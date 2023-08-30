SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 37 % Chance of Winning AUS 63 % Bet Now! The Australian cricket team is on the tour of South Africa for a white-ball series starting from August 30. The tour begins with the first of three T20 internationals at Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chance of Winning

Australia are set to play three T20Is and five ODIs on the tour of South Africa as they look to build some momentum towards the World Cup. The two teams have several young players in the T20 leg of the tour and they will be hoping to leave their mark.

South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in this T20I series. They have brought in some exciting talents such as Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee and Donovan Ferreira. In the absence of seniors like Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, these players will get opportunities.

Australia have handed the captaincy to Mitchell Marsh with Pat Cummins out injured. Steve Smith also suffered an injury and has been replaced by Ashton Turner. They have given maiden call-ups to Aaron Hardie, Matt Short and Spencer Johnson.

The Proteas have played only one series since the previous T20 World Cup, hosting West Indies in March this year. They lost the first rain-shortened game by three wickets but then won the next by six wickets with a historic chase of 259. In the third game, they couldn't chase down 221 and conceded the series. Australia haven't played any T20 cricket since the last T20 World Cup, where they failed to reach the semi finals.

Talking about the first T20I of this series, Australia will head into the game as favourites with the two teams' chances of winning as follows.

South Africa chance of winning @ 37%

Australia chance of winning @ 63%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

Aiden Markram is one of the best batters in the world and can change the game quickly. He has scored 219 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 36 and strike rate of 150. Bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match.

Sean Abbott has a knack of picking wickets in the shorter format. He has 181 wickets in T20 cricket at a good strike rate of 15. He is also a capable hitter down the order. Back him to score over 20.5 player performance points in the match.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

Kingsmead, Durban has hosted 84 T20 matches across international and domestic cricket. There's not a huge bias for either batting first or bowling first, with 46 matches won by the team batting first. Both teams are likely to bowl first to assess the conditions better. We predict Australia to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The match should go ahead without any interruption as the weather in Durban is expected to be clear on Wednesday evening. There is zero chance of precipitation predicted with no cloud cover. The temperature will range between 16-20 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 41 kmph.

South Africa Player List

South Africa squad:Aiden Markram (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram (captain) All-Rounder Tristan Stubbs Wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira All-Rounder Marco Jansen All-Rounder Keshav Maharaj All-Rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa took on West Indies in a three-match series earlier this year, which they lost by 2-1. They went down by three wickets in an 11-over match before chasind down 259 to level the series. They fell seven runs short while chasing 221 in the series decider. In the T20 World Cup last November, they failed to reach the semi finals after losing the last two group games.

Australia Player List

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (captain) All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Wicketkeeper Aaron Hardie All-Rounder Tim David Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia last had T20 action in the home World Cup, where they could not get out of the group stage. They lost to New Zealand and their fixture against England was washed out. Australia defeated Sri Lanka, Ireland and Afghanistan but their negative net run-rate meant they finished third in the group.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other in 22 T20 internationals over the years. Australia lead the scoreline, having won 14 games while South Africa have claimed eight. As for the last five encounters, Australia lead by 3-2.

Matches played - 22

South Africa - 8

Australia - 14

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to hit most sixes

Australia boasts of some powerful strikers in their line-up. The likes of Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Travis Head are capable of taking down bowling units. Bet on Australia to hit most sixes in the match.

South Africa to score under 46.5 runs in the first six overs

Durban has hosted four T20 matches this year and batting hasn't been easy, with the average first innings score of just 141. New ball bowlers have found assistance here. Australia have a better bowling attack and should make use of any assistance. Bet on South Africa to score under 46.5 runs in the first six overs.

South Africa vs Australia Top Team Batter

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s best batter

Reeza Hendricks hasn't played much cricket in recent months but the last time he played T20Is, he made 172 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 204. He has over 5000 runs in overall T20s at an average of 35. Bet on Hendricks to be the top batter for South Africa.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s best batter

Mitchell Marsh has been in excellent form in recent times. He has a decent record in T20 cricket with over 3800 runs at an average of 32, including one century and 23 half centuries. He will bat at number three and you can bet on him to be Australia's batter.

South Africa vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s best bowler

Australia have only one left hander in their top batting unit, which should go in the left arm spinner's favour. Keshav Maharaj has 109 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 6.79. You can take a punt on Maharaj to be South Africa's top bowler in this match.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s best bowler

Adam Zampa is amongst the spinners in the world and he should do well against an inexperienced South African side. He has 283 wickets in overall T20s at an economy of 7.32. Bet on Zampa to be the best bowler for Australia.