RSA (South Africa Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction RSA 22 % Chance of Winning ENG 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women will clash against England Women in the second T20I of the England Women tour of South Africa 2024. The game will take place at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on November 27. The game will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women has a strong T20I squad. They performed extremely well in the WT20I World Cup and reached the finals. A loss against New Zealand cost them the World Cup as they finished as the runners-up. The team suffered a loss in the first T20I of the series and are 0-1 behind in the series currently.

England Women had a disappointing campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup. The team finished third in the group table and took an exit after that. This is a massive series for the Women's Ashes to follow soon after. Heather Knight and co. came into this series with a win. They performed extremely well and looked confident in all their departments. With a 1-0 lead in the current series, England Women will be looking to seal the series in their favour with a win in the next game.

England Women’s chance of winning: 78%

South Africa Women’s chance of winning: 22%

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South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

South Africa Women had a fantastic campaign in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup. They reached the finals but lost the finals against New Zealand Women. The team opened with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits in the batting order. Wolvaardt and Brits raised opening partnerships of 23, 25 & 51 runs in the last three T20Is of the World Cup. Brits and Wolvaardt average at 31.74 & 35.89 respectively in their respective T20I careers. In the first clash against England Women in the current series, South Africa Women scored 35 runs before their first wicket in the game. That said, the openers will be confident in scoring well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: England Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

At Willowmoore Park, Benoni, the pitch typically favours batsmen, with an average first innings score of 155 in recent T20 matches. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first to capitalise on the favourable batting surface. However, if the weather is overcast or there is early morning moisture, captains might choose to bowl first to exploit any swing or seam movement. Overall, batting first is generally considered advantageous at this venue.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures not exceeding 27°C. There is a high prediction of rain interrupting the game.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt © Batter Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Eliz-Mari Marx Bowler Nondumiso Shangase All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women have a strong squad but failed to make an impact in the first game of the series. South Africa Women lost the first game by 4 wickets and are 0-1 behind in the series.

England Women Players List

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Freya Kemp All-rounder Danni-Wyatt Hodge Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt Bowler Sarah Glenn All-rounder Lauren Bell Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Recent Form

The England Women are coming from a poor campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup. However, the team performed very well in the first game of the series. The team won the first game with a terrific batting performance.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 26 clashes, England Women have won 21 games as opposed to 4 wins of South Africa Women.

South Africa Women won- 4

England Women won- 21

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women won the toss and chose to field in the first T20I of the series against South Africa Women. Batting first, SA-W scored 142/5 in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt scored 22 runs from the top order. Annerie Dercksen (26*) and Nadine de Klerk (29*) led the team innings from the middle order. Charlie Dean was the best bowler from England and took 2 wickets in the game.

England Women were confident in chasing the target. However, the team lost a few early wickets. Maia Bouchier scored 20 runs from the top order. Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 59 runs while Amy Jones smashed 31 runs in the game. England Women raised 143/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Eliz-Mari Marx picked 3 wickets while Nadine de Klerk bagged 2 wickets in the game. England Women have a 1-0 lead in the series and will be looking to replicate the same in the upcoming fixture.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt is the captain of the team. She scored 22 runs in the last game against England Women. The batter has a terrific average in the format. Wolvaardt will lead her side with the bat in this series.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for England Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt is an experienced batter from England. She smashed 59 runs in the last clash against South Africa Women. With an exceptional form right now, she will be expected to bat well in the first game.

South Africa Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Eliz-Mari Marx to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Eliz-Mari Marx has displayed phenomenal form in white ball cricket. She had a fantastic bowling spell in the last game, bagging 3 wickets. She will walk in as the best bowler in the next game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

Sophie Ecclestone is very aggressive with her deliveries in the T20s. She is in exceptional form right now. She picked 1 wicket in the last clash against South Africa Women. She will come in as the best bowler from England Women.