SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 44 % Chance of Winning AUS 56 % Bet Now! South Africa will host Australia in the second of the three match long T20I series on Friday, September 01, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST which is a part of the 2023 Australia’s tour of South Africa. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

South Africa finds itself in a crucial position as they prepare for the second T20I in the three-match series against Australia. Following their disappointing 111-run loss in the previous game, the host team must regroup and display a strong performance in the upcoming match. Both their batting and bowling faltered in the last game against the Australians, making it imperative for them to put that performance behind and come back strongly. Of particular concern is South Africa's top-order batting, which struggled significantly in the previous match. Their historical record against Australia in this format hasn't been favourable, underscoring the importance of leveraging their home advantage to mount a comeback. Aiden Markram, leading the team, faces a significant challenge in this crucial game. The team's lacklustre performance with both the bat and the ball proved costly in the last match. Their T20 track record hasn't been impressive in recent years, intensifying the expectation for an improved showing from the players. The Australian team is expected to maintain their aggressive stance, making it essential for the South African side to muster their best efforts to remain competitive in the series. While Reeza Hendricks showcased a commendable performance in the previous game, he will need the support of Temba Bavuma, who opens the batting for the team. The middle order's struggle was evident in the last match, underscoring the need for solid partnerships to be built between players like Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Dewald Brevis. It's imperative that Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee contribute effectively with the bat for South Africa to secure a victory. The bowling unit endured a challenging outing against the Australian batsmen in the last game. To exert pressure on their opponents, early wickets from Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will be crucial. Tarbaiz Shamsi holds the key in the bowling department and must deliver impactful spells during the middle overs, alongside Lizaad Williams. Consistent performances from players like Coetzee and Williams will also be vital to the team's success.

The Australians exude confidence as they strive for an insurmountable 2-0 advantage. The home team needs to approach the game with enthusiasm, and it remains intriguing to observe if they're prepared for the challenge. Mitchell Marsh commends his team's performance in the initial match, characterised by strong batting and subsequent excellent bowling. The team's impressive display in the last game has clearly affected the South Africans. Marsh aims to sustain this momentum and clinch the series within two matches. Travis Head had a quick exit in the previous match and is determined to establish a robust start in this game alongside Matthew Short. Marsh's leadership in the last game was exemplary, and he seeks to forge partnerships with Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis in the middle order. The team boasts adept finishers who intend to contribute runs, including Tim David, Aaron Hardie, and Sean Abbott. The bowling unit is emboldened by their remarkable performance in the preceding game. While Spenser Johnson faced some expense in the last match, he aimed for an improved partnership with Marcus Stoinis during the initial overs. Tanveer Sangh and Nathan Ellis showcased strong bowling, and the team anticipates a continued commendable performance from them. The bowling resources are further enriched by Aaron Hardie and Abbott.

South Africa’s chance of winning: 44%

Australia’s chance of winning: 66%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

Markram is one of those exciting T20 talents who can turn the game anytime with both batting and bowling. A strike rate of around 150 shows how dangerous he is as a player of a shorter format. The South African skipper was dismissed for only 7 in the last game but boasts an impressive average of 38.92 in T20Is. This year, the batter is averaging close to 47.00 in T20Is and is expected to surpass the total of 23.5 runs against Australia in the forthcoming match.

Tim David has scored the most T20 runs in overs between 16 and 20 this year, 443 (SR: 190.12). The Singaporean delivered a 64 run knock off only 28 balls in the last game with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. He is averaging almost 38.28 in his T20I career and hence we have backed him to score over 20.5 runs against South Africa in the next game.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

Kingsmead, Durban, is a good T20 venue as it balances out between the batsmen and the bowlers. While fast bowlers get initial assistance with the new ball, the true bounce and pace on the surface make the ball come onto the bat nicely. Batsmen can play their strokes easily at this venue. The wicket offers assistance to fast bowlers, and with adverse weather predictions, it would be a huge challenge to bat on this surface. In a rain-curtailed game, the side batting first will have the edge, and the side winning the toss would likely bat first on this pitch. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 20 T20Is played here.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Kingsmead, Durban on Friday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 75% humidity, 50% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 31 km/h. During the match, there are chances of rain at Durban tomorrow.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram (captain) All-Rounder Tristan Stubbs Wicketkeeper Donovan Ferreira All-Rounder Marco Jansen All-Rounder Keshav Maharaj All-Rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa took on West Indies in a three-match series earlier this year, which they lost 2-1. They went down by three wickets in an 11-over match before chasind down 259 to level the series. They fell seven runs short while chasing 221 in the series decider. In the T20 World Cup last November, they failed to reach the semi finals after losing the last two group games.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Josh Inglis Wicketkeeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (captain) All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Wicketkeeper Aaron Hardie All-Rounder Tim David Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia last had T20 action in the home World Cup, where they could not get out of the group stage. They lost to New Zealand and their fixture against England was washed out. Australia defeated Sri Lanka, Ireland and Afghanistan but their negative net run-rate meant they finished third in the group.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

In the history of T20 internationals, these two teams have competed against each other on 23 occasions. Australia holds the advantage in this tally, securing victory in 15 matches, while South Africa has emerged victorious in eight. Examining the most recent five matchups, Australia maintains a dominant lead of 4-1.

Total Matches Played: 23 matches

South Africa Won: 8 matches

Australia Won: 15 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to hit most sixes @ 1.68 (Pari Match)

Australia's lineup features a formidable array of aggressive hitters. Notable names such as Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, and Travis Head possess the capability to dismantle bowling attacks. In the 1st T20I, they showcased their potency by striking an impressive 10 maximums, in contrast to South Africa's two. In three out of the last five encounters between these teams, Australia has emerged as the side with a higher count of match sixes. Given this trend, it's a reasonable bet to anticipate Australia hitting the most sixes in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs Australia Top Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s best batter

In light of South Africa's recent struggles, Reeza Hendricks has stood out as a reliable performer. His remarkable consistency shines through with three consecutive innings featuring scores of fifty or more, almost reaching a century. This showcases his prowess as an exceptional T20 cricketer. Operating as an opener for the Proteas, he amassed 56 runs from 43 deliveries in the last match. Notably, his track record extends to over 5000 runs in T20 matches overall, boasting an average of 35.49. With this track record, Hendricks emerges as a strong candidate to excel as the top batsman for South Africa.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s best batter

Mitchell Marsh is currently displaying exceptional form, consistently amassing runs. His confidence is evidently soaring, particularly since taking on the role of captain in this series. In the initial T20I, Marsh delivered an impressive unbeaten performance, accumulating 92 runs. This remarkable innings spanned 49 balls and was embellished with 13 fours and 2 sixes. His T20 record is commendable, having scored over 3900 runs at an average of 32.33, which includes a century and 24 half-centuries. Expected to occupy the number three position in the batting order, Marsh stands as a strong candidate for being Australia's standout batter.

South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s best batter

Lungi Ngidi faced a challenging outing in the 1st T20I, remaining without a wicket and conceding runs at a rate of 12.25 per over. Nevertheless, the prominent South African fast bowler is anticipated to stage a strong comeback in the upcoming match. Impressively, Ngidi has amassed a substantial tally of 60 wickets in T20 internationals, achieving this feat within just 38 matches. Notably, he has secured 7 wickets against Australia in 5 encounters. Ngidi's performance on home soil has been particularly formidable, claiming 28 wickets in 16 matches, showcasing his potent and threatening abilities. All that said, Ngidi remains to be a hot bowling prospect for South Africa in the game.

Tanveer Sangha to be South Africa’s best batter

Tanveer Sangha, a 21-year-old leg-spinner who has been captivating attention with his skill and composure, truly sparkled during his debut in T20 internationals. Replacing ill Zamba, he showcased remarkable prowess in his T20I debut by claiming 4 wickets in a 4-over spell, conceding only 18 runs. This exceptional performance dismantled the South African batting lineup, even as the Australian batters managed to post a formidable 226-run score in their 20 overs. Sangha's sensational debut significantly contributed to South Africa's dismissal for a mere 115 runs. Given this remarkable introduction, expectations are high for the young talent to replicate his standout performance in the forthcoming match.