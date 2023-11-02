Singapore vs Malaysia Match Prediction
SIN
34%
Chance of Winning
MAL
66%
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Virandeep Singh has scored 205 runs and picked up 3 wickets in 8 T20I matches against Singapore.
- Ahmad Faiz has scored 237 runs in 8 T20I matches against Singapore.
- Anish Paaram has scored 209 runs and picked up 8 wickets in the last six T20I matches.
Singapore vs Malaysia Chance of Winning
Singapore lost their last match against Oman by 22 runs in their last match. Bowling first, Singapore bowlers struggled to contain runs against the strong batting lineup of Oman. Owing to a poor bowling performance and an exceptional batting display Oman finished at 174/6. Chasing down a challenging total Singapore lost wickets early in the run-chase but the middle order batsmans Anish Paraam (26 runs), Surendra Chandramohan (41 runs) and Manpreet Singh (31 runs) made handy contributions with the bat, but their batting efforts couldn't take Singapore over the line as they managed to finish at 152/8 and lost the match by 22 runs.
Malaysia are coming off a loss against Nepal in match seven of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Asia Cup finals tournament. Malaysia won the toss and opted to bat first and their opening pair responded positively and got off to a good start adding 58 runs for the first wicket in the powerplay. Syed Aziz (68 runs) and Zubaidi Zulkifle (24 runs) knock’s powered Malaysia to a respectable total of 165/9. The Malaysian bowling attack then faltered to defend the total as Nepal chased down the target in 18 overs handing Malaysia their second loss of the tournament. With the loss against Nepal, Malaysia are now eliminated from the knockout rounds.
- Singapore’s chance of winning: 34%
- Malaysia’s chance of winning: 66%
Singapore vs Malaysia Betting Tips
Syed Aziz has been in good form in recent times and he scored a well composed half century (68 runs) in the last match against Nepal. He has scored 68 runs in the tournament and has scored 229 runs in the last five matches against Singapore. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 25 runs against Singapore.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Singapore Opening Partnership Score over 14.5 runs
Malaysia Opening Partnership Score over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Malaysia
Singapore vs Malaysia Toss Prediction
The surface at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced track that favours both batsman and bowlers. The pitch assists fast bowlers early in the innings and as the game progresses spinners come into play as they can extract some turn. In the last four T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 159 runs.
In the last two afternoon matches played at Kirtipur the batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 159 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday, 02nd November 2023 is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 56% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Singapore Players List
Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Akshay Puri, Thilipan Omaidurai, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Amartya Kaul, Avi Dixit, Utsav Rakshit.
Singapore Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Aritra Dutta
|
Batsman
|
Rohan Rangarajan
|
Batsman
|
Surendran Chandramohan
|
Batsman
|
Anish Paraam
|
All-rounder
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Wicket keeper
|
Janak Prakash
|
All-rounder
|
Aryaveer Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Thilipan Omaidurai
|
All-rounder
|
Anantha Krishna
|
Bowler
|
Akshay Puri
|
Bowler
|
Ramesh Kalimuthu
|
Bowler
Singapore Recent Form
Singapore won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Oman by 22 runs and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.
Malaysia Players List
Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak (wk), Vijay Unni, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Rizwan Haider, Haiqal Khair, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan.
Malaysia Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Syed Aziz Mubarak
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle
|
Batsman
|
Virandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ahmad Faiz
|
All-rounder
|
Sharvin Muniandy
|
Batsman
|
Muhammad Amir
|
All rounder
|
Ainool Hafizs
|
Batsman
|
Vijay Unni
|
Bowler
|
Syazrul Idrus
|
Bowler
|
Fitri Sham
|
Bowler
|
Pavandeep Singh
|
Bowler
Malaysia Recent Form
Malaysia won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Nepal by six wickets and are positioned at third position of the table in Group B.
Singapore vs Malaysia Head to Head Record
In the last five head-to-head matches played between Singapore and Malaysia in T20I’s, Malaysia won all the five matches played, while Singapore failed were winless. In their last head to head encounter Malaysia defeated Singapore by 73 runs.
Singapore vs Malaysia Odds
Malaysia to win an opening Partnership @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Singapore on average scored 12 runs for the opening wicket in the last two T20 matches, on the flip side Malaysia are averaging 29 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Malaysia to win an opening Partnership.
Singapore vs Malaysia
T20i
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu
Singapore vs Malaysia Top Batters
Manpreet Singh to be the top batter for Singapore
Manpreet Singh scored 31 runs in the last match against Oman and was the second best batter for Singapore. He has scored 55 runs in two matches at an average of 22.5 in the tournament. Manpreet has scored 109 runs in six matches against Malaysia. Considering his recent form, we believe Manpreet Singh to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Singapore against Malaysia.
Syed Aziz Mubarak to be the top batter for Malaysia
Syed Aziz Mubarak scored 68 runs in the last match against Nepal and was the best batter for Malaysia. He has been in good touch in recent times and he has scored 551 runs in 20 T20I matches in 2023. Aziz has a very good record against Singapore and has amassed 229 runs in the last five T20 matches against Singapore. Considering his recent form, we predict Syed Aziz to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Malaysia against Singapore.
Singapore vs Malaysia Top Bowlers
Janak Prakash to be the top bowler for Singapore
Janak Prakash was sensational with the ball in the last game against Oman finishing with match figures of 2/22. Prakash is very effective in the powerplay overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up eight wickets in eight matches against Malaysia. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Shreyas Janak Prakash to be the top bowler for Singapore against Malaysia.
Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia
Virandeep Singh bowled an economical spell in the last match against Nepal but failed to pick up a wicket. In the first match of the tournament against Oman he finished with match figures of 3/24 and was the best bowler for Malaysia. Virandeep has bagged 19 wickets in 20 matches in 2023. We predict Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia against Singapore.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Malaysia
- Singapore to win the match @ 2.76 (Parimatch)
- Malaysia to win the match @ 1.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch