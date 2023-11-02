Singapore vs Malaysia Match Prediction SIN 34 % Chance of Winning MAL 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Singapore and Malaysia battle out in match 11 of ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Asia Cup finals on Thursday, 2nd November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur and the scheduled start time is 1:15 pm IST.

Singapore vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Singapore lost their last match against Oman by 22 runs in their last match. Bowling first, Singapore bowlers struggled to contain runs against the strong batting lineup of Oman. Owing to a poor bowling performance and an exceptional batting display Oman finished at 174/6. Chasing down a challenging total Singapore lost wickets early in the run-chase but the middle order batsmans Anish Paraam (26 runs), Surendra Chandramohan (41 runs) and Manpreet Singh (31 runs) made handy contributions with the bat, but their batting efforts couldn't take Singapore over the line as they managed to finish at 152/8 and lost the match by 22 runs.

Malaysia are coming off a loss against Nepal in match seven of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup Asia Cup finals tournament. Malaysia won the toss and opted to bat first and their opening pair responded positively and got off to a good start adding 58 runs for the first wicket in the powerplay. Syed Aziz (68 runs) and Zubaidi Zulkifle (24 runs) knock’s powered Malaysia to a respectable total of 165/9. The Malaysian bowling attack then faltered to defend the total as Nepal chased down the target in 18 overs handing Malaysia their second loss of the tournament. With the loss against Nepal, Malaysia are now eliminated from the knockout rounds.

Singapore’s chance of winning: 34%

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 66%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Singapore vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Syed Aziz has been in good form in recent times and he scored a well composed half century (68 runs) in the last match against Nepal. He has scored 68 runs in the tournament and has scored 229 runs in the last five matches against Singapore. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 25 runs against Singapore.

Match Prediction Best Odds Singapore Opening Partnership Score over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia Opening Partnership Score over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Malaysia 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Singapore vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The surface at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur is a balanced track that favours both batsman and bowlers. The pitch assists fast bowlers early in the innings and as the game progresses spinners come into play as they can extract some turn. In the last four T20I matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 159 runs.

In the last two afternoon matches played at Kirtipur the batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 159 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the pitch has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday, 02nd November 2023 is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 56% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Singapore Players List

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Anish Paraam, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Akshay Puri, Thilipan Omaidurai, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Amartya Kaul, Avi Dixit, Utsav Rakshit.

Singapore Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aritra Dutta Batsman Rohan Rangarajan Batsman Surendran Chandramohan Batsman Anish Paraam All-rounder Manpreet Singh Wicket keeper Janak Prakash All-rounder Aryaveer Chaudhary All-rounder Thilipan Omaidurai All-rounder Anantha Krishna Bowler Akshay Puri Bowler Ramesh Kalimuthu Bowler

Singapore Recent Form

Singapore won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Oman by 22 runs and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.

Malaysia Players List

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak (wk), Vijay Unni, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syazrul Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Rizwan Haider, Haiqal Khair, Aiman Zaquan Ridzuan.

Malaysia Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Syed Aziz Mubarak Wicket Keeper Zubaidi Zulkifle Batsman Virandeep Singh All-rounder Ahmad Faiz All-rounder Sharvin Muniandy Batsman Muhammad Amir All rounder Ainool Hafizs Batsman Vijay Unni Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler Fitri Sham Bowler Pavandeep Singh Bowler

Malaysia Recent Form

Malaysia won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Nepal by six wickets and are positioned at third position of the table in Group B.

Singapore vs Malaysia Head to Head Record

In the last five head-to-head matches played between Singapore and Malaysia in T20I’s, Malaysia won all the five matches played, while Singapore failed were winless. In their last head to head encounter Malaysia defeated Singapore by 73 runs.

Singapore vs Malaysia Odds

Malaysia to win an opening Partnership @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Singapore on average scored 12 runs for the opening wicket in the last two T20 matches, on the flip side Malaysia are averaging 29 runs for the first wicket in the last two matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Malaysia to win an opening Partnership.

Singapore vs Malaysia T20i Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Singapore Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.76 Bet Now! Malaysia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.366 Bet Now!

Singapore vs Malaysia Top Batters

Manpreet Singh to be the top batter for Singapore

Manpreet Singh scored 31 runs in the last match against Oman and was the second best batter for Singapore. He has scored 55 runs in two matches at an average of 22.5 in the tournament. Manpreet has scored 109 runs in six matches against Malaysia. Considering his recent form, we believe Manpreet Singh to be the best player to bet on to be the top batter for Singapore against Malaysia.

Syed Aziz Mubarak to be the top batter for Malaysia

Syed Aziz Mubarak scored 68 runs in the last match against Nepal and was the best batter for Malaysia. He has been in good touch in recent times and he has scored 551 runs in 20 T20I matches in 2023. Aziz has a very good record against Singapore and has amassed 229 runs in the last five T20 matches against Singapore. Considering his recent form, we predict Syed Aziz to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Malaysia against Singapore.

Singapore vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Janak Prakash to be the top bowler for Singapore

Janak Prakash was sensational with the ball in the last game against Oman finishing with match figures of 2/22. Prakash is very effective in the powerplay overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up eight wickets in eight matches against Malaysia. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Shreyas Janak Prakash to be the top bowler for Singapore against Malaysia.

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh bowled an economical spell in the last match against Nepal but failed to pick up a wicket. In the first match of the tournament against Oman he finished with match figures of 3/24 and was the best bowler for Malaysia. Virandeep has bagged 19 wickets in 20 matches in 2023. We predict Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia against Singapore.