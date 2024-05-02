PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 40 % Chance of Winning WI 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will clash in the 4th WT20I West Indies Women Tour of Pakistan 2024. The match will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on April 30. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women and West Indies played three T20Is against each other in this five-match T20I series so far where West Indies Women has managed to win all the games, taking a lead of 3-0 in the series.

Pakistan Women have their backs against the wall as they have already lost the series after the last defeat in the T20I series. It was a close loss again for the team and it was their batting order again that failed to post a win despite a low total in the game. PAK-W will now play for pride and will go in to win the remaining two games of the series.

West Indies have been clinical in this series and have taken control of the series with a 3-0 lead in the current series. West Indies Women will feel confident with their form and shall look for a whitewash again in the T20I series. They have a strong batting order but it was their bowlers who backed them again in the previous game to win the fixture.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 40%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 60%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score over 16.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Pakistan Women struggled with the bat in the series, starting with their opening order. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen opened for the team in the ODIs and managed to score 7, 11 & 15 runs before their 1st dismissal in those matches. The opening order changed around Sidra Ameen and Gull Feroza in the first two games. Ayesha Zafar replaced Feroza in the third game. Nevertheless, the opening partnerships were the only highlights from the team in these three T20Is. The team posted the scores of 37, 23 & 64 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Looking at their forms, the openers are very likely to score over 16 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch WI-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi features a slower surface, favourable for batting. However, it provides ample support for bowlers, particularly those adept at utilising slower ball change-ups. With the game scheduled to start late in the evening, the expected dew factor becomes crucial. Consequently, teams may prefer chasing, and a batting team should aim for a score of at least 175-plus to stay competitive in the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 34 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Ayesha Zafar Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Tuba Hassan Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women team lacks majorly in their batting order. Majority of their batters dismissed out for a cheap score in the last game.

West Indies Women Player List

Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews (captain), Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicketkeeper Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. Although the batters struggled to score runs in the last game, the bowlers did an amazing job to ensure a win.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies women have met on 6 occasions in the WT20I format, WI Women won on 4 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 4

Pakistan Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Winning the toss, Pakistan Women elected to field first. West Indies went in to bat first and scored 132/5 in the game. Hayley Matthews smashed 68 runs in the game whereas Shemaine Campbelle scored 31 runs in the game. Fatima Sana was the best bowler from Pakistan and picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a low target and PAK-W had full intentions to win this one. However, things went south after Sidra Ameen lost her wicket at 63 runs. Other batters lost their wicket one by one and finally settled for a score of 130/8, losing the game by 2 runs. Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews picked 2 wickets each in the game. With the current form, West Indies Women look optimistic to pull off a clean sweep and win the remaining two games as well.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20i National Stadium, Karachi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Sidra Ameen to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Sidra Ameen scored a half-century in one of the ODIs in the current tour. Coming into the T20I series, she smashed 23, 10 & 63 runs in the three games. Ameen is a top order batter and will be coming in hot in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is one of the most reliable batters in the team. The skipper has scored 58 & 68 runs in the last two games. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Fatima Sana to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Pakistan Women did not look very good in the series. Fatima Sana came in handy with the ball as she performed very well with the ball. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games so far. She picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to perform well in the next game too.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews was very good with the ball as well. She has turned out to become the best bowler in the series from the side. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games.