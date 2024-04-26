PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 39 % Chance of Winning WI 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Pakistan women’s cricket team will look to rejuvenate themselves when they take on the West Indies women’s cricket team in the first of the five T20Is at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 26, 2024 (Friday). The West Indies women’s cricket team whitewashed the hosts in the three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, and now for Pakistan, this is a payback time.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan stood no chance against Hayley Matthews’ continuous masterclass against an inspired West Indies Women’s side that were determined to give back in every game. Things look even more dire for them in the T20 side as their legendary batter Bismah Maroof retired from the sport with immediate effect - hence, you could count their fortune.

On the other hand, West Indies are high on confidence after the kind of performance that just demoralizes the opposition smoothly. Hayley Matthews was on another planet altogether and it will be a surprise if they can’t take that forward with ease.

PAK-W’s chance of winning is 39%

WI-W’s chance of winning is 61%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

There is no way we are missing out on Hayley Matthews. She’s superb lately and in all probability, will continue to have fun with the bat. Discount Shemaine Campbelle at your own peril. Aliya Riaz has been a great addition to the Pakistan squad, and hence, backing her to do well in the first T20I makes for a great prediction.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan powerplay runs Over 41.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Karachi’s National Stadium has hosted only three Women’s T20Is in total, in which the batting first team have won one game and the chasing side have won a couple of games. Interestingly, however, all three times, the toss-winning side have decided to field first. The average first innings score at the venue is 150/4, whereas the average first innings winning score is 150/5.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain for this game between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women, but there will be a considerable amount of dew coming into play in the second innings.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Ayesha Zafar Batter Gull Feroza Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Tuba Hassan All-rounder Diana Baig Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

In the last five T20 matches, Pakistan Women have secured four wins, including three wins against New Zealand Women. That adds to the confidence, but the kind of form that West Indies are in, it may seem like a day dream.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chedean Nation Batter Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

In the last eight T20 matches, West Indies Women have secured six wins, with two wins against the Australian Women’s Team. They are a team in form and we can be confident that things will fall into place for the Windies side.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-To-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have faced each other 17 times in Women’s T20Is, in which the latter have a very strong record, having won 14 games as compared to three wins by the former. That’s an enviable record in favour of West Indies Women.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 42.5 in first six overs @1.72 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews is coming from a career-defining ODI series in which she struck scores above 140 twice in three games. Her attacking approach is her hallmark and how she bats in the shortest format of the game. It has been reflected in West Indies’ fortunes in the last two years, in which Windies have scored at a run-rate of 8.6 on an average. Don’t be surprised if that repeats once again.

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

That Nida Dar is their best bowler in the side no doubt, she has also been one of the best batters in Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan skipper has 1839 runs in Women’s T20Is, with seven half-centuries to her name. She has tha knack of scoring runs comfortably in Pakistan, having averaged 28.87 in her country. With such records to back her credentials, there’s nothing that should stop her.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’ best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews has scored 2026 runs in Women’s T20Is, gathering them at an average of 24.40. Beyond everything else, she has scored twin centuries in the recently concluded ODI series, which means form is on her way. In 2023 alone, she had 1551 runs at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 127.5. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead, we have a winner in our hands.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nida Dar is one of the most successful bowlers for Pakistan in Women’s T20Is, having taken 130 wickets in the format. She has a bowling average of 19.32, with a best bowling figure of 5/21 that tells you Dar is one of the most prudent performers in the format. Just trust her to do well.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Apart from being the best batter in her side, like Nida Dar, Hayley Matthews also turns up with the ball as she has taken 219 wickets in Women’s T20s at an average of 20.1. She has an economy rate of 6.5, which is exceptionally good in the format. Since 2022, Matthews has already taken 101 T20 wickets - the sign of a performer at her very best.