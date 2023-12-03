RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 55 % Chance of Winning BANG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women battle out in the 1st of three T20 internationals in Bangladesh Women's tour of South Africa Women on Sunday, 3rd December 2023. The match will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni and the scheduled start time is 5:30 pm IST.

SA W vs BAN W Chance of Winning

Cricket South Africa appointed senior batter Laura Wolvaardt as their new captain for the T20I series against the touring Bangladesh Women. Senior players Ayabonga Khaka, Chole Tryon and Nadine de Klerk are unavailable for the T20I series due to injuries. Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits will be the key players to watch out and South Africa Women's chances of winning the match will depend on their top heavy batting order and the experienced bowling duo of Nonkululeko Mlaba and Masabata Klaas.

Bangladesh Women have been highly competitive in the last two T20I series where they managed to tie series against India Women and Pakistan Women. Nigar Sultana will lead the Bangladesh Women in the T20I series and their senior player Lata Mondal is back in the squad for the South Africa tour. The strength of Bangladesh Women lies in their bowling and their chances of winning the match will depend on their young fast bowling attack.

South Africa Women (SA W) chance of winning: 55%

Bangladesh Women (BAN W) chance of winning: 45%

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SA W vs BAN W Betting Tips

Laura Wolvaardt has scored over 40 runs in two of the last three T20I matches played and she has been in top form in the shortest format in 2023. Wolvaardt averages 96.00 against Bangladesh Women in T20I’s. We believe she is the best batter to bet on to score over 30 runs in the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh Women.

SA W vs BAN W Toss Prediction

The pitch at Willowmoore Park, Benoni is an excellent surface for batters and it has been a high scoring venue. The surface favours fast bowlers in the initial stages of the match but as the game progresses it becomes better to bat on. In the four women's T20I matches played at Benoni the team batting first won one match and the team batting second won three matches. The average 1st innings score is 164 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Sunday, 3rd December 2023 is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 27% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 21 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

South Africa Women (SA-W) Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker

South Africa Women (SA-W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Lara Goodall Wicket Keeper Nondumiso Shangase Bowler Delmi Tucker All-rounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women (SA-W) Recent Form

South Africa Women won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They won the last T20I played against New Zealand Women by 11 runs at Benoni.

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Players List

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shamima Sultana Wicket Keeper Sumaiya Akter Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Murshida Khatun All-rounder Nahid Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Lata Mondal Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Recent Form

Bangladesh Women won three and lost two of the last five T20I matches played. They lost the last T20I match against Pakistan Women by 31 runs.

SA W vs BAN W Head to Head Record

South Africa Women holds a strong head-to-head record against Bangladesh Women in T20 Internationals. In 11 head-to-head matches played till date, South Africa Women won 10 matches and Bangladesh Women won one match. In their last 5 head to head matches, South Africa Women won all five matches, while Bangladesh Women failed to win a single match.

Matches Played: 11

South Africa Women Won: 10

Bangladesh Women Won: 1

SA W vs BAN W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to win the Opening Partnership

South Africa Women on an average scored 31 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20I matches, on the other hand Bangladesh Women scored 17 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of both the teams we predict South Africa Women win the opening Partnership.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20i Willowmoore Park, Benoni South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 5.53 Bet Now!

SA W vs BAN W Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 24, 53 and 72 runs in the last three T20I matches played. Wolvaardt is having a great run as a batter in T20 internationals and she has scored 537 runs in 17 matches in 2023. In 17 T20I matches played at home the 24-year old batter has scored 438 runs. Given her recent form, we believe she is the best batsman to bet on to be the top scorer for South Africa Women.

Nigar Sultana to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana has been the best Bangladeshi batsman in T20 internationals in 2023. She has scored 343 runs in 15 matches in the year so far and 133 runs in 7 T20I matches in South Africa. Sultana is one of the most trustable batters in middle order for Bangladesh Women and given her recent form, we back Nigar Sultana to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Bangladesh Women.

SA W vs BAN W Top Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Masabata Klaas has had a great time in T20I’s in 2023. She has picked up four wickets in three matches in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand Women at home. Klaas has picked up 10 wickets in 10 T20I matches played in 2023 and 27 wickets in 30 T20I matches played at home.

Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nahida Akter was the leading wicket taker in the last T20I series played against Pakistan Women. She picked up eight wickets in three matches and was the best bowler of the series. Nahida has picked up 13 wickets in 15 T20I matches in 2023. Given her recent form, we back Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women against South Africa Women.