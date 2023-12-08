RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 81 % Chance of Winning BANG 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.247 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The third and final T20 international between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 8th. The two teams will lock horns at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, with the match set to begin from 9:00 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance Winning

The T20 series will be on the line when Bangladesh Women take on South Africa in the final game on Friday. Bangladesh lead the series by 1-0, after they claimed the first game by 13 runs and the second game was washed out.

The second game was called off after only eight deliveries were bowled as persistent rain denied further play. Nonkululeko Mlaba had Shamima Sultana caught behind in the first over but that was it.

Talking about the first game, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Their opening pair gave a decent start, adding 44 runs in seven overs. Murshida Khatun was solid on the day, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 59 while captain Nigar Sultana struck 34 not-out in 21 deliveries. The pair added 66 runs in the last seven overs to take the total to 149.

South Africa had a strong response with the opening pair smashing 54 runs in the powerplay. But things started getting tricky afterwards as they could only score 18 runs in the next 28 deliveries and lost two wickets. Anneke Bosch made a superb 67 off 49 but could not take her side over the line as the hosts lost 6 for 32 in the final five overs and fell 13 runs short.

The 16-yr old leg-break bowler Shorna Akter was the star of the show for the visitors, triggering the collapse and claiming 5 for 28 in her four overs. She was rightly named the player of the match.

Despite trailing in the series by 0-1, the home side South Africa remains stronger on paper and head into this game as favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the third T20 international.

South Africa Women's chance of winning: 81%

Bangladesh Women’s chance of winning: 19%

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Tazmin Brits has been in superb form, scoring 45, 82, 41 and 30 in her last four T20 innings. She is a consistent performer in T20I cricket with 1021 runs at an average of 31. Betting on Brits to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana has a decent record in the shorter format with over 1600 runs at an average of 25, including five fifties and a hundred. She made 34* off 21 in the first game. Bet on her to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.53 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The washed out second T20I was played at this same venue in Kimberley, with South Africa opting to field first. Looking at the venue record in men's cricket, the team batting first and second has won eight games each. But with the nature of the surface largely unknown, teams could be tempted to chase. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Kimberley is expected to be clear on Friday evening. It predicts there will be no rain with zero chance of precipitation during the match-time. The temperature is likely to range between 16-22 degree Celsius but it will be windy out there with wind gusts blowing at 38 kmph.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Nondumiso Shangase, Eliz-mari Marx, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt (capt) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Delmi Tucker All-rounder Nondumiso Shangase All-rounder Eliz-mari Marx All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa women were without several of their top stars in the first game, which they lost by 13 runs due to a big collapse. In October, they played a five-match T20 series versus New Zealand, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shamima Sultana, Shorifa Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Sultana Khatun

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (capt) Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Lata Mondal All-rounder Rabeya Khan All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Shorifa Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women have been in decent form, recently beating Pakistan by 2-1 in a three-match T20I series. They began this series with a stunning 13-run victory over South Africa, defending 149 on the back of Shorna Akter’s five-wicket haul.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh Women have played each other in 14 T20 internationals. SA women dominate the scoreline with 10 victories while Bangladesh have won three games.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score most runs in first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt returning to the playing XI makes the South African top order stronger. They also have Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus in the top order. You can bet on SA Women to score most runs in the powerplay.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women T20i De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.53 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the game and has a terrific record in T20 internationals. She has scored over 1300 runs in T20Is at an average of 32 while striking at 111. She averages nearly 50 in the last nine innings. Bet on her to be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Murshida Khatun to be the top batter for Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun has been in pretty good form in recent times. She scored an unbeaten 62 in the opening game of the series. She has 676 runs in international T20s at an average of 22, including four fifties. Back Khatun to be Bangladesh Women's top batter.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been a key figure in the South African bowling unit. She has 33 wickets in T20I cricket, with best figures of 3 for 10. You can back her to be the top bowler for South Africa Women.

Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

The 23yr old left arm orthodox spinner has a very good record for Bangladesh in the shorter format. She has played 74 T20Is and has taken 86 wickets at an economy of 5.53. Bet on her to be the top bowler in this match.