Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction SW 80 % Chance of Winning ADKR 20 % Bet now! Match no. 19 of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 will witness Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders battling it out on Saturday, January 28th. The two teams will meet for the first time in this afternoon fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Facts Shariah Warriors are without the services of England players Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes as they have flown to South Africa for One-Day International series.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored 213 runs from five innings while Junaid Siddique and Naveen-ul-Haq lead the pack with nine wickets each.

Sunil Narine has picked five wickets from five games at an excellent economy of 6.60 and is coming off 18-ball 28* in the previous innings.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriors defeated Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants before their previous game was abandoned due to rain. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, are yet to open their account of wins in the ILT20.

Looking at their form, it's easy to pick a side between the two. Melbet understandably has Sharjah Warriors as the heavy favourites with 1.58 odds due to their recent form. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have greater odds of winning this match at 2.38.

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Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sharjah Warriors are placed fourth on the table, having won two out of six matches with one no-result, with the net run-rate reading -0.361. The Warriors had reduced Dubai Capitals to 17/4 in five overs but the rain played spoilsport.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played six matches and are yet to win a single game. They are at the bottom of the table with one point, courtesy of a no result in their previous match against Gulf Giants.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah is a venue where the chasing side has had tremendous success. Out of 69 domestic T20 matches played here, 44 have been won by the team batting second. There was significant assistance for new ball bowlers on Thursday evening. You can expect the team to win the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be partly sunny on Saturday afternoon. The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius during the match hours with about a 25% chance of rain predicted.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Evin Lewis Batsman Joe Denly (Captain) Batsman Adam Hose Batsman Paul Walter All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Jawadullah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors lost their first three matches of the season but bounced back with back to back victories over Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants. They were in a strong position in the previous game against the Capitals but the weather had other plans.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(c), Zawar Farid, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Ali Rao, Colin Ingram, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Treveen Mathew, Connor Esterhuizen

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Brandon King Batsman Kennar Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batsman Andre Russell All-Rounder Sunil Narine (captain) All-Rounder Raymon Reifer All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Zawar Farid Bowler Sabir Ali Rao Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The Sunil Narine-led side lost five matches on the trot before their previous fixture was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Their clash against MI Emirates was the only instance they came close to a victory but could not defend 20 off the final over.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

This will be the first time Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be facing each other.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to score more runs in first six overs

Sharjah Warriors have a top order of Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Evin Lewis, all of whom are naturally aggressive players and have great career strike rates in the powerplay. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have out-of-form Brandon King and Kennar Lewis at the top. Hence, you can back Sharjah Warriors to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.72 odds.

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Team Batsmen

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at 3.60 odds

Tom Kohler-Cadmore in his last three innings has hammered 55, 106* and 36. He's averaging 53 while striking at 168 in the season, scoring 213 runs in five innings. Kohler-Cadmore is a good bet to be the top batter for Sharjah Warriors at 3.60 odds.

Dhananjaya de Silva to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at 5.00 odds

Dhananjaya de Silva has played three matches in the ongoing tournament and has smashed 65 off 40 against MI Emirates. The Sri Lankan batter is a good player of spin and should be effective at this venue. Dhananjaya de Silva is a safe option to be the top batter for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 5.00 odds

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Junaid Siddique to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler at 4.50 odds

Junaid Siddique has been consistently good in the tournament, extracting movement with the new ball. He has picked 9 wickets from six innings at an excellent economy of 6.96. He's coming off 2 for 4 in two overs in the previous outing and is a good bet to be the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors at 4.50 odds.

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at 4.00 odds

Sunil Narine has only taken five wickets in the ongoing competition but has been their best bowler while conceding runs at only 6.60 runs per over. Sharjah usually assists spinners and Narine has a stellar record in the shorter format. You can back Narine to be the top bowler for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at 4.00 odds.