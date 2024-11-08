SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.944 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa will host India in a four-match long T20I series. The first game of the series will be played at Kingsmead, Durban on November 8. It will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

South Africa currently stands 6th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings with a 245 rating. Their recent T20I form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a tied series (1-1) against Ireland. However, South Africa’s key players are back for the upcoming series against India, positioning them to pose a strong challenge.

India currently holds the top position on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 268. They’re in excellent form, having recently secured a 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh. As favourites going into the T20I series against South Africa, India will aim to continue their momentum, bolstered by players in top form.

India’s chance of winning: 55%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86 @Parimatch)

India is coming from a 0-3 Test defeat against New Zealand. Before that, India played a T20I series against Bangladesh. The team opened with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The pair scored 25, 17 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those three matches. Sharma is new to the team whereas Samson has lacked vigour in the 20 over format. In the last clash against the Proteas, India scored 23 runs for their first wicket in the game. That said, India will lose an early wicket and score under 24 runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

Toss predictions are speculative as toss outcomes are based purely on chance, with no data-driven method to reliably forecast them. However, at Kingsmead in Durban, teams might often opt to bowl first, given that the pitch can favor seamers early due to coastal conditions, with potential for evening dew affecting fielding and bowling under lights in limited-overs formats.

Weather Report

On November 8, Durban is expected to experience mild temperatures, with a high of around 22°C and a low near 16°C. There is a moderate chance of rain with an estimated 3 mm of precipitation possible throughout the day.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram (c) Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Ryan Rickleton Batter Patrick Kruger All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Donovon Ferreira All-rounder Ottneil Baartman Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa faced a tough defeat against Ireland in their recent series in Abu Dhabi. The team lacked in their bowling attack and will be looking to do better in this series against India.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

India Team Form

In the recent Bangladesh tour of India in 2024, India came out on top against Bangladesh with a solid win. They won the T20 World Cup by beating the Proteas in the finals. Suryakumar Yadav will lead his side in this series against South Africa.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and India have faced off in 27 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 15-11 lead.

South Africa won- 11

India won- 15

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

In their latest T20I match, Ireland faced South Africa in a thrilling encounter. Ireland batted first, setting a formidable total of 195/6. South Africa's response, however, fell short as they struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Reeza Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke each scored 51 runs, but their efforts weren't enough to chase down Ireland's total. Ireland’s bowlers dominated the South African lineup. Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi were the only South African bowlers to find some success, taking 2 and 1 wickets, respectively. In the end, Ireland secured a resounding victory by 93 runs, with Ross Adair deservingly named Man of the Match for his century that anchored the innings.

In their most recent T20I match, India clashed with Bangladesh in a high-scoring encounter. India batted first and posted an imposing total of 297/6, with Sanju Samson leading the charge with an impressive 111 runs, supported by Suryakumar Yadav’s valuable 75. Their contributions set a challenging target for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh struggled to keep pace, ultimately falling short of the target. India’s bowlers held their ground, with Ravi Bishnoi taking 3 wickets and Mayank Yadav chipping in with 2, helping to secure a commanding victory by 133 runs. Sanju Samson was named Man of the Match for his standout century that anchored India’s innings.

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South Africa vs India Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. Yadav has a great range of shots in his arsenal. He will play a key role for India in the upcoming matches against South Africa. The batter averages nearly 43 in the format and smashed 75 runs in his last T20I game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

One of the best T20I batters of this era, Klaasen has a great record against India in the shortest format and he should continue to pile up runs against his favourite opposition in the upcoming matches. He scored 52 runs in the last clash against India.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

He is one of the best T20I bowlers in World Cricket. Bishnoi has a knack of picking up wickets when the team is in troubled waters. He picked 8 wickets in the last three T20Is against Bangladesh. Looking at his form, he will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Keshav Maharaj to be the top bowler for South Africa

Keshav Maharaj is a wily left arm spinner, who doesn't leak runs and also provides breakthroughs when it matters the most, especially in the shortest format of the game. Maharaj picked 2 wickets in the last game against India.