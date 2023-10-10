RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 61 % Chance of Winning NEW 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women will be at loggerheads with New Zealand Women in the 3rd of the five match long T20I series which is a part of New Zealand Women’s tour of South Africa. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Buffalo Park, East London on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST.

Facts:

New Zealand Women hold a commanding record against South Africa Women, securing victory in ten out of their 14 encounters.

The first two games in the ongoing series had to be abandoned.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

Laura Wolvaart will lead the South African team, and Tazmin Brits will be her opening partner. Anne Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon are expected to comprise the middle order, capable of scoring significant runs. In the previous game, South Africa's bowlers limited New Zealand to a score of 111/9. Chloe Tryon delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 4-0-13-4, leading the bowling attack. Nonkluele Mlaba (1/12) and Nadine De Klerk (1/13) also contributed with a wicket each. Marizane Kapp, Masabata Klaas, and Ayabongha Khaka provided valuable support with their effective bowling performances.

In the previous match, New Zealand posted a total of 111/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Maddy Green was the highest scorer, accumulating 45 runs from 36 balls, making an effort to add valuable runs while wickets were falling at the other end. The opening pair of Kate Anderson (19 runs) and Suzie Bates (14 runs) seemed to be in good form but were unfortunate to be run out. Looking ahead, Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine, and Brooke Halliday are anticipated to spearhead the pace bowling department, with Bella Armstrong providing crucial support. In the spin department, their trio comprises Fran Jones, Eden Carlson, and Amelia Kerr, who are expected to take charge of the middle overs.

South Africa Women's chance of winning: 61%

New Zealand Women’s chance of winning: 39%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

Marizanne Kapp played some phenomenal knocks in the three match ODI series vs NZ-W recently. Her scores in these matches read 27, 45* & 72 runs respectively. Considering her current form, she is expected to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Amelia Kerr holds an impressive average of 23.90 in the T20I format. While she was dismissed for just three runs in the last game, she showcased her batting prowess with outstanding performances in the ODI series, posting scores of 22, 88, and an unbeaten 100 runs. It's a safe bet to expect Kerr to score more than 27.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The East London pitch could potentially gain some spice due to the rain and overcast conditions, which should assist the bowlers significantly. In these overcast conditions, we anticipate the pacers to play a significant role in the match. Out of the 7 WT20I games played here, three ended in favour of the team batting first while the remaining four went in favour of the team batting second. Considering the pitch conditions and the possibility of rain affecting the match, teams are likely to choose to bowl first. The potential impact of rain and the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) equation may come into play as the match unfolds.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Buffalo Park, East London on Tuesday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 90% humidity, 80% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. The weather forecast for East London during the match anticipates partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of occasional rain and subsequent rain delays.

South Africa Women Players List

Sune Luus (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tebogo Macheke, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tazmin Brits Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus (c) Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Chole Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

The South African Women's team possesses a formidable bowling lineup. They reduced NZ-W to 111 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last game. To secure victory in the series, their batters must maintain consistency throughout the matches.

New Zealand Women Players List

Kate Anderson, Sophie Devine (Captain), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket Keeper Broke Halliday All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Jess Kerr Batter Kate Anderson Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

In the previous game, New Zealand Women struggled with their batting, managing to post only 111 runs while losing nine wickets. Their batting performance was highly disappointing, and they were fortunate that the game had to be abandoned due to bad weather.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 14 T20I matches played between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women, New Zealand Women emerged victorious in 10 of those encounters, while South Africa Women secured wins in 3 matches. New Zealand Women hold a significant lead in this head-to-head tally.

Total Matches Played: 14 matches

South Africa Women Won: 3 matches

New Zealand Won: 10 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score under 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

South Africa Women's team boasts a pair of talented openers in Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. However, Brits has encountered difficulties while facing the New Zealand Women's pacers in the competition. In the three ODIs, Brits experienced early dismissals in each game, with her scores reading 5, 29, and 20 before her first wicket fell. The intensity is expected to be even greater in the T20Is, which could pose a significant challenge for the batter.

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr, a highly skilled batter from New Zealand, showcased her talent in the ODI series by consistently posting impressive scores. She registered scores of 22, 88, and an unbeaten 100 runs in the three matches, demonstrating her excellent batting form. Although she was dismissed cheaply in the last game but is expected to emerge as the best batter for NZ-W in the game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was in phenomenal form in the ODI series, scoring 50, 124* & 24 runs respectively. The 24-year-old boasts an average of 32.52 in the format. Wolvaardt is having a fantastic year so far, scoring 460 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41.81. Bet on Wolvaardt to be the best batter for South Africa.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu has been the top bowler from New Zealand in the series. She picked 5 wickets in the three ODIs and her presence will be crucial in the T20I series as well. She picked up two in the first game and three in the second. All that said, Lea Tahuhu is expected to be the best bowler for NZ-W in the game.

Chloe Tryon to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Chloe Tryon was the best bowler for SA-W in the last game, picking up four wickets for 15 runs in her quota of four overs. This year in T20Is, she has picked 8 wickets in 12 games. This makes her a top bowling prospect for South Africa Women in the game.