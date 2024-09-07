Scotland vs Australia Match Prediction SCO 7 % Chance of Winning AUS 93 % Bet Now! Australia’s tour of Scotland will conclude on September 7, 2024, as the two square off in the third and final match of the series. They will be hosted at Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, at 6:30 P.M IST.

Scotland vs Australia Chances of Winning

Scotland succumbed to Australia in the opening fixture of the series, as was expected of the hosts who are no match for the latter. It was a relatively straightforward, one sided affair for Australia who kept Scotland down to 154 in the first innings and had a cakewalk of a chase ahead of them. It was clear that Scotland were in for a thrashing right from the start, judging by their top score of 28 from opener George Munsey. When Australia came out to bat, Travis Head took Scotland’s bowlers to the cleaners with his sensational 80-run knock off 25. Naturally, he was the top run-getter for Australia in the match and even though he was dismissed right after the power play, the damage was already done and Scotland had no way of recovering from this. Mitchell Marsh’s 39 and Josh Inglis’ 27* were enough to get Australia over the line with seven wickets to spare.

Their second encounter was an even more dominant outing for Australia who batted first and racked in 196 runs. This time, it was wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis who pulled off a remarkable feat and achieved a century striking at 210.20, having scored 103 runs. With scattered contributions from the rest, Australia made it almost impossible for their adversary to try and mount a challenge. Scotland’s openers, George Munsey and Michael Jones, added 20 runs to the first wicket but it was Brandon McMullen who came in and helped Scotland do something worthwhile with his individual total of 59. Every other batter scored in single digits which got the team bowled out for 126, allowing Australia to win by 70 runs.

Scotland chance of winning - 7%

Australia chance of winning - 93%

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Scotland vs Australia Betting Tips

Scotland to score low before first dismissal

Scotland’s first wicket is not their strongest asset by any means as they have shown time and again that they tend to struggle to lay down a solid foundation for the team. In the first game against Australia, openers George Munsey and Ollie Hairs added a measly eight runs to the first wicket. It was not their finest performance and even though Michael Jones was brought in for the following game, helping them score 20 runs before the first dismissal, they will not be expected to do anything extraordinary against Australia’s bowling.

Match Prediction Best Odds Scotland Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Australia Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Scotland vs Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club Ground seems to be better suited for chasing since Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the first match of the series, and subsequently won by a comfortable margin. The toss winner of the final fixture will also want the same strategy as it is highly favorable at this venue.

Weather Report

Edinburgh is set to experience fog which has the potential to hinder the game a tad. A 20% chance of rainfall is not a significant threat and the temperature is predicted to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Brad Wheal, Charlie Cassell, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jasper Davidson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif.

Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Brandon McMullen Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt Bowler Jack Jarvis Bowler Charlie Cassell Bowler Jasper Davidson Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland’s batters and bowlers are nearly incapable of giving Australia a run for their money and their performance so far shows no sign of improvement.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have one of the most formidable batting lineups in international cricket and their bowling is no less powerful. There is almost no way they will have trouble getting past Scotland.

Scotland vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia are currently ahead of Scotland with two wins in their two head-to-head encounters so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Scotland - 0

Australia - 2

Scotland vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Scotland

George Munsey and Ollie Hairs managed to score eight runs together in the first match of the series against Australia which was, surprisingly, enough to outperform the latter’s first partnership. They did it a second time when Michael Jones replaced Ollie Hairs and helped post 20 runs on the board for the first wicket. Australia did not set up a partnership at all in the first game and ended up with a stand of 11 runs in the second match. However, this is not likely to be the case again since Australia’s setback is fleeting and both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Travis Head are going to be relied upon to come back stronger in the upcoming match.

Scotland vs Australia Best Batters

George Munsey to be Scotland’s Best Batter

George Munsey was the second highest run scorer for Scotland during the T20 World Cup, having amassed 124 runs in four innings with an average of 41.33. In the first game of the present series, he was the leading batter for the team with 28 runs. Although he scored just 19 runs in the second game, he is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

Travis Head has been absolutely phenomenal all year and he proved that by scoring 255 runs in seven innings during the T20 World Cup, making him Australia’s leading batter. Moreover, he kicked off the series against Scotland with a half-century as he secured 80 runs while striking at 320.00. There was a downtrend in the second game where he was out on a duck but despite that, the opener remains the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Scotland vs Australia Best Bowlers

Mark Watt to be Scotland’s Best Bowler

Mark Watt was the top wicket-taker for Scotland in the first match of the series where he picked two wickets in two overs and earned an excellent economy rate of 6.50. He claimed three wickets in three innings during the T20 World Cup this year and will be anticipated to be the premier bowler for the team once more.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Sean Abbott was the leading bowler for the team in the first match of the ongoing series, having returned with a three-wicket haul in four innings. He added one more wicket to the tally in his two-over spell during the second fixture and will remain the top choice for the next fixture, too.