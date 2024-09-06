Scotland vs Australia Match Prediction
SCO
4%
Chance of Winning
AUS
96%
T20i
Grange Cricket Club Ground
Facts:
- Australia’s Travis Head is the top batter of the series after scoring 80 runs in the first game.
- Scotland’s Mark Watt is the second highest wicket-taker of the series, having picked two wickets in the first innings.
Scotland vs Australia Chances of Winning
Scotland and Australia commenced their three-match bilateral T20I series and the opening game went in favor of the latter. Even though Scotland were playing on home soil, they were unable to take advantage of the familiarity and made a meal of the first innings. Opener George Munsey top-scored with 28 runs and had to soldier on after an early dismissal of his opening partner, Ollie Hairs, for a stand of eight runs between the two. Things were not looking optimistic for the home favorites and their entire lineup struggled to keep a partnership going. Wicket-keeper batter Matthew Cross and skipper Richie Berrington did the best they could by adding 27 and 23 runs, respectively, to the tally but with a total of 154 on the board, Scotland’s chances were rather bleak.
Australia’s chase did not get off to an ideal start as up-and-coming opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was out on a three-ball duck but fellow opener Travis Head used his experience to salvage the innings. The latter was striking at 320.00 as he single handedly posted 80 runs on the board and his masterclass of a half-century put the team on the right track. With half of the work done by the opener alone, Australia just had to keep their head in the game and finish the innings. They did exactly that as skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 39 and Josh Inglis secured an unbeaten 27. Through this collective effort, the visiting side emerged triumphant by a seven-wicket margin.
- Scotland chance of winning - 4%
- Australia chance of winning - 96%
Scotland vs Australia Betting Tips
Scotland to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Scotland have faced Australia twice so far and on both occasions, they have ended up with single digit opening stands. George Munsey is Scotland’s mainstay on the opening front and has been lugging the weight of the responsibility more than his partners. Paired with Ollie Hairs for the previous match, they managed to post a total of eight runs and in their T20 World Cup fixture against Australia, Scotland’s openers scored three runs together. It has become increasingly clear that Scotland’s first wicket does not have the tenacity to withstand Australia’s lethal bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Scotland Opening Partnership Over 16.5
Australia Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Australia
Scotland vs Australia Toss Prediction
Although 16 out of 27 T20 fixtures have been won by the teams batting first at Grange Cricket Club Ground, the last encounter between Scotland and Australia ended with victory for the latter after electing to field first. The first innings total was not particularly convincing and chasing was not a challenging feat, making it the favored choice for the next match, too.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests a lowly 20% possibility of precipitation at Edinburgh coupled with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is predicted to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Ollie Hairs
|
Batter
|
Brandon McMullen
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
Bowler
|
Jack Jarvis
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Cassell
|
Bowler
|
Jasper Davidson
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland’s batting was quite weak and they could not make any headway against the Australian bowlers.
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia’s batting and bowling departments were both on the money and they worked together to secure the win.
Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head
Australia extended their lead over Scotland with two wins in their two head-to-head encounters so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Scotland - 0
Australia - 2
Scotland vs Australia Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland @ 1.54 (Parimatch)
Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings for Australia alongside seasoned opener Travis Head in the first match of the series. Although expectations were high and a big opening total was hoped-for, the former’s three-ball duck meant that Australia did not have a first partnership at all. Scotland lucked out and their openers performed slightly better by scoring eight runs together, although this was not a massive advancement over Australia. George Munsey and Ollie Hairs are not likely to be able to sustain this edge over their Australian counterparts in the upcoming match.
Scotland vs Australia
T20i
Grange Cricket Club Ground, null
Scotland vs Australia Best Batters
Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s Best Batter
Brandon McMullen was not among the top scorers for Scotland in the first game of the series against Australia, having scored 19 runs. However, he was the leading batter for the team in the T20 World Cup this year with 140 runs in three innings. After a substandard start to the campaign, he scored two back-to-back half-centuries and he is expected to find his footing in the next game.
Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last game, Travis Head was Australia’s top run scorer against Scotland since he notched up a whopping 80 runs and led from the front. He is a highly dependable opening batter and continues to wreak havoc on the opposition. As the top run-getter for the team during the T20 World Cup, having scored 255 runs in seven innings, he is the leading choice once again.
Scotland vs Australia Best Bowlers
Brad Wheal to be Scotland’s Best Bowler
Brad Wheal seemed to be off his game in the previous outing against Australia as his two-over spell turned out to be far too expensive with no wickets to validate his performance. Despite this showing, he will be expected to bounce back in the next outing, especially since he has been a consistent bowler for Scotland and picked five wickets in three innings during the T20 World Cup, the highest of the team. He remains the top pick for the second match, too.
Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler
Adam Zampa was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Scotland where he took two wickets in four overs. Additionally, he achieved an economy rate of 8.25 during his spell. Having been the top bowler for Australia in the T20 World Cup with 13 wickets in seven innings, the spinner will be relied upon to lead the way in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Scotland to win @ 12.50 (Parimatch)
- Australia to win @ 1.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch