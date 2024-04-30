PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 39 % Chance of Winning WI 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will clash in the 3rd WT20I West Indies Women Tour of Pakistan 2024. The match will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on April 30. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women and West Indies played two T20Is against each other in this five-match T20I series so far where West Indies Women won both the games and is currently leading the series by 2-0.

Pakistan Women were pretty upset with the ODI series but the last two outings in the T20I series has not been a confidence booster either. They lost yet another game in the series after an underwhelming batting performance in the game. They are 0-2 behind in the current series. It's their last chance to prevent the current series loss and they should win the next game to keep their hopes alive for a turnaround.

West Indies Women had a narrow escape in the first game of the series but registered a convincing win in the previous game of the series. They lead the series by 2-0 and would be keen on taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in this series with a win in this game. They have a strong batting order but it was their bowlers who backed them twice in this WT20I series so far.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 39%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 61%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score over 15.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Pakistan Women struggled with the bat in the series, starting with their opening order. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen opened for the team in the ODIs and managed to score 7, 11 & 15 runs before their 1st dismissal in those matches. However, something changed in the T20I series where Sidra Ameen opened up the innings alongside Gull Feroza. The pair scored 37 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st game and went on to post 23 runs before their first dismissal in their next outing. Looking at their forms, the openers are very likely to score over 15 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch WI-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi features a slower surface, favourable for batting. However, it provides ample support for bowlers, particularly those adept at utilising slower ball change-ups. With the game scheduled to start late in the evening, the expected dew factor becomes crucial. Consequently, teams may prefer chasing, and a batting team should aim for a score of at least 175-plus to stay competitive in the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 35 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Gull Feroza Batter Aliya Riaz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Diana Baig Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women team lacks majorly in their batting order. Majority of their batters dismissed out for a cheap score in the last game.

West Indies Women Player List

Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews (captain), Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicketkeeper Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. They restricted PAK-W to 121 runs in the last game, making things extremely easy for the batters to win the game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies women have met on 5 occasions in the WT20I format, WI Women won on 3 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory a single time.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 3

Pakistan Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Winning the toss, Pakistan Women elected to bat first. They set a low total of 121 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. It was a terrible batting performance from the team. Muneeba Ali scored 55 runs while all the other batters dismissed out cheaply in the game. WI-W bowled very well. Hayley Matthews picked 3 wickets for the team while all the other batters bowled an economic spell. It was pretty easy after that. WI-W chased down the target with 7 wickets and 10 balls remaining. Hayley Matthews shined with the bat as well. She knocked 58 runs in the game. After her wicket, the batters after that took care of the win and registered a 2-0 lead in the series.

With the current form, West Indies Women look optimistic to settle the series in their favour by winning the next game. Pakistan women need to pull up their socks and do something special in the 3rd T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Muneeba Ali to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Muneeba Aliu is one of the best batters in the squad. She scored 18 runs in the first T20I but returned to smash 55 runs in the next game. She has the means and the skills to play an impressive innings in the next game. She will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is one of the most reliable batters in the team. The skipper has scored 58 runs in the last game and won the game for West Indies Women. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Sadia Iqbal is a reliable bowler from the side. She picked 2 wickets in the first game and went on to pick a single wicket in the last game. She will be expected to lead with her bowling in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews was very good with the ball as well. She picked 1 wicket in the first game of the series. She went on to pick 3 wickets in the next game to dominate over PAK-W in the last game.