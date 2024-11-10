SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa will host India in a four-match long T20I series. The second game of the series will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha on November 10. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

South Africa currently stands 6th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings with a 245 rating. Their recent T20I form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a tied series (1-1) against Ireland. The team lost the first T20I of this series after they failed to deliver in the batting department. They are 0-1 behind in the series and will be looking to return with a win in the next game.

India currently holds the top position on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 268. They’re in excellent form, having recently secured a 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh. Coming into this series, the team was pumped with a very strong squad at hand. Sanju Samson struck well in the last game, supported by the bowlers who helped the side to clinch the victory. With 1-0 lead in the series, the sides will be looking to do well going forward.

India’s chance of winning: 58%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 42%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score under 23.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.86 @Parimatch)

India is coming from a 0-3 Test defeat against New Zealand. Before that, India played a T20I series against Bangladesh. The team opened with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The pair scored 25, 17 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those three matches. Coming into this series, the pair secured 24 runs before their first wicket in the 1st T20I game. Sharma struck out for 7 runs whereas Samson went on to post 107 runs in the game. The opening order looks intact and will be expected to score well for their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

The toss at St George's Park, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), is random and can’t be predicted. However, the pitch conditions often guide decisions. Teams winning the toss here frequently opt to bowl first, as early morning moisture can assist seamers, especially in limited-overs formats. St George's Park is also known for slowing down as the game progresses, benefiting spinners and making chasing slightly more challenging.

Weather Report

On November 10, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) is expected to experience mild and partly cloudy weather. Temperatures are likely to be around 16-18°C. There may be patchy rain in the area, so brief rain showers could occur.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram (c) Batter Andile Simelane All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Ryan Rickleton Batter Patrick Kruger All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa faced a tough defeat against India in the last game. The team conceded 202 runs and failed to chase the target, resulting in a loss.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

India Team Form

In the recent Bangladesh tour of India in 2024, India came out on top against Bangladesh with a solid win. The team entered this series with a banger. The team won the first game by 61 runs and will enter confident in the next game.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and India have faced off in 28 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 16-11 lead.

South Africa won- 11

India won- 16

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa won the toss of the first T20I in this series. The hosts decided to field first. Little did they know that the visitors would start hitting right off the start. Sanju Samson took off with an innings of 107 runs off 50 balls. He smashed seven boundaries and ten sixes in the game. Tilak Varma also scored 33 runs and carried on a bit of a partnership with Samson. Gerald Coetzee took 3 wickets for the Proteas and was the best bowler from South Africa.

Chasing the target, South Africa faced the aggressive bowling order of India. Varun Charkravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi took 3 wickets each in the game and pushed the home side to their backfoot. South Africa bundled out for 141 runs, losing the game by 61 runs. Heinrich Klaasen scored 25 runs while Gerald Coetzee registered 23 runs in the game. India boasts a very strong squad, despite missing a few of the A-listers who retired recently.

South Africa vs India T20i St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be the top batter for India

Sanju Samson is in the form of his life. The batter believes in hard hitting and averages at around 26 in the format. Samson scored 107 runs in the first T20I off 50 balls in the game. He was the best batter in the game and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

One of the best T20I batters of this era, Klaasen has a great record against India in the shortest format and he should continue to pile up runs against his favourite opposition in the upcoming matches. He scored 25 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

He is one of the best T20I bowlers in World Cricket. Bishnoi has a knack of picking up wickets when the team is in troubled waters. He picked 3 wickets in the last T20I against South Africa. Looking at his form, he will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Keshav Maharaj to be the top bowler for South Africa

Keshav Maharaj is a wily left arm spinner, who doesn't leak runs and also provides breakthroughs when it matters the most, especially in the shortest format of the game. Maharaj picked 1 wicket in the last game against India.