IST.

PAK-W vs SA-W Chance of Winning

Pakistan Women displayed dominance in the series opener against the visiting South Africa Women on Friday. Pakistan Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I. South Africa Women's opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits set the tone with the bat-smashing 48 runs in the powerplay and carried on adding 85 runs for the first wicket in 13 overs. Wolvaardt (44) was dismissed by Nashra Sandhu. Tazmin Brits (78) and Marizanne Kapp (19) powered South Africa to a challenging total of 150/3.

Chasing down a tricky total, Pakistan Women's opening pair of Shawaal Zulfiqar (11) and Sidra Ameen (33) got to a good start adding 27 runs for the first wicket. Handy knocks from Bismah Maroof (37), Aliya Riyaz (28) and Muneeba Ali (19) chased down the target on the last ball of the match and won the match by five wickets and lead the series (1-0).

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning: 35%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning: 65%

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PAK-W vs. SA-W Betting Tips

Laura Wolvaardt started her international campaign after finishing the T20 World Cup as the leading run-scorer with 230 runs in six matches at an average of 46.00. She scored 44 runs in the first T20I match and looks in good form. We believe Wolvaardt to be one of the best players to bet on to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

PAK-W vs. SA-W Toss Prediction

The surface at the National Cricket Stadium, Karachi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers and is a high scoring ground with a fast outfield. Fast bowlers get swing early in the innings and with some turn on offer in the later part of the game for spinners. In 11 T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won seven matches, while the team batting second won three matches with the average 1st inning score being 188 runs.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the National Cricket Ground, Karachi on Sunday, September 3, 2023, is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 29 kilometres per hour and it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain during the match.

Pakistan Women Players List

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Biag, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Najiha Alvi, Umme Hani.

Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sidra Ameen Batter Shawaal Zulfiqar Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket Keeper Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana All-rounder Syeda Aroob Shah Bowler Diana Biag Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Recent Form

Pakistan Women won two of the last five T20 International matches played. The ongoing T20I series against South Africa Women is the first major series Pakistan are playing after a very long time. They lost the last T20 international series against Australia earlier in the year.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klass, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder.

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Aneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Delmi Tucker Batter Sinola Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klass Bowler

Recent Form

South Africa Women lost the T20 World Cup at home in the finals against Australia and then lost the first T20I against Pakistan Women. South Africa Women has a good record against Pakistan Women winning four of their last five matches in T20 internationals.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Head-to-Head Record

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women clashed in 18 T20 matches. Pakistan Women holds a record of 7- 11 against South Africa Women. Out of the seven wins against South Africa Women, Pakistan Women won one match batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While South Africa Women won three matches batting first and eight matches batting second.

Matches Played: 18 matches

Pakistan Women won: 7 matches

South Africa Women won: 11 matches

PAK-W vs. SA-W Betting Odds

Pakistan Women to score over 33.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.69 (Parimatch)

Pakistan Women scored 40 runs in the powerplay in the first T20I and both the openers played with positively and capitalised on scoring opportunities. Pakistan Women are averaging 41 runs in the first six overs in the last three T20I matches played. With the top order of Pakistan Women in good form, we back Pakistan Women to score over 33.5 runs in the first six overs.

South Africa Women to score over 39.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

South Africa Women scored 48 runs in the powerplay overs in the first T20I match. The stand-in captain Laura Wolvaardt and her opening partner Tazmin Brits were outstanding in the last match as Pakistan bowling line up looked clueless. With the top order in form it shouldn't be a tough task for the South Africa Women to score over 39. 5 runs in the first six overs.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 316 runs in the last 10 T20 internationals. After an exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup back home, Wolvaardt resumed her good run scoring 44 runs in the first T20I. Based on her recent form and her batting display in the 1st T20I, we back Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women against Pakistan Women in the 2nd T20I.

Nida Dar to be the top batter for Pakistan Women

Nida Dar is a seasoned player with a lot of experience and is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Pakistan Women in the shorter format. Dar failed to score runs in the first T20I but her record against South Africa Women is phenomenal. She has scored 336 runs and is the leading run-scorer for Pakistan Women against South Africa Women in T20 internationals. We believe Nida Dar to come good and be the top batter for Pakistan Women.

PAK-W vs. SA-W Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Marizanne Kapp is having a phenomenal run with the ball over the last month. Kapp picked up 11 wickets in seven matches in the recently concluded Hundred Women’s tournament and bowled a magical spell in the last match. Considering her recent form with the ball Marizanne Kapp is the best bet to be the top bowler for South Africa Women.

Nashra Sandhu to be the top bowler for Pakistan Women

Nashra Sandhu was the leading wicket taker for Pakistan Women in the T20 World Cup with seven wickets in four matches. She bowled an impressive spell (1/20) in the last match. Based on her recent form, we back Nashra Sandhu to come good and be the top bowler for Pakistan Women.