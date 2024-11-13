SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.701 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India will clash again in the 3rd T20I of this India tour of South Africa 2024/25. The game will be hosted at SuperSport Park, Centurion on November 13. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

South Africa currently stands 6th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings with a 245 rating. The team lost the first T20I of this series after they failed to deliver in the batting department. However, the team returned with a phenomenal bowling performance in the second game and won the fixture. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

India currently holds the top position on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 268. They have a fantastic squad at disposal and managed to sweep Bangladesh (3-0) in their previous T20I series. India won the first T20I but suffered a close defeat in the last fixture of the series. The team will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

India’s chance of winning: 58%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 42%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score low before their first dismissal (@Parimatch)

India is coming from a 0-3 Test defeat against New Zealand. Before that, India played a T20I series against Bangladesh. The team opened with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The pair scored 25, 17 & 23 runs before their first dismissal in those three matches. Coming into this series, the pair secured 24 runs before their first wicket in the 1st T20I game. Sharma struck out for 7 runs. The team did not secure any runs before Sanju Samson ducked out in the previous T20I. The opening order looks intact and will be expected to face an early dismissal for their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: India 1.88 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at SuperSport Park, Centurion, is ultimately random. However, teams winning the toss in T20Is here often choose to field first. The pitch at Centurion generally offers good pace and bounce, which can help fast bowlers early in the game, especially under lights. Additionally, due to altitude, the ball travels further, favouring batters in both innings. Many teams feel more comfortable chasing here, where the pitch conditions remain relatively stable throughout the match, making it easier to gauge the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Centurion on November 13, 2023, indicates mostly clear skies with warm temperatures. The day is expected to reach around 27°C, with minimal cloud cover and no anticipated rain.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram (c) Batter Andile Simelane All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Ryan Rickleton Batter Patrick Kruger All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The home side started this series with a loss. However, the team made a brave comeback with a win in the next game. They have a talented bowling order and will be looking to continue the same in the next game.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

India Team Form

The Indian team entered this series with a banger. The team won the first game by 61 runs. However, the team lost the last game due to a poor batting performance. India will be looking to return in the next game.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and India have faced off in 29 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 16-12 lead.

South Africa won- 12

India won- 16

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa won the toss of the first T20I in this series. The hosts decided to field first. India faced continuous quick losses in the last game. The middle order did some run-scoring. Axar Patel scored 27 runs while Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 39 in the game. The South African bowling order was successful where almost all the batters picked a wicket each.

Chasing the target, South Africa faced the aggressive bowling order of India. The Proteas kept losing wickets in the game. Tristan Stubbs held his ground to post an unbeaten 47 runs and took his side through the finish line. South Africa scored 128/7 and won the game by 3 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy was the best bowler from India and managed to pick 5 wickets for 17 runs in the game. South Africa levelled the series by 1-1.

South Africa vs India T20i SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.701 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Top Batters

Sanju Samson to be the top batter for India

Sanju Samson is in the form of his life. The batter believes in hard hitting and averages at around 26 in the format. Samson scored 107 runs off 50 balls in the first T20I. He ducked out in the next game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Tristan Stubbs to be the top batter for South Africa

Tristan Stubbs is an excellent batter in the team. He averages at 29.28 in the format and is a reliable batting presence in the team. He smashed an unbeaten 47 runs in the last game to save his side from a loss and won it for South Africa. Stubbs will come in as the best batter in the next game.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for India

Varun Chakravarthy has emerged to become one of the best spinners in the country right now. He picked 3 wickets in the first game followed by 5 wickets in the second T20I of this series. Chakravarthy will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Gerald Coetzee to be the top bowler for South Africa

Gerald Coetzee is a strong bowler. He managed to pick 3 wickets in the first T20I of this series. He took a single wicket in the last game. That said, Coetzee will be looking to do well in the next game.