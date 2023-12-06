RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 80 % Chance of Winning BANG 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women battle out in the second T20I on Wednesday, 6th December 2023. The match will be played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley and the scheduled start time is 9:30 pm IST.

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Chance of Winning

Bangladesh Women defeated South Africa Women in the first T20I match to kickstart the three-match T20I series. Bangladesh Women scored 149/2 on the back of some brilliant batting performances from Murshida Khatun (62 runs), Nigar Sultana (34 runs), and Shamima Sultana (24 runs). South Africa Women then got off to an excellent start as their openers Anneke Bosch (67 runs) and Tazmin Brits (30 runs) added 69 runs for the first wicket. Shorna Akter weaved her magic with the ball and took a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh Women managed to restrict South Africa Women to 136/8 and won the match by 13 runs. With the win, Bangladesh Women lead the T20I series (1-0).

South Africa Women (SA W) chance of winning: 80%

Bangladesh Women (BAN W) chance of winning: 20%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Betting Tips

Tazmin Brits to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Tazmin Brits has scored 30, 45, and 11 runs in her last three T20I matches. She has also scored over 30 runs in 10 of the 16 T20I matches she has played in 2023. With her recent form and consistent performance, we believe that Tazmin Brits is the best player to bet on to score over 22.5 runs against Bangladesh Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Laura Wolvaardt to score over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Tazmin Brits to score over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Nigar Sultana to score over 13.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Toss Prediction

The pitch at Diamond Oval, Kimberley is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. The surface favours fast bowlers in the initial stages of the match but as the game progresses it becomes better to bat on. In the 17 T20 matches played at Kimberley the team batting first won nine matches and the team batting second won eight matches. The average 1st innings score is 162 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Wednesday, 6th December 2023 is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 32% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 27 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

South Africa Women (SA-W) Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker

South Africa Women (SA-W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Lara Goodall Wicket Keeper Nondumiso Shangase Bowler Delmi Tucker All-rounder Masabata Klaas Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women (SA-W) Recent Form

South Africa Women won two and lost three of the last five T20I matches played. They lost their last match against Bangladesh Women by 13 runs at Benoni.

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Players List

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shamima Sultana Wicket Keeper Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Rabeya Khan All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Lata Mondal Bowler Shorifa Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) Recent Form

Bangladesh Women won four and lost one of the last five T20I matches played. They won the last T20I match against South Africa Women by 13 runs.

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Head to Head Record

South Africa Women holds a strong head-to-head record against Bangladesh Women in T20 Internationals. In 11 head-to-head matches played till date, South Africa Women won 10 matches and Bangladesh Women won two matches. In their last 5 head to head matches, South Africa Women won four matches, while Bangladesh Women won one match.

Matches Played: 12

South Africa Women Won: 10

Bangladesh Women Won: 2

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to win the Opening Partnership @ 1.55 (Parimatch)

South Africa Women on an average scored 43 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20I matches, on the other hand Bangladesh Women scored 27 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of both the teams we predict South Africa Women win the opening Partnership.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20i De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.19 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.85 Bet Now!

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt missed the first T20I match due to her participation in the final of WBBL, where she scored 38 runs. Wolvaardt has scored 24, 53 and 72 runs in the last three T20I matches played. Wolvaardt is having a great run as a batter in T20 internationals and she has scored 537 runs in 17 matches in 2023. In 17 T20I matches played at home the 24-year old batter has scored 438 runs. Given her recent form, we believe she is the best batsman to bet on to be the top scorer for South Africa Women.

Nigar Sultana to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana scored 34* runs in 21 balls and played a key role in Bangladesh’s victory over South Africa Women in the first T20I. She has been the best Bangladeshi batsman in T20 internationals in 2023. She has scored 377 runs in 16 matches in the year so far and 167 runs in eight T20I matches in South Africa. Given her recent form, we back Nigar Sultana to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for Bangladesh Women.

South Africa-W vs Bangladesh-W Top Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Masabata Klaas finished with match figures of 0/29 in the first T20I, where most of the South African bowlers struggled to take wickets. Klaas has had a great time in T20I’s in 2023 and has picked up 10 wickets in 11 T20I matches played in 2023 and 27 wickets in 31 T20I matches played at home. We back her to bounce back and produce a match winning spell and be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nahida Akter took one wicket in the last match against South Africa Women to kickstart the series. Nahida has picked up 14 wickets in 16 T20I matches in 2023 and has been the best bowler for Bangladesh in recent times. Given her recent form, we back Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women against South Africa Women.