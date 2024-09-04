Scotland vs Australia Match Prediction SCO 3 % Chance of Winning AUS 97 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia’s tour of Scotland is set to commence on September 4, 2024, with the opening game of the bilateral T20I series taking place at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh. The action will kick off at 6:30 P.M IST.

Scotland vs Australia Chances of Winning

Scotland’s last game during the T20 World Cup was against Australia whom they encountered for the first time in this format of the game. Needless to say, the latter were unequivocally superior in every aspect and Scotland did not have a real chance of winning despite having posted a total of 180. Brandon McMullen was highly instrumental in this as he managed to get the team a third of the way there with his individual knock of 60 runs. Skipper Richie Berrington’s unbeaten 42 was also rather helpful and opener George Munsey added 35 runs to the scoreboard. However, Scotland were still on tenterhooks against one of the most formidable nations in international cricket and it came as no surprise that Australia managed to outperform Scotland in this matchup. Opener Travis Head did what was expected of him as he went hammer and tongs to score 68 runs while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis joined the party with his total of 59. Ultimately, Australia made it over the line with five wickets to spare.

Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign was far from ideal, particularly as they trailed off towards the end of the tournament to register defeats against both Afghanistan and India. Their final game of the competition against India was redemption for the latter after a disheartening defeat in the 50-over World Cup. India batted first and added 205 runs to the board which definitely mounted pressure on Australia who had their work cut out for them. David Warner’s early dismissal left Travis Head stranded and he did the absolute best he could by top-scoring with 76 runs. The rest of the team did not offer enough assistance and their struggle against India’s bowling attack culminated in a 24-run loss.

Scotland chance of winning - 3%

Australia chance of winning - 97%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Scotland vs Australia Betting Tips

Scotland to score over 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

George Munsey and Michael Jones did an adequate job for Scotland’s opening wicket in the T20 World Cup but their partnerships still left a lot to be desired. They were averaging at 41.33 and 29.66, respectively, and their first wicket scores of 3, 21 and 23 runs in the three matches they played do not necessarily inspire confidence. However, they will be expected to survive long enough to score over 15.5 runs before facing the first dismissal against Australia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Scotland Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Australia 1.53 Bet on Parimatch

Scotland vs Australia Toss Prediction

Grange Cricket Club Ground has hosted 26 T20 matches to date and the teams batting first have a vastly superior record of 16 victories. The fielding sides won the remaining ten games but the advantage that batting first offers on this surface is unmatched. The average first innings total of 166 is good enough to defend and the toss winner will want to be the one that sets the target.

Weather Report

Edinburgh is set to experience partially cloudy skies with a minimal 20% chance of rainfall on match day. The weather is not likely to have an impact on the result and the temperature is predicted to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Michael Jones Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland were a middling team in Group B of the T20 World Cup with two wins in three completed fixtures but they do not possess the firepower to challenge Australia.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) All-rounder Cameron Green All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Riley Meredith Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia won all four of their group stage fixtures before losing the momentum in the Super Eights. They are, however, still a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head

Scotland and Australia met for the first time in this format during the T20 World Cup in Gros Islet this year which the latter won by five wickets.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Scotland - 0

Australia - 1

Scotland vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland @ 1.53 (Parimatch)

George Munsey and Michael Jones were Scotland’s designated opening partnership in the T20 World Cup this year but their yield was rather underwhelming, considering they were able to notch up stands of 3, 21 and 23 runs in the last three games. In the same vein, Australia’s established first wicket duo, David Warner and Travis Head, were a tad unpredictable in the World Cup as they set up totals of 6, 0 and 65 runs in their final three matches. Although the former is not a part of the squad this time around, Australia’s openers are still favored to outclass Scotland’s first partnership.

Scotland vs Australia T20i Grange Cricket Club Ground, null Scotland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 12.00 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.06 Bet Now!

Scotland vs Australia Best Batters

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s Best Batter

Brandon McMullen was the top run scorer for Scotland during the T20 World Cup, having accumulated 140 runs in three innings with an average of 70.00. This included two half-centuries, one of which was scored in their last game of the competition against Australia where he added 60 runs to the tally. He is expected to be the standout batter once again.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

Travis Head was Australia’s top run-getter in the T20 World Cup by some margin as he amassed 255 runs in seven innings. He got his second half-century of the tournament in the team’s last game against India, having scored 76 runs. The opener will be expected to showcase his boundary-hitting prowess in the upcoming fixture.

Scotland vs Australia Best Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Scotland’s Best Bowler

Brad Wheal was Scotland’s leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with five wickets in three innings and an impressive average of 16.00. In their final match of the tournament against Australia, he delivered a 3.4-over spell which included a maiden, a wicket and a brilliant economy rate of 7.63. Although he was not the top bowler on that occasion, he is anticipated to perform significantly better this time around.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game of the T20 World Cup versus India but the spinner was the top wicket-taker for the team overall with 13 wickets in seven innings. During the tournament, he also maintained a stellar bowling average of 14.38 and an economy rate of 6.67 which makes him the top contender for the next game, too.