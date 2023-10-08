RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 54 % Chance of Winning NEW 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and New Zealand Women are set to meet for their second T20I match of the New Zealand Women tour of South Africa series after the first match had to be abandoned. This upcoming encounter is scheduled at Buffalo Park in East London on October 8, 2023 and will kick off at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

South Africa and New Zealand just concluded their One Day International series against each other, which the former won with a scoreline of 2-1. South Africa won the first two matches after winning the toss and elected to field first on both occasions. In the first match, they defeated New Zealand by four wickets with 17 balls to spare, and in the second match they won by seven wickets with 28 balls remaining. The final match was won by New Zealand after South Africa secured the series victory, wherein the former won the toss and opted to field first. They ended up winning by six wickets with 10 balls to spare (DLS method).

South Africa’s trajectory did not look particularly promising as they lost a whole T20I series to Pakistan 3-0. Their form was quite poor until their series against New Zealand. The latter, on the other hand, was in good form before this tournament as they beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in their T20I series.

South Africa chance of winning - 54%

New Zealand chance of winning - 46%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr from New Zealand has been in outstanding form recently and is likely to reproduce her exceptional performances from their One Day International encounters against South Africa. She emerged as the top scorer in the tournament and can be trusted to continue her remarkable form in the T20I format.

As for Masabata Klaas of South Africa, she is anticipated to make a significant impact in the bowling department. Being the leading wicket-taker during the New Zealand Women Tour of South Africa in the ODI format, her spells may sometimes be a bit expensive compared to her teammates, but she is expected to deliver strong performances in the T20 format as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is set to take place at Buffalo Park in East London. This venue has hosted a total of 11 T20 matches in the past, with teams batting first and second securing victories an equal number of times, each winning five matches. However, the most recent match at this venue featured South Africa Women and India Women, with South Africa emerging victorious while chasing down the total. Considering this recent result, it is probable that the team winning the toss will opt to field first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The weather outlook is rather gloomy as there are thunderstorms expected with a 90% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa suffered a horrendous defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their T20I series, but they turned their fortunes around as they beat New Zealand by a decent margin.

New Zealand Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Isabella Gaze.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Brooke Halliday Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Eden Carson Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand tasted triumph against Sri Lanka in their T20I series as they won by a scoreline of 2-1. But they were only able to prevail over South Africa in the final match after they conceded the series victory.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand has come out as the victor more frequently in their last five meetings, securing two wins against South Africa.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa - 1

New Zealand - 2

Abandoned - 2

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand to score half-century

Amelia Kerr stood out as the top run-scorer of the tournament during the One Day International series against South Africa, amassing a total of 210 runs across three innings. Her performance trajectory over these matches was truly remarkable. In the first match, she scored 22 runs off 37 balls, followed by a brilliant 88 from 110 balls in the second match, and a stunning century with 100 runs from 117 deliveries in the final match. With her exceptional form and the positive momentum she's carrying, there is a strong likelihood that she will be able to carry that form into the T20I series.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women T20i Buffalo Park, East London South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of South Africa's team, emerged as their leading run-scorer throughout the entire ODI series, accumulating a total of 198 runs across three innings. In the first match, she contributed 50 runs from 75 balls, followed by an impressive 124 runs from 141 deliveries in the next game. Although her form dipped slightly in the final match where she scored 24 runs from 54 balls, she can still be expected to continue as their top-performing batswoman in the upcoming match.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr has been in brilliant form lately, especially having emerged as the leading run scorer of the entire series against South Africa with 210 runs to her credit. With a commanding century to end her campaign in the ODI format, she can be relied upon to emerge as New Zealand’s top batswoman.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Masabata Klaas emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the entire tournament, securing six wickets in three innings. She claimed three wickets in the first match, followed by two in the second and one in the final match. Her overall economy rate stood at an impressive 6.54, which is quite commendable, especially when combined with her knack for taking wickets. Anticipating her continued performance, she is likely to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu was tied as the second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against South Africa, with a total of five wickets taken over three innings. Her standout performance came in the final match of the series, where she bowled a brilliant spell. Bowling nine overs, she conceded only 43 runs while taking three wickets, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 4.77. With her current form, it's highly likely that she will continue to be their top-performing bowler.