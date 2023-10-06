RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction

RSA

42%

Chance of Winning

NEW

58%

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2.12
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2.1
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T20i

Buffalo Park

South Africa Women will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the New Zealand Women tour of South Africa. The game will be played at Buffalo Park, East London on October 6. Ahead of the match-day, have a look at the detailed analysis of the game.

Facts:

  • South Africa Women has defeated New Zealand Women in their last T20I meeting in february, 2023.
  • NZ-W leads the tally by 10-3 in their 13 clashes.

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

The home side led by Laura Wolvaardt failed to complete a clean sweep in the 3rd ODI of the current ongoing series. Nevertheless SA-W registered a 2-1 series win in the WODIs and will be looking to do the same in the WT20I series as well.

In the last ODI of the series, SA-W went in to bat first and could only gather 209 runs while their entire squad bundled out within 45 overs. Leaving Marizanne Kapp who scored 72 runs in the game, no other SA batter could post a big score in the match. The NZ-W bowlers did an excellent job in containing SA-W, especially Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, who picked 3 wickets each. Chasing the target was not a big task for NZ-W as they conquered it with 10 balls and 6 wickets to spare. Amelia Kerr had an unbeaten century in the game and was the prime reason for them to win the game. It was a good day for the visitors as things went in their favour but that did not make much of a difference since they lost the series. The T20I series will be a great opportunity in making a mark in the series.

The South African bowling looked incredible in the first two games but it dulled down in the final ODI. Masabata Marie Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk lead their bowling attack with Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in the batting order. Whereas New Zealand Women displayed intense bowling attack in the final ODI with the likes of Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine within their ranks. They have Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine to lead their batting line-up. Looking at the current form of the players, it is very likely for SA-W to clinch this victory.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 58%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 42%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women had a disappointing outing in the last game of the ODI series where their batters failed to score a massive total whereas the bowlers tried their fair share to stop the opponents. SA-W have Laura Wolvaardt, supported by Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in their batting order. While Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Masabata Klaas are expected to pick timely wickets.

New Zealand Women looked pale with two early defeats but bounced back in the last game. They will be looking to start the series with a win. They have talented batters like Bates, Devine and Kerr in the batting line-up. Tahuhu and Devine will be taking care of the bowling order.

Match Prediction Best Odds

South Africa Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 38.5 runs

2.02
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New Zealand Women total runs of the first 6 overs Under 36.5 runs

2.02
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New Zealand Women total runs before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs

1.85
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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The conditions in South Africa have completely favoured the team batting second in the ODI series so far. The wicket at the Buffalo Park is ideally good for batting with no chances of surface deterioration throughout the contest. However, the bowlers are expected to get some assistance with the new ball. With batting seemingly good for the second innings, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Buffalo Park is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. However, the rain is expected to play as the spoilsport for the event. The overs may be limited or even cancelled as there is 70% of precipitation. The temperature will remain between 18 to 22 degree Celsius.

New Zealand Women Players List

Kate Anderson, Sophie Devine (Captain), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Suzie Bates

Batter

Amelia Kerr

All-rounder

Sophie Devine

All-rounder

Maddy Green

Batter

Georgia Plimmer

All-rounder

Broke Halliday

All-rounder

Hanah Rowe

All-rounder

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batter

Lea Tahuhu

Bowler

Eden Carson

Bowler

Fran Jonas

Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women has a decent batting line-up but their bowling order displayed a promising comeback in the previous game, bundling out SA-W at 209. .

South Africa Women Players List

Sune Luus (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tebogo Macheke, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Tazmin Brits

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt

Batter

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder

Sune Luus (c)

Batter

Lara Goodall

Batter

Chole Tryon

All-rounder

Nadine de Klerk

All-rounder

Sinalo Jafta

Wicket Keeper

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Masabata Klaas

Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South African Women has a strong bowling line-up. Their batters have to stay consistent throughout the series in order to win it.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women have contested in 13 T20Is where NZ-W won 10 of those fixtures while SA-W settled with 3 wins. NZ-W leads the tally by a huge difference.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Africa Women - 3

New Zealand Women - 10

No Result/Abandoned - 0

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score under 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

South Africa Women have talented openers in the team, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. However, Brits is facing a tough time facing the NZ-W pacers in the competition. In the three ODIs, Brits lost her wicket the earliest on all occasions. The scores read as 5, 29 & 20 before their first dismissal. The intensity will be higher in the T20Is and will be overwhelming for the batter.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

T20i

Buffalo Park, East London

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South Africa

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is a talented batter from New Zealand and managed to post high scores in the ODI series. She scored 22, 88 & 100* runs in the three games and is in a red-hot batting form. She is an explosive batter and will be the top pick from the team.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt has been fantastic with the bat in the series so far. She registered 50, 124* and 24 runs in the three ODIs and looks in terrific form. She averages at 32.52 in the format and

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu has been the top batter from New Zealand in the series. She picked 5 wickets in the three ODIs and her presence will be crucial in the T20I series as well. In her last meeting with SA-W in the T20Is, she racked 2 wickets in the game.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nonkululeko Mlaba picked 5 wickets in three games with an economy of 4.03 in the series. She also picked 3 wickets against NZ-W in her last meeting with them in the World Cup.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New Zealand Women

The sides have clashed 13 times in the 20 over format. South Africa Women managed to win only three of those games whereas New Zealand Women won 10 games. The sides met earlier this year in the Women’s T20 World Cup where South Africa dominated the affair and registered a 65-run victory. The SA-W squad looks more prepared in the current series with capable bowlers at disposal. They will utilise the home conditions to start the T20I series with a win.

South Africa Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

New Zealand Women to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch)

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