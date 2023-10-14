RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 61 % Chance of Winning NEW 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women will be at loggerheads with New Zealand Women in the fourth of the five match long WT20I series which is a part of New Zealand Women’s tour of South Africa 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 5:30 pm IST.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

In the 2nd T20I, we witnessed the hosts dominating the New Zealand Women in the field. They successfully restricted a strong New Zealand batting lineup to 111-9 while bowling first. If not for the rain on that day, South African Women would have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The last time South African Women played T20Is at home was during the tri-series earlier in January this year. Out of the five matches, they won three, including the Final against India Women. Following that, they embarked on a tour of Pakistan, where they lost all three T20Is in Karachi. The hosts have shown remarkable performance at Buffalo Park, and they might be disappointed about missing the opportunity to secure a series win. Nonkululeko Mlaba, a left-arm orthodox bowler, has been a consistent presence in the South African bowling attack, making a significant impact. Another left-arm orthodox bowler in excellent form is Chloe Tryon, who picked up four wickets for 15 runs from her four overs in the 2nd T20I. These two bowlers are pivotal to the team's success. Marizanne Kapp, a bowling all-rounder, brings experience and plays a crucial role in the middle order. With Sune Luus absent from the side and opener Laura Wolvaardt as the skipper, players like Anneke Bosch and Marizanne Kapp will be key figures in the middle order. Chloe Tryon is also a valuable asset lower down the order. This team boasts several promising all-rounders who can contribute effectively in all aspects of the game, making it a strong and well-rounded side.

Sophie Devine will likely be disappointed with her team's performance in the 2nd T20I, especially given the games that were abandoned due to rain. The New Zealand Women's team has shown inconsistency lately. During their tour of Sri Lanka in June-July, the Whiteferns lost the ODI series but made a comeback with victories in the first two matches of the T20I series. However, they were outplayed by the hosts in the 3rd and final match of the series. In the 3rd T20I, New Zealand Women batted first and managed to score 140 runs but ended up losing the game by 10 wickets. Looking at the historical data for this venue, it appears that they might face a similar challenge. In the 2nd T20I, when New Zealand batted first, they were already in a tough position. Opener Suzie Bates is a crucial batswoman in the top order and has a track record of excelling in run chases. She will need to deliver a strong performance even when her team is setting a target. In the middle order, Ameleia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine are reliable figures who can build crucial partnerships during the middle overs. The No.5 batter, Maddy Green, is also a capable hitter and demonstrated her skills by top-scoring for the visitors with an unbeaten 45 off 36 balls in the 2nd T20I at Buffalo Park. Although the batting lineup has depth, much of the scoring responsibility falls on these key batters. In terms of bowling, Fran Jonas will play a significant role as a spinner in this lineup, while Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu are expected to lead the pace attack. Eden Carson, another spinner, has been consistently delivering breakthroughs for the team.

South Africa Women's chance of winning: 61%

New Zealand Women’s chance of winning: 39%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

Marizanne Kapp delivered outstanding performances in the recent three-match ODI series against NZ-W. Her scores for these matches were 27, 45*, and 72 runs, showcasing her exceptional form. Given her current form, it is anticipated that she will exceed 21.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Amelia Kerr boasts a commendable average of 23.90 in the T20I format. Although she was dismissed for a mere three runs in the last match, her batting skills shone through in the ODI series, where she recorded scores of 22, 88, and an unbeaten 100 runs. Given her recent form, it is a reasonable expectation that Kerr will surpass the 27.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

Willowmoore Park in Benoni has been selected as the venue for the 4th and 5th T20I matches of the NZ Women's tour of South Africa. The typical 1st innings score in T20Is at this ground is 134 runs, indicating that a competitive total would likely be in excess of 150 runs. Although chasing has been the preferred strategy, achieving a score of 150+ won't be straightforward due to the spin-friendly conditions and the high-quality spin bowling in both teams. In 23 T20Is held at this venue, teams bowling first have emerged victorious in 14 of them. Both sides boast formidable bowling attacks capable of dismantling the opposition's top order early in the innings, which provides them with a significant advantage. As a result, both team captains are likely to opt for bowling first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 17% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weather in Benoni is expected to be sunny.

South Africa Women Players List

Sune Luus (Captain), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tebogo Macheke, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tazmin Brits Batter Laura Wolvaardt (c) Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Chole Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

The South African Women's team possesses a formidable bowling lineup. In the 2nd WT20I, they reduced NZ-W to 111 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last game. To secure victory in the series, their batters must maintain consistency throughout the matches.

New Zealand Women Players List

Kate Anderson, Sophie Devine (Captain), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket Keeper Broke Halliday All-rounder Bella Armstrong All-rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Kate Anderson Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jones Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

In the 2nd WT20I, New Zealand Women struggled with their batting, managing to post only 111 runs while losing nine wickets. Their batting performance was highly disappointing, and they were fortunate that the game had to be abandoned due to bad weather.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 14 T20I matches played between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women, New Zealand Women emerged victorious in 10 of those encounters, while South Africa Women secured wins in 3 matches. New Zealand Women hold a significant lead in this head-to-head tally.

Total Matches Played: 14 matches

South Africa Women Won: 3 matches

New Zealand Won: 10 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score under 22.5 runs before their first dismissal

South Africa Women's team boasts a pair of talented openers in Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. However, Brits has encountered difficulties while facing the New Zealand Women's pacers in the competition. In the three ODIs, Brits experienced early dismissals in each game, with her scores reading 5, 29, and 20 before her first wicket fell. The intensity is expected to be even greater in the T20Is, which could pose a significant challenge for the batter.

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr, a highly talented New Zealand batter, displayed her prowess in the ODI series, consistently delivering outstanding performances. Across the three matches, she recorded scores of 22, 88, and an unbeaten 100 runs, highlighting her remarkable batting form. While she faced an early dismissal in the last match, she is anticipated to be the standout batter for the NZ-W team in the upcoming game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt displayed outstanding form in the ODI series, achieving scores of 50, 124*, and 24 runs in the respective matches. With an average of 32.52 in the format, the 24-year-old has been in remarkable form. In the current year, she has had an excellent run, amassing 460 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 41.81. It's a safe bet to expect Wolvaardt to be the top-performing batter for South Africa.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Lea Tahuhu has emerged as the standout bowler for New Zealand in this series, securing 5 wickets in the three ODIs. Her performance will continue to be pivotal in the T20I series. She claimed two wickets in the first game and three in the second. Therefore, it is anticipated that Lea Tahuhu will maintain her position as the top-performing bowler for NZ-W in the upcoming game.

Chloe Tryon to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous match, Chloe Tryon demonstrated her prowess as the top bowler for SA-W, claiming four wickets while conceding only 15 runs in her four-over spell. In T20Is this year, she has been highly effective, accumulating 8 wickets in 12 games. These statistics establish her as a prime bowling asset for the South Africa Women's team in the upcoming game.