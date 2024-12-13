South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
SA
66%
Chance of Winning
PAK
34%
T20i
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- South Africa’s David Miller is the leading run-getter of the T20I series with 82 runs in one innings.
- Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s captain, is the second highest run scorer with 74 runs in a single innings.
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
South Africa and Pakistan will meet for their second T20I match of the series on December 13, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at SuperSport Park, Centurion, with a scheduled start time of 9:30 P.M IST.
South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
South Africa were highly competitive in the first game of the T20I series against Pakistan where the home team elected to bat first and managed to secure a brilliant score of 183. After the top order failed miserably at making any impact, David Miller absolutely smashed it out of the park with a knock of 82 runs. A bit lower down the order, George Linde also exerted himself to score 48 runs, having narrowly missed out on a half-century, which put South Africa in a good position.
However, the hosts had every reason to be on tenterhooks since Pakistan are not an easy team to beat. While the visiting team were perfectly capable of overcoming the total, South Africa’s bowlers pulled through and defended the score successfully; George Linde, in particular, stood out with a four-wicket haul. Pakistan’s batting performance was severely inadequate as skipper, opener and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 74 runs. Saim Ayub trailed behind in second with 31 runs but the rest of the team did nothing to help. In the end, Pakistan were restricted to 172 and South Africa enjoyed an 11-run triumph.
- South Africa chance of winning - 66%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 34%
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips
Pakistan to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are seasoned openers for Pakistan but their 16-run partnership in the previous game was a travesty. Together, they have done a great deal for Pakistan’s first wicket over the years. Rizwan and Azam have averages of 47.92 and 39.92, respectively, in their T20I career thus far and the pair will be expected to put on a big stand in the next match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa
South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
The teams batting first have a slight edge at SuperSport Park with nine wins in 18 T20I matches held here. The last game played at the venue was the third T20I match between India and South Africa, where the former emerged victorious after being put in to bat first. In the next game, the toss winning side will be keen to set the target.
Weather Report
With a minor 10% chance of precipitation at Centurion on match day, the game is expected to progress without any interruptions even with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius.
South Africa Player List
Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickleton, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa’s batting could have been slightly better despite their win, since they relied heavily on David Miller and George Linde. If the others start contributing more, South Africa will be almost invincible in the next game.
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Jahandad Khan, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Rizwan (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s batting performance was severely lacking as their captain did most of the work. The victory was theirs for the taking if the other batters had enough resolve to score a few more runs.
South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
South Africa have ripped into Pakistan’s lead in their head-to-head tally with 11 victories in 24 T20I games.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 24
South Africa - 11
Pakistan - 12
Abandoned - 1
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen did not make a good start to the series as the pair scored precisely one run together before the first dismissal. The latter failed to make a contribution at all and South Africa’s first wicket suffered as a result. Pakistan’s openers were in a similar plight as Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century but Babar Azam was out on a four-ball duck. The duo ended up with a stand of 16 runs which was still significantly better than that of South Africa. The bookmakers endorse Pakistan’s openers to come out on top in the upcoming match, too.
South Africa vs Pakistan
T20i
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters
David Miller to be South Africa’s Best Batter
As predicted for the previous match, David Miller was South Africa’s leading run-getter with 82 runs against Pakistan. With 2591 runs in 114 T20I innings and a career average of 33.21, he remains one of the team’s most dependable batters. He continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match as well.
Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Mohammad Rizwan has been a prolific batter for Pakistan consistently and he scored his 30th half-century with 74 runs in the last outing. He has a grand total of 3403 runs in 92 innings over the course of his T20I career and his average of 47.92 is remarkable. He is expected to be their standout batter once again.
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
George Linde to be South Africa’s Best Bowler
George Linde delivered an excellent spell against Pakistan in the first match of the series; in four overs, he took four wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.25. After his showing in the last game, he ended up with an impressive bowling average of 5.25 which makes him the top contender for the second fixture, too.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the last match where he captured three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.50. He has been a highly consistent wicket-taker for Pakistan with 100 wickets in 74 T20I innings. With an average of 7.33 in the tournament so far, he is the top pick for the next match against South Africa.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- South Africa to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 2.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch