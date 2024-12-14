Facts: Pakistan and South Africa are tied with a scoreline of 12-12 in their T20I head-to-head fixtures.

South Africa’s George Linde is the top wicket-taker of the series so far with five wickets in two innings.

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction

South Africa and Pakistan’s final T20I match of the series will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on December 14, 2024. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

South Africa gave themselves a 1-0 lead in the T20I series against Pakistan after the opening game where they won by the skin of their teeth. The home team batted first to secure a 183-run first innings score, and David Miller is credited with much of the success considering he single handedly added 82 runs to the tally. George Linde was also a solid anchor with 48 runs as he missed the half-century mark by two runs. Even though South Africa were nine wickets down by the end of their innings, they had a competitive score to make up for it. Pakistan were still not in a position to be discounted from victory since they are a powerful side to go up against. However, their chase kept getting worse as they lost several wickets in quick succession, particularly in the death overs. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan was the only difference-maker in the innings with 74 runs and the others could not pick up where he left off, losing by a slim margin of 11 runs in the end.

The home team sealed the deal in the second match of the series as they overcame Pakistan’s total of 206. Saim Ayub’s 98 not out was the top score of the innings for the latter while Babar Azam and Irfan Khan added 31 and 30 runs to the scoreboard, respectively. South Africa opened with a bang as Reeza Hendricks led from the front with 117 runs and Rassie van der Dussen helped finish the game with an unbeaten 66. South Africa won comfortably despite a daunting target, taking home an impressive seven-wicket victory.

South Africa chance of winning - 60%

Pakistan chance of winning - 40%

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South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips

South Africa to score low before first dismissal

Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen were not able to make an impression against Pakistan during the first game where the pair scored a single run together, and the latter was replaced by Ryan Rickelton in the second game which resulted in six runs. However, it has been that way for South Africa since their T20I series against India where Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton’s partnership went nowhere. In the four-match series, they managed to add 1, 27, 22 and 8 runs to the first wicket. None of these scores are competitive enough and it is highly unlikely that they will make any headway against Pakistan’s bowlers in the final match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa 1.99 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Out of a total of 27 T20I games hosted at The Wanderers Stadium, the teams batting first have eked out a minor advantage with 14 victories. However, the average first innings score of

176 is quite conducive to the batters and the toss winning skipper will want to make the most of the pitch by batting first.

Weather Report

A 35% threat of rainfall looms over Johannesburg and a significant cloud cover is expected with a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickleton, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Dayyaan Galiem.

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Ryan Rickleton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Heinrich Klaasen (C) Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has a slightly weak first partnership but their batting strengthens in the middle order, especially with David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen being power-hitters.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Jahandad Khan, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Usman Khan Batter Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Afridi Bowler Irfan Khan Batter Abbas Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Jahandad Khan Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s seasoned first wicket has the potential to be destructive but the rest of the team needs to step up as well.

South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

South Africa and Pakistan are neck-and-neck in their head-to-head tally with 12 wins apiece in 25 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

South Africa - 12

Pakistan - 12

Abandoned - 1

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen struggled to last against Pakistan’s bowlers who brought an end to their partnership after a single run was scored. Rassie van der Dussen was clean bowled on the very first delivery he faced which meant that South Africa’s opening partnership did not make it out of the first over. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan faced a majority of the balls and racked in 16 runs for the first wicket. His partner, Babar Azam, was not of any help at all as he was out on zero. However, as a more experienced opening pair, Pakistan are favored to outgun South Africa’s first partnership.

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South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks did a brilliant job for South Africa in the previous match with 117 runs which put him at the top of the team’s run charts with a total of 125 runs in two innings. So far, he is averaging at 62.50 in the tournament and will be expected to put on another big total in the upcoming match as well.

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Mohammad Rizwan came out on top for Pakistan in the opening match of the series where he was the only major contributor with 74 runs. Although his performance took a dip in the last match where he departed for 11 runs, the skipper remains the leading choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

George Linde to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

George Linde was the top wicket-taker for South Africa in the first match where he captured an impressive four-wicket haul. He was only the second highest wicket-taker last time around with one wicket in four overs and an economy rate of 7.00 but he is expected to bounce back in the next game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the first T20I fixture, having taken three wickets in four innings with an economy rate of 5.50. He was also tied as the team’s second best bowler during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with five wickets in four innings and an average of 21.00. He is anticipated to lead the charge against South Africa once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa South Africa to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Pakistan to win @ 2.19 (Parimatch) South Africa were on tenterhooks going into this series after a 1-3 T20I series defeat at the hands of India on home soil. However, they managed to curtail Pakistan very well in the first game, even if they barely edged out a victory. They achieved a statement win in the second match and with the series win under their belt, they are expected to make it a 3-0 triumph. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







