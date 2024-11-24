Facts: England Women and South Africa Women have met 25 times in the format before where England Women lead the tally by 20-4.

England Women won the last clash against South Africa women by 7 wickets.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

South Africa Women has a strong T20I squad. They performed extremely well in the WT20I World Cup and reached the finals. A loss against New Zealand cost them the World Cup as they finished as the runners-up. The team will be back in action with hosting England into this series. The team will be confident playing at home conditions.

Heather Knight will be leading her England women's team across all three formats as they prepare for a testing tour of South Africa. It will be a massive series, especially considering that the Women’s Ashes will follow soon after. England finished third in the group table of the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup. England Women will be looking to do well in this series.

England Women’s chance of winning: 78%

South Africa Women’s chance of winning: 22%

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South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

South Africa Women had a fantastic campaign in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup. They reached the finals but lost the finals against New Zealand Women. The team opened with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits in the batting order. Wolvaardt and Brits raised opening partnerships of 23, 25 & 51 runs in the last three T20Is. Brits and Wolvaardt average at 32.08 & 36.14 respectively in their respective T20I careers. In the last clash against England Women, South Africa Women scored 31 runs before their first wicket in the game. That said, the openers will be confident in scoring well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Buffalo Park is known for being slow and low, offering assistance to spinners as the match progresses. Early in the game, pacers can exploit any moisture on the surface, making bowling first an attractive option. Additionally, East London's coastal location often brings windy conditions, which can benefit swing bowlers in the initial overs. Teams generally prefer to bowl first to utilise early advantages and chase under steady conditions. However, if the surface appears dry, captains might opt to bat first to avoid batting last on a deteriorating wicket.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures not exceeding 26°C.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt © Batter Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women had a fantastic campaign in the T20 World Cup. They reached the finals but had to suffer a defeat against the New Zealand Women. They have a strong squad and will be looking to do well in this series.

England Women Players List

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge







Predicted Playing XI

Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batter Heather Knight (c) Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Paige Scholfield All-rounder Danni-Wyatt Hodge Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Sarah Glenn All-rounder Lauren Filer Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

England Women Recent Form

The England Women are coming from a poor campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup. The team has a strong team and will be looking to do well in this tour of South Africa.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 25 clashes, England Women have won 20 games as opposed to 4 wins of South Africa Women.

South Africa Women won- 4

England Women won- 20

No result/ Abandoned- 1

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Laura Wolvaardt has been named captain of South Africa's ODI and T20I squads, underscoring her rising prominence in the team. A skilled batter and emerging leader, Wolvaardt will play a pivotal role as the Proteas gear up to face a strong England side. Supporting her are experienced players like Suné Luus, Chloé Tryon, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, whose blend of expertise and adaptability adds depth to the squad. Their collective performances will be crucial in South Africa's bid to compete at the highest level across both formats.

England, meanwhile, has announced squads for their tour of South Africa ahead of the Women's Ashes, featuring three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test match. Notable inclusions include Paige Scholfield, who debuted in the recent series against Ireland and is now part of the T20I squad, and fast bowler Lauren Filer, selected across all three formats. However, the team will be without all-rounder Danielle Gibson, sidelined due to a knee injury sustained during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. These squads showcase England's balance of experience and fresh talent as they prepare for an intense international campaign.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt is the captain of the team. She scored 42 runs in the last game against England Women. The batter has a terrific average in the format. Wolvaardt will lead her side with the bat in this series.

Danni-Wyatt Hodge to be the top batter for England Women

Danni-Wyatt Hodge is an experienced batter from England. She smashed 43 runs in the last clash against South Africa Women. With an exceptional form right now, she will be expected to bat well in the first game.

South Africa Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Nonkululeko Mlaba has displayed phenomenal form in white ball cricket. She was fantastic with the ball in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

Sophie Ecclestone is very aggressive with her deliveries in the T20s. She is in exceptional form right now. She picked 2 wickets in the last clash against South Africa Women. She will come in as the best bowler from England Women.