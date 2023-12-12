SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.778 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 South Africa will host India in the second T20I of the India tour of South Africa 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha on December 12. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

The series opener in Durban was abandoned without the toss due to rain on Sunday (December 10). Now, the two sides will hope they get a full match when they travel south to Gqeberha, which was previously known as Port Elizabeth.

Suryakumar Yadav, stepping in for the absent Rohit Sharma, leads Team India after their recent 4-1 home series win against Australia. However, Temba Bavuma's absence persists, and Aiden Markram captains the side following a 0-3 home series whitewash by Australia in August 2023. Both teams aim to assess their squads ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, emphasising the significance of the ongoing T20I series in shaping their preparations. The hope now is for better weather and a complete match in Gqeberha.

India's chance of winning: 58%

South Africa' chance of winning: 42%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score higher before 1st dismissal (1.727 @ 1XBET)

India will face South Africa again in a three match long T20I series. Before entering this series, India posted the scores of 11, 77, 14, 50 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in five games against Australia. Their opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad was effective in the series against Australia. Gaikwad averages 35.71 in his T20I career but it has escalated to 60.83 this year. Whereas Jaiswal made his debut this year and averages 33.63. South Africa had Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks opening for the team before and posted 1, 36 & 1 before their first dismissal in their last series against Australia. In absence of Bavuma, Markram will cover the position and has less experience facing the vicious Indian pacers. India will hope to have a better start in the upcoming T20 with their in-form openers.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s total match fours Over 15.5 1.75 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: India 1.727 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: India 1.909 Bet on 1xBet

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

St George's Park is known for offering balanced pitches, allowing batsmen to showcase their strokes and providing opportunities for bowlers. In the recent SA20 series, the average first-innings score across five matches was 164, with the highest total being 210/2 by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who eventually became champions. Out of the five games, teams chasing targets emerged victorious in three, while teams batting first secured wins twice. Given the venue's nature, winning the toss might lead the captain to choose to bowl first, considering the historical trends and the competitive dynamics of the matches played at St George's Park.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is an 83 percent chance of precipitation on December 12 in Gqeberha. Showers are expected to clear just before the start of play with temperature expected to fluctuate between 17-18°C.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s form looks rather unpredictable currently, considering their heavy defeat in the T20I series but redemption in the ODI series against Australia.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India appears to be extremely daunting at the moment, given their recent performance against Australia in their tour of India.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

In their head-to-head record, India has triumphed in 13 matches, while South Africa has secured victory in 10. Over their last five meetings, both teams have each claimed two wins.

India Won: 13

South Africa Won: 10

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

In the recent South Africa vs. Australia series, Reeza Hendricks stood out as South Africa's top batsman, tallying 101 runs in three innings. Captain Aiden Markram closely followed with 97 runs, making them key contributors. Lizaad Williams led the bowling department, securing four wickets in three innings.

Contrastingly, India's T20I series against Australia showcased their batting prowess, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the tournament's run-scorers, amassing 223 runs in five innings. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed with 144 and 138 runs, respectively. Ravi Bishnoi excelled in bowling, emerging as the top wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings. The performances of these key players highlight the contrasting strengths of the two teams in their recent series.

South Africa vs India T20i St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth South Africa Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.05 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.778 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Top Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks led South Africa in their recent T20I series against Australia, ranking third overall with 101 runs in three innings. In the last match, he secured 42 runs at a striking 140.00, showcasing his consistent batting performance.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's standout opener, dominated the previous T20I series against Australia, emerging as the tournament's top run-scorer with 223 runs in five innings, featuring a half-century and a century. Given his exceptional form, Gaikwad is poised to be India's key batsman once again in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Gerald Coetzee to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

In South Africa's recent T20I against Australia, Gerald Coetzee showcased his bowling prowess, securing two wickets while conceding 36 runs in 3.5 overs, with an economy rate of 9.39. Across the series, he claimed three wickets in three innings. Despite a slightly higher economy rate, Coetzee is poised to be a key bowler for South Africa in the upcoming match, demonstrating his potential impact with the ball.

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s Best Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi stood out as the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia, securing an impressive nine wickets in five innings. In the last match, he shared the position of the second-highest wicket-taker, displaying excellent economy by conceding only 29 runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 7.25. Bishnoi's economical and wicket-taking abilities make him a prime candidate to be the key bowler for India in the upcoming fixture.