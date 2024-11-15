SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 41 % Chance of Winning IND 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India will clash again in the 4th T20I of this India tour of South Africa 2024/25. The game will be hosted at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on November 15. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

South Africa currently stands 6th in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. South Africa lost the third T20I and are 1-2 behind in the current series. It was a well fought game but India had the last laugh in the fixture. The team will be looking to win the final T20I to level the series. Aiden Markram and co. will be confident after a few glimpses of promising performances in the last game.

India currently holds the top position on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. They have a fantastic squad at disposal and managed to sweep Bangladesh (3-0) in their previous T20I series. India bounced back from defeat in the second game to win the third game in the series. They were fantastic with the bat and will be confident coming into the next game. They currently have a 2-1 lead in the series and must seal the series in their name after a win in the next game.

India’s chance of winning: 59%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 41%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score more sixes (1.86@Parimatch)

India won the last fixture and holds a 2-1 lead in the current series. The team has a better batting order and dominated in the last game with a score of over 200 runs in 20 overs. The team has scored 29 sixes in 3 games as opposed to 24 sixes of the Proteas. India posted 13, 3 & 13 sixes in the three games. South Africa posted 9, 2 & 13 sixes in those games and could not score more maximums than the visitors in the current series. India has a phenomenal names in the top order and will be expected to score more sixes in the next game.

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

The Wanderers pitch is known for pace and bounce, favouring aggressive stroke play, which often leads to high scores. However, it can offer assistance to fast bowlers in the initial overs. Historically, teams winning the toss at Wanderers often choose to bowl first. This is largely due to the venue’s batting-friendly nature and the dew factor in night games, which can make it easier to chase totals. Dew can cause the ball to skid onto the bat, which is advantageous for the batting side under lights.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Johannesburg on November 15 indicates a rainy forecast. The day is expected to reach around 23°C, with 70% of rainfall.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla and Tristan Stubbs

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram (c) Batter Andile Simelane All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Ryan Rickleton Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Lutho Sipamla Bowler Marco Jansen Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The home side is coming after a loss here. The team failed to chase the target of 220 runs in the last game and lost the match by 11 runs. The Proteas will be hoping to draw the series with a win in the next game.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Tilak Varma Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Ramandeep Singh Batter

India Team Form

The Indian team entered this series with a banger. The team won the first game by 61 runs. After losing the second T20I, the team bounced back with a win in the third game. They are 2-0 ahead in the series and will be looking to win the last game of this series.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and India have faced off in 30 T20Is before, with India holding a dominant 17-12 lead.

South Africa won- 12

India won- 17

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa won the toss of the first T20I in this series. The hosts decided to field first. India started their campaign with an early dismissal. However, Abhishek Sharma (50) and Tilak Varma raised a partnership of 107 runs in the game. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 107 runs and helped his side to post 219 runs for 6 wickets. Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj picked 2 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, South Africa faced the aggressive bowling order of India. The Proteas kept losing wickets. Heinrich Klaasen scored 41 runs while Marco Jansen smashed 54 runs in the game. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler from the Indian side and picked 3 wickets in the game. Varun Chakravarthy also picked 2 wickets in the game. South Africa posted 208/7, losing the game by 11 runs. India gained a 2-1 lead in the series and will be looking to seal the series in their favour.

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South Africa vs India Top Batters

Tilak Varma to be the top batter for India

Tilak Varma is in the form of his life. The batter believes in hard hitting and averages at around 41 in the format. Varma scored 107 runs off 56 balls in the last T20I. He is the top scorer of this series and will be looking to strike well in the next game.

Heinrich Klaasen to be the top batter for South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen is an excellent batter in the team. He averages at around 24 in the format and is a reliable batting presence in the team. He smashed 41 runs in the last game. Heinrich Klaasen will come in as the best batter in the next game.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for India

Varun Chakravarthy has emerged to become one of the best spinners in the country right now. He has 10 wickets in the series. Chakravarthy will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Gerald Coetzee to be the top bowler for South Africa

Gerald Coetzee is a strong bowler. He managed to pick 4 wickets in three games. That said, Coetzee will be looking to do well in the next game.