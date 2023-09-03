SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 37 % Chance of Winning AUS 63 % Bet Now! South Africa is hosting Australia for the third time in the series on September 3, 2023. Kingsmead, Durban, is the chosen venue for their clash and the match is scheduled to commence at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

Despite South Africa enjoying the advantage of playing on their home ground during Australia's tour of their country, they have been outperformed by their rivals in both matches played thus far. In the first match, Australia delivered a particularly impressive performance, accumulating a total of 226/6. South Africa's defeat was not only resounding but also humiliating, as they were bowled out in just 15.3 overs after scoring 115 runs. Ultimately, Australia secured victory by a convincing margin of 111 runs.

South Africa chance of winning - 37%

Australia chance of winning - 63%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

South Africa's team has struggled to deliver strong performances thus far. Nevertheless, Reeza Hendricks made a notable impact as an opener in the first match, amassing 56 runs from 43 deliveries. Aiden Markram, their skipper, has also been in good form, scoring 49 runs from 38 deliveries in the second match. Tristan Stubbs, their wicket-keeper batsman, made a decent contribution of 27 runs in the second match.

In contrast, Australia has been consistently outstanding. Their captain, in particular, has been nothing short of incredible. Mitchell Marsh impressively scored 92 runs from 49 deliveries in the first match and followed up with 79 runs from 39 deliveries in the second match. Matthew Short has also made valuable contributions as an opener, posting 20 and 66 runs in both matches thus far.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at Kingsmead in Durban. Among the 16 T20I matches held at this venue thus far, nine have been won by teams that batted first. However, in the most recent match played here between South Africa and Australia, the latter secured victory by chasing down the target while batting second. Considering the success of fielding first in the last match at this venue, there is a strong likelihood that the toss winners will choose to do the same in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Dewald Brevis, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Rassie van der Dussen All-rounder Aiden Markram (C) Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s form has been disappointing so far, especially considering the fact that they are playing on home soil. They have lost two matches in embarrassing fashion and need to find a way to bounce back from two back-to-back defeats.

Australia Player List

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David Batter Matthew Wade Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia has taken advantage of the conditions and appear to have stated their claim over the series in just two matches. Considering the strength of their squad, it is no surprise that they have already secured two resounding victories.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia has demonstrated greater success against South Africa in their T20 history, securing victory on six additional occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 23

South Africa - 8

Australia - 14

No Result/Abandoned - 1

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to score more runs than South Africa in the first six overs

In the last two games, Australia has outperformed South Africa significantly during the powerplay overs. In the first match, Australia managed to score 70/3, while South Africa could only muster 53/2 during the same period. In the second match, South Africa struggled with a score of 46/4 in the powerplay overs, while Australia achieved 52/1. The fact that South Africa lost four crucial wickets within the initial six overs is a clear sign of subpar performance. Given their recent form, it is probable that Australia will continue to maintain an edge during the powerplay overs.

South Africa vs Australia Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’s Best Batter

The captain is anticipated to be South Africa's leading batsman, having earned the distinction of being the highest run-scorer for his team in their previous match. Markram impressively accumulated 49 runs from 38 deliveries in that game. Despite a modest seven runs from seven deliveries in the first match, he is expected to be on an upward trajectory and has the potential to once again establish himself as their top batsman.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s Best Batter

There is unquestionably a very strong likelihood that Mitchell Marsh will continue to shine as their top bowler in the upcoming fixture. The skipper has displayed exceptional form in both matches, amassing 92 runs from 49 deliveries in one and 79 runs from 39 deliveries in the other. He claimed the title of the top run-scorer in both matches and currently holds the distinction of being Australia's leading run-scorer in the series.

South Africa vs Australia Best Bowlers

Lizaad Williams to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Lizaad Williams showcased an impressive performance in their first match, securing three wickets in four overs while conceding 44 runs. In the second match, he added another wicket to his tally, bowling two overs and conceding 17 runs. As the team's leading wicket-taker and one of only two bowlers to claim wickets in both matches thus far, he can be counted on to maintain his position as their top bowler.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s Best Bowler

He has been actively involved in both matches, managing to secure wickets in both encounters. In the first match, he took one wicket in two overs while conceding 17 runs. In the subsequent match, he performed even more impressively, claiming three wickets while giving away 22 runs in four overs. Considering his consistency, there is a strong possibility that he will establish himself as their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.