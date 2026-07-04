Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The sixth match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates on January 17 (Tuesday). This will be the first match of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Moreover, this is also the second meeting of the season between these two teams. MI Emirates emerged victorious comfortably in the previous face-off.

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Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Sharjah Warriors will be playing their third match of the ongoing ILT20 season while this will be their second game against the MI Emirates. They had lost in their previous face-off and this will be a chance to turn things around quickly.

However, according to Melbet, MI Emirates are the clear favourites to win this clash with odds of 1.73.

Our Prediction

Even though this is a home game for Sharjah Warriors, we predict the MI Emirates to win this match comfortably

MI Emirates to win @1.73 (Melbet)

Dubai Capitals to win @2.104 (Melbet)

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Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sharjah Warriors have so far played two games and lost both of them. They will need to pull up their socks in order to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals. On the other hand, the MI Emirates faced Sharjah Warriors in the only game they played and ended up winning it comfortably.

Muhammad Waseem was the player for MI Emirates who starred in their opening encounter scoring 71 runs off 39 balls. Nicholas Pooran smashed 49 runs as well as they posted 204 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. In response, Sharjah Warriors were no match despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chris Woakes scoring runs.

While Gurbaz smashed 43 runs, Woakes scored 62 off just 29 balls. However, despite their efforts, the Warriors could only reach 155 runs losing the game by 49 runs. The MI Emirates certainly have an upper hand over their opponents.

For the Sharjah Warriors, things didn’t improve in their second game either. Joe Denly and Mohammad Nabi stitched a crucial partnership at the fag end of the innings to make sure they posted 145 runs on the board. But the Desert Vipers side chased down the target comfortably thanks to Alex Hales’ unbeaten 83.

Sharjah Warriors need to change their strategy as soon as possible to have any chance of making it to the knockouts of the tournament.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match of the International League T20 in Sharjah. Historically, teams score truckloads of runs at this venue with short boundaries on offer. With this being the start of the season, it is very much likely that the pitch will be flat. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Weather Report

Interestingly, it will be a bit cloudy during the match in Sharjah on Tuesday (January 17). However, there is no chance of rain whatsoever with the humidity touching almost 70%. The temperature is expected to hover in the mid-20s.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Evin Lewis Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Joe Denly All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Chris Woakes All-Rounder Junaid Siddique Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors are not enjoying a great run of form at the moment in the International League T20. They have lost two matches in as many outings so far against MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. Interestingly, they have batted and bowled first in a game each and faltered on both occasions despite winning the toss. They will have to step up their game soon before the time runs out.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Will Smeed Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have played only one game so far and ended up winning it. The game was against Sharjah Warriors and will be confident of repeating their heroics from the previous encounter. Consistency does matter in T20 cricket and the Emirates have a great chance to maintain it with a win over the weak-looking Sharjah Warriors.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates have faced each other once in the tournament so far. MI Emirates ended up winning the game comfortably by 49 runs. Batting first, they posted 204 runs on the board thanks Muhammad Waseem’s swashbuckling 71. In response, the Warriors could only reach 155 despite a 29-ball 62 from Chris Woakes, they fell short considerably.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to score more runs in the first six overs at 1.91 odds

Both Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates have aggressive openers. But the Warriors are struggling up front while Muhammad Waseem and Will Smeed might well be able to give their side a very good start. Waseem smashed 71 off 39 balls in the last outing and expect him to go all out yet again in the powerplay overs. Smeed is another fierce hitter of the ball and hence, it is safe to bet on MI Emirates scoring more runs in the first six overs at 1.91 odds.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at 4.32 odds

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has opened the innings in two matches for the Sharjah Warriors. He has returned with scores of 43 and 22 in the two outings and will once again be looking for a significant score. His aggressive approach up front with the bat, especially in the powerplay overs makes him a safe bet to become the top batter for Sharjah Warriors.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates top batter

Nicholas Pooran is known to smack the ball from the word go across all parts of the ground. He batted at four in the previous game and smashed 49 off 30 balls with two fours and four sixes. With a lot going around him at the international level, the left-hander has a point to prove and could look to be more consistent.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq has so far bowled seven overs in the competition but is yet to get a wicket. However, he is a kind of hit-the-deck bowler and also bowls at the death which gives him a chance to pick more wickets. He was taken for 34 runs in his four overs against the MI side and has a good opportunity now to redeem himself. Hence, Naveen can become Warriors’ top bowler with odds of 4.0

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler

Dwayne Bravo’s stocks might have gone down over the past 12 months or so, but he remains one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket. In the previous game, he picked up two wickets for just 13 runs in his two overs. He was introduced in the middle overs and delivered for the team perfectly. He can bowl at the death as well and make an impact with his variations. He is expected to be the top bowler for MI Emirates with odds of 3.74.