Scotland vs Australia Match Prediction SCO 4 % Chance of Winning AUS 96 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.041 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Scotland and Australia will lock horns for the second match of their bilateral series on September 6, 2024. The encounter is going to take place at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, starting at 6:30 P.M IST.

Scotland vs Australia Chances of Winning

Scotland and Australia commenced their three-match bilateral T20I series and the opening game went in favor of the latter. Even though Scotland were playing on home soil, they were unable to take advantage of the familiarity and made a meal of the first innings. Opener George Munsey top-scored with 28 runs and had to soldier on after an early dismissal of his opening partner, Ollie Hairs, for a stand of eight runs between the two. Things were not looking optimistic for the home favorites and their entire lineup struggled to keep a partnership going. Wicket-keeper batter Matthew Cross and skipper Richie Berrington did the best they could by adding 27 and 23 runs, respectively, to the tally but with a total of 154 on the board, Scotland’s chances were rather bleak.

Australia’s chase did not get off to an ideal start as up-and-coming opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was out on a three-ball duck but fellow opener Travis Head used his experience to salvage the innings. The latter was striking at 320.00 as he single handedly posted 80 runs on the board and his masterclass of a half-century put the team on the right track. With half of the work done by the opener alone, Australia just had to keep their head in the game and finish the innings. They did exactly that as skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 39 and Josh Inglis secured an unbeaten 27. Through this collective effort, the visiting side emerged triumphant by a seven-wicket margin.

Scotland chance of winning - 4%

Australia chance of winning - 96%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Scotland vs Australia Betting Tips

Scotland to score under 16.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Scotland have faced Australia twice so far and on both occasions, they have ended up with single digit opening stands. George Munsey is Scotland’s mainstay on the opening front and has been lugging the weight of the responsibility more than his partners. Paired with Ollie Hairs for the previous match, they managed to post a total of eight runs and in their T20 World Cup fixture against Australia, Scotland’s openers scored three runs together. It has become increasingly clear that Scotland’s first wicket does not have the tenacity to withstand Australia’s lethal bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Scotland Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Australia 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Scotland vs Australia Toss Prediction

Although 16 out of 27 T20 fixtures have been won by the teams batting first at Grange Cricket Club Ground, the last encounter between Scotland and Australia ended with victory for the latter after electing to field first. The first innings total was not particularly convincing and chasing was not a challenging feat, making it the favored choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a lowly 20% possibility of precipitation at Edinburgh coupled with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is predicted to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt Bowler Jack Jarvis Bowler Charlie Cassell Bowler Jasper Davidson Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland’s batting was quite weak and they could not make any headway against the Australian bowlers.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s batting and bowling departments were both on the money and they worked together to secure the win.

Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia extended their lead over Scotland with two wins in their two head-to-head encounters so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Scotland - 0

Australia - 2

Scotland vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland @ 1.54 (Parimatch)

Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings for Australia alongside seasoned opener Travis Head in the first match of the series. Although expectations were high and a big opening total was hoped-for, the former’s three-ball duck meant that Australia did not have a first partnership at all. Scotland lucked out and their openers performed slightly better by scoring eight runs together, although this was not a massive advancement over Australia. George Munsey and Ollie Hairs are not likely to be able to sustain this edge over their Australian counterparts in the upcoming match.

Scotland vs Australia T20i Grange Cricket Club Ground, null Scotland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 12.50 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.041 Bet Now!

Scotland vs Australia Best Batters

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s Best Batter

Brandon McMullen was not among the top scorers for Scotland in the first game of the series against Australia, having scored 19 runs. However, he was the leading batter for the team in the T20 World Cup this year with 140 runs in three innings. After a substandard start to the campaign, he scored two back-to-back half-centuries and he is expected to find his footing in the next game.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Travis Head was Australia’s top run scorer against Scotland since he notched up a whopping 80 runs and led from the front. He is a highly dependable opening batter and continues to wreak havoc on the opposition. As the top run-getter for the team during the T20 World Cup, having scored 255 runs in seven innings, he is the leading choice once again.

Scotland vs Australia Best Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Scotland’s Best Bowler

Brad Wheal seemed to be off his game in the previous outing against Australia as his two-over spell turned out to be far too expensive with no wickets to validate his performance. Despite this showing, he will be expected to bounce back in the next outing, especially since he has been a consistent bowler for Scotland and picked five wickets in three innings during the T20 World Cup, the highest of the team. He remains the top pick for the second match, too.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Adam Zampa was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Scotland where he took two wickets in four overs. Additionally, he achieved an economy rate of 8.25 during his spell. Having been the top bowler for Australia in the T20 World Cup with 13 wickets in seven innings, the spinner will be relied upon to lead the way in the upcoming fixture.