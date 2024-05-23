Scotland vs Ireland Match Prediction IRL 72 % Chance of Winning SCO 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Scotland will clash in the 5th game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation Series 2024. The game will be played at Sportpark Westvliet, the Hague on May 23, 2024. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Scotland vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Ireland recently played a series against Pakistan, where they lost 2-1. Despite their strong batting performance, their bowling fell short. In the current triangular series, Ireland started with a win against the Netherlands, showing impressive form. Their second match was abandoned, but Captain Paul Stirling is eager to maintain their momentum and deliver a solid performance in the upcoming game against Scotland. They are second in the table with a net run rate of 0.050.

Scotland were thrilled after their last series win against UAE. They entered this triangular series and went against Netherlands. The game did not go in their favour as they lost the game by a huge margin. Their next game against Ireland was abandoned. However, Scotland returned in the competition with a smashing win against the Netherlands in their next game. They now occupy the top place in the series with a net run rate of 0.750.

Scotland's chance of winning: 28%

Ireland' chance of winning: 72%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Scotland vs Ireland Betting Tips

Scotland to score low before 1st dismissal

Scotland have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, Scotland played against UAE and posted the scores of 2, 1 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Ollie Hairs and Michael Jones opened for the team in the first two games and displayed their inexperience in the format. Coming into this series, Ireland scored 2 runs before they lost their first wicket against Netherlands. However, George Munsey featured in the last game for Scotland and opened for the team. He scored 72 runs while Hairs bundled out at 15 runs. Together, the pair secured 22 runs for the first wicket. Munsey is a fantastic batter but Hairs’ form looks questionable right now. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Ireland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Ireland 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’ score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Scotland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Scotland vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The Sportpark Westvliet surface presents an even contest for both batters and bowlers. Initially, it helps fast bowlers, but as the match progresses, it becomes more conducive to scoring runs. The pitch for the first game was quite balanced, offering help to both batters and bowlers. The bowl could see potential movement in the early overs. The team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies will remain clear on May 23. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 18 degree Celsius.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Craig Young Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Neil Rock Batter George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland came blazing guns in the first game of the competition. They won the game against the Netherlands. They have a good track record playing against Scotland and must use their experience to win the next game.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.

Predicted Playing XI

Geroge Munsey Batter Ollie Hairs Batter Charlie Tear Batter Richie Berrington (C) Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Bradley Currie Bowler Gavin Main Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland began their campaign with a loss. What they lacked in that fixture, they came prepared in the next encounter against the Netherlands and won the game by 71 runs. The Scottish bowlers were excellent in the game and managed to keep their opponents at bay.

Scotland vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and Ireland have met each other in 16 T20Is. Ireland have won 8 games whereas Scotland managed to win on 4 occasions.

Scotland Won: 4

Ireland Won: 8

No Result/ Abandoned: 4

Scotland vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland’s last game was abandoned. However, they will have another go at Scotland in the next game. Ireland met with Netherlands in the last game they played in this series. Batting first, Ireland raised 150 runs in 20 overs. After two quick wickets, Lorcan Tucker took care of the innings somehow and posted 40 runs in the game. The batters kept losing early wickets but Mark Adair sustained his innings to post 49 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Netherlands could not withstand Ireland’s bowling wrath and kept losing cheap wickets. However, the game was pretty close till the last ball of the game. Netherlands finished their innings at 149 and hence, Ireland won the game by 1 run. Fionn Hand picked 3 wickets while Curtis Campher picked 2. Ireland is a strong contender in the series and will give a tough contest to Scotland.

Scotland met with Netherlands in the last game of this Tri-series. Scotland batted fiercely in the game and raised 158 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. George Munsey worked his magic and single-handedly took control of the batting innings, scoring 72 runs in the process. Rest of the batters dismissed out for a cheap score. Defending the target, Scotland came with all they had and bowled out the Netherlands at 87 runs to win the match by 71 runs. Mark Watt was impressive with the ball and claimed 4 wickets in the game.

Scotland vs Ireland T20i VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Scotland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.475 Bet Now!

Scotland vs Ireland Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland

In the previous series against Pakistan, Lorcan Tucker showcased excellent form with the bat for Ireland and accumulated 128 runs at a strike rate of 156.10. He also scored 40 runs in the first game against Netherlands. He is an excellent batting choice from Ireland and will score high in the next game.

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

George Munsey was the only batter that stood tall in the last game against the Netherlands. He scored 72 runs off 44 balls in the game. He averages over 30 in the format and will be expected to lead with his bat in the next game.

Scotland vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Fionn Hand to be the top bowler for Ireland

Fionn Hand was excellent in the last game against the Netherlands. He picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the game. Hand will go in as the best bowling pick from Ireland.

Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland

Mark Watt will pose a threat to Ireland. He picked 4 wickets in his last T20I game against Netherlands. His skill set led his side to win the game and placed them on the top of the table.