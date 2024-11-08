SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
SA
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55%
T20i
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Facts:
- South Africa and India have faced off in 27 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 15-11 lead.
- India won the last clash against South Africa by 7 runs.
South Africa vs India Chance of Winning
South Africa currently stands 6th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings with a 245 rating. Their recent T20I form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a tied series (1-1) against Ireland. However, South Africa’s key players are back for the upcoming series against India, positioning them to pose a strong challenge.
India currently holds the top position on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 268. They’re in excellent form, having recently secured a 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh. As favourites going into the T20I series against South Africa, India will aim to continue their momentum, bolstered by players in top form.
- India’s chance of winning: 55%
- South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%
South Africa vs India Betting Tips
India to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86 @Parimatch)
India is coming from a 0-3 Test defeat against New Zealand. Before that, India played a T20I series against Bangladesh. The team opened with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The pair scored 25, 17 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those three matches. Sharma is new to the team whereas Samson has lacked vigour in the 20 over format. In the last clash against the Proteas, India scored 23 runs for their first wicket in the game. That said, India will lose an early wicket and score under 24 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa
South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
India’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs
South Africa vs India Toss Prediction
Toss predictions are speculative as toss outcomes are based purely on chance, with no data-driven method to reliably forecast them. However, at Kingsmead in Durban, teams might often opt to bowl first, given that the pitch can favor seamers early due to coastal conditions, with potential for evening dew affecting fielding and bowling under lights in limited-overs formats.
Weather Report
On November 8, Durban is expected to experience mild temperatures, with a high of around 22°C and a low near 16°C. There is a moderate chance of rain with an estimated 3 mm of precipitation possible throughout the day.
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram (c)
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Batter
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Reeza Hendricks
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Batter
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Heinrich Klaasen
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Wicket-keeper
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David Miller
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Batter
|
Ryan Rickleton
|
Batter
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Patrick Kruger
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All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
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Bowler
|
Donovon Ferreira
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All-rounder
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
|
Marco Jansen
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa faced a tough defeat against Ireland in their recent series in Abu Dhabi. The team lacked in their bowling attack and will be looking to do better in this series against India.
India Player List
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
India Team Form
In the recent Bangladesh tour of India in 2024, India came out on top against Bangladesh with a solid win. They won the T20 World Cup by beating the Proteas in the finals. Suryakumar Yadav will lead his side in this series against South Africa.
South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record
South Africa and India have faced off in 27 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 15-11 lead.
South Africa won- 11
India won- 15
No result/ Abandoned- 1
South Africa vs India Betting Odds
In their latest T20I match, Ireland faced South Africa in a thrilling encounter. Ireland batted first, setting a formidable total of 195/6. South Africa's response, however, fell short as they struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke each scored 51 runs, but their efforts weren't enough to chase down Ireland's total. Ireland’s bowlers dominated the South African lineup. Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi were the only South African bowlers to find some success, taking 2 and 1 wickets, respectively. In the end, Ireland secured a resounding victory by 93 runs, with Ross Adair deservingly named Man of the Match for his century that anchored the innings.
In their most recent T20I match, India clashed with Bangladesh in a high-scoring encounter. India batted first and posted an imposing total of 297/6, with Sanju Samson leading the charge with an impressive 111 runs, supported by Suryakumar Yadav’s valuable 75. Their contributions set a challenging target for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh struggled to keep pace, ultimately falling short of the target. India’s bowlers held their ground, with Ravi Bishnoi taking 3 wickets and Mayank Yadav chipping in with 2, helping to secure a commanding victory by 133 runs. Sanju Samson was named Man of the Match for his standout century that anchored India’s innings.
South Africa vs India
T20i
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
South Africa vs India Top Batters
Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India
Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. Yadav has a great range of shots in his arsenal. He will play a key role for India in the upcoming matches against South Africa. The batter averages nearly 43 in the format and smashed 75 runs in his last T20I game.
Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa
One of the best T20I batters of this era, Klaasen has a great record against India in the shortest format and he should continue to pile up runs against his favourite opposition in the upcoming matches. He scored 52 runs in the last clash against India.
South Africa vs India Top Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India
He is one of the best T20I bowlers in World Cricket. Bishnoi has a knack of picking up wickets when the team is in troubled waters. He picked 8 wickets in the last three T20Is against Bangladesh. Looking at his form, he will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.
Keshav Maharaj to be the top bowler for South Africa
Keshav Maharaj is a wily left arm spinner, who doesn't leak runs and also provides breakthroughs when it matters the most, especially in the shortest format of the game. Maharaj picked 2 wickets in the last game against India.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
India to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
South Africa to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch