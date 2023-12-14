SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 55 % Chance of Winning IND 45 % Place a bet 1xBet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.052 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa will play their last T20I against India in the India tour of South Africa 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on December 14. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

After the first game being abandoned due to rain on December 10, the sides clashed in the second T20I of the series. Despite interruption by rain, the game finally ended in favour of South Africa who have a 1-0 lead in the series.

South Africa won against India by five wickets in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha. This win gives South Africa a lead in the series that India can’t catch. For India to level the series, they have to win the next game in Johannesburg.

India's chance of winning: 45%

South Africa' chance of winning: 55%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score high before 1st dismissal

India will face South Africa again in the third T20I. Before entering this series, India posted the scores of 11, 77, 14, 50 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in five games against Australia. Their opening partnership of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad was effective in the series against Australia. Shubman Gill is back in the opening position playing for India against South Africa after a brief break post the World Cup. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal average at 30.83 & 27.63 respectively in their T20I career. They have the skill and experience to bat well on foreign soil. In the last T20I of the current series, Jaiswal lost his wicket very early in the 3rd ball of the game. Despite the hiccup, the pair will be looking to establish a better opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening partnership: India 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: India 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: India 1.909 Bet on 1xBet

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

This ground’s wickets are primarily known for both batters and bowlers’ paradise. Batsmen can trust the bounce of the wickets and play big shorts to get lots of runs. The pacer will get swing and seam movement from the moisture of the wickets. The team that wins the toss is going to want to field first. 53.13% of the matches have been won by the team that has chased. Not a huge advantage and suggests that the conditions remain the same for both teams.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Johannesburg is excellent with only a very slight chance of rain predicted. Hopefully, we will finally get to enjoy a complete and uninterrupted match.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s form looks incredible. Their bowlers were able to pick two quick wickets in the previous T20I. And the batters batted incredibly and chased 153 in 15 overs successfully.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Tilak Varma Batter Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India lost their previous game by 5 wickets. Few bowlers in the team are still inexperienced and conceded a lot of runs in the last game. They will have to deliver better performance in the next game.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

In their head-to-head record, India has triumphed in 13 matches, while South Africa has secured victory in 11.

India Won: 13

South Africa Won: 11

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

After a series defeat against Australia, South Africa wanted to prove themselves in the international circuit since they also took a hit in the World Cup. After the first game was washed out due to rain, India and South Africa had an opportunity to fight it out in the second T20I where SA managed to win the game by 5 wickets.

India went in to bat first and raised 195 runs in 19.3 overs before the rain played as a spoilsport. DLS reduced the game to 15 overs where South Africa had to score 153 runs to win. South Africa were able to surpass the target with 5 wickets in hand. Reeza Hendricks batted incredibly with his innings of 49 runs whereas Gerald Coetzee picked 3 wickets in the game. For India, Surya Kumar Yadav smashed 56 runs in the game whereas Rinku Singh knocked an unbeaten 68 in the game. It was India’s bowling that led them to lose the game. Mukesh Kumar impressed with his deliveries and picked 2 wickets in the game. India needs the victory desperately in the next game to draw the series. They will have to work better in their bowling department to have a chance at a win here.

South Africa vs India T20i The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now!

South Africa vs India Top Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks led South Africa in their recent T20I series against Australia, ranking third overall with 101 runs in three innings. In the last match, he secured 49 runs at a strike rate of over 180.00.

Rinku Singh to be India’s Best Batter

Rinku Singh is a very destructive middle order batter. He usually finishes India’s innings and scored an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls in the last game with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Gerald Coetzee to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Gerald Coetzee is poised to be a key bowler for South Africa in the upcoming match. He was impressive in the last game against India and picked 3 wickets for 32 runs in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s Best Bowler

The surface at Johannesburg is a suitable venue for the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav should be able to capitalise the condition and pick wickets for the team. He was able to pluck a wicket in his last outing against South Africa.