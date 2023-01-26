Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction SW 55 % Chance of Winning DCP 45 % Bet now! The 17th match of the inaugural International League T20 is scheduled to be played between Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals on January 26 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The two teams faced each other only a few days ago and the Warriors managed to earn their first win of the season. Facts

Tom Kohler Cadmore’s is fresh off a century and also smacked a quick 36 in the last game. He has 213 runs from six games.

Chris Woakes has been the go-to man for them having picked up seven wickets so far. Joe Root has amassed 214 runs in five matches at a strike rate of close to 135.

Akif Raja has picked up 6 wickets so far at an average of 20.33, while Chris Woakes has done exceedingly well picking up seven wickets in four matches.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

Things have turned upside down in the last few games for both Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals. The Warriors, after losing their first three matches, have won two on the bounce while the Capitals have also beaten the title favourites MI Emirates in their previous game.

It is tough to pick the winner between the two sides. However, according to Melbet, the Sharjah Warriors are the favourites with 1.79 odds due to their recent form. The team has done well in the last two matches and would be keen on continuing their winning run.

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Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sharjah Warriors are currently fourth on the points table with two wins from their first five games, Their Net Run Rate of -0.361 is the third-worst in the tournament, but they are coming on the back of two wins, which should give them confidence.

Dubai Capitals have not had the best edition either, with four points. They have won two of their five games and have a Net Run Rate of -0.766, and are currently placed fifth in the table.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

A total of two matches have been played so far at the venue and the results are not giving a clear indication. One game has been won by a team batting first while the other by the team chasing. However, teams winning the toss are expecting to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is going to be pleasant during the evening match. The temperature will be around 20-23 Degrees Celsius while the humidity will be on the higher side. But there is no rain predicted.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell (C), Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Daniel Lawarence Batsman Rovman Powell (Captain) Batsman Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka All-Rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Isuru Udana Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman All-Rounder

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals defeated the MI Emirates in their last game and the victory came after three consecutive defeats. They look a formidable side at times. However, they will be keen on continuing their winning run.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler Cadmore Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Joe Denly All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Chris Woakes All-Rounder Jawadullah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors started their tournament on a worst note possible losing their first three matches. However, the team has managed to beat Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants in their last two games. They will be keen to make it a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals faced each other once before in International League T20. Sharjah Warriors managed to win that game by seven wickets. They will be looking to go 2-0 up against their immediate opponents.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to score more runs in first six overs

Sharjah Warriors have openers like Tom Kohler Cadmore who recently scored a scintillating century and Rahmanullah Gurbaz who is known for big hitting. Both players like to take the attack to the opposition. Hence, it is safe to bet on Sharjah Warriors scoring more than 47.5 runs in the first six overs at 1.85 odds.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Team Batsmen

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals top batter at 4.3 odds

Joe Root has been in terrific touch for the Capitals in the last two games. He has so far mustered 227 runs in five matches at an average of 45.4 and a strike-rate of 181.60. He is batting at three or four as well and is hitting the ball well and he is a safe bet to become top batter for Dubai Capitals at 4.3 odds

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at 4.4 odds

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn’t been at his best so far in the International League T20. He has so far scored only 104 runs in five matches at a strike rate of more than 140. However, he is due for a big score very soon and this could be the game where he goes berserk.

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be Dubai Capitals top bowler at 3.34 odds

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is not having a great tournament after a decent start. However, he is one of the wicket-taking bowlers for the Dubai Capitals. His economy of 9.64 is concerning but the Mujeeb has the ability to run through the opposition. He is a safe bet to become Dubai Capitals top bowler at 3.34 odds.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler at 3.1 odds

Naveen-ul-Haq didn’t have wickets to show in the first few games. But now he has seven scalps to his name including a stunning five-for in the previous game. The momentum is with Naveen in terms of performance and he will definitely look to become the top bowler for Sharjah Warriors at 3.1 odds.