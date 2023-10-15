RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 54 % Chance of Winning NEW 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.735 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On October 15, 2023, the final match of the New Zealand Women Tour of South Africa series will see the South Africa Women's team competing against the New Zealand Women's team. This showdown will unfold at Benoni, South Africa at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

The first three matches of the series ended either in abandonment or without a result due to the rain. In the second match of the series, New Zealand lost the toss and found themselves batting first, managing to post a somewhat modest total of 111/9 after twenty overs. Although this target didn't seem particularly convincing, the match ultimately concluded without a result.

In the previous game, the fourth match of the series, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first, allowing South Africa to set the target. South Africa posted a respectable total of 172/4. New Zealand successfully chased down this score in 18.5 overs, reaching 174/2 and winning by a comfortable margin of eight wickets with seven balls to spare. Nevertheless, South Africa's previous victory in the ODI series against New Zealand with a scoreline of 2-1 suggests that they have a stronger likelihood of winning the final match of the series.

South Africa chance of winning - 54%

New Zealand chance of winning - 46%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

In their second T20I match against New Zealand, South Africa opted to field first, never having the opportunity to step up to bat. Chloe Tyron stood out as the standout performer in their bowling lineup, completing a full quota of four overs and securing four wickets in a single innings. Her outstanding form suggests she may replicate this performance.

During the same match, New Zealand's middle-order batter, Maddy Green, came close to reaching a half-century. She faced 36 deliveries and accumulated an impressive 45 runs. In contrast, the rest of the batting order did not match her level of performance, making Green the standout player in good form at the moment.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. In the history of this venue, a total of 23 T20 matches have been played, with teams batting first emerging victorious in nine matches and teams chasing down targets winning 14 matches. The average first innings score here stands at 134. The pitch at Willowmoore Park tends to favour teams that field first, giving them a significant advantage. Given this historical trend of the pitch, it's highly probable that the toss winner will choose to field first in the final match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Benoni anticipates cloudy conditions, with scattered thunderstorms likely and a 70% chance of rain. The temperature is forecasted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Delmi Tucker Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa entered this series on the back of a series victory against New Zealand during their ODI matches. Despite losing the previous match, they appear to be in decent form.

New Zealand Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Isabella Gaze.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Kate Anderson All-rounder Amelia Kerr Batter Sophie Devine (C) All-rounder Maddy Green Wicket-keeper Brooke Halliday All-rounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Hannah Rowe All-rounder Jess Kerr Bowler Fran Jones Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand just clinched a formidable victory against South Africa, but there are doubts about their ability to do the same again as they lost the ODI series prior to this.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

The most recent trio of games in this series concluded with either no result or abandonment. In the last five matches, New Zealand and South Africa each secured a single victory against each other.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa - 1

New Zealand - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 3

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

Maddy Green to score a half-century against South Africa

Maddy Green is showcasing solid form at this moment, occupying the top spot in the tournament's run charts with 45 runs in a single innings. Prior to the commencement of the ODI and T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa, she also stood as the second-highest run-scorer in a tour match, amassing an impressive 63 runs from 63 deliveries. During that match, she hit eight fours in her innings. Given her recent strong performance, there's a decent possibility that she might reach a half-century in the series' final match.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women T20i Willowmoore Park, Benoni South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.004 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s Best Batter

In the last match, South Africa's captain emerged as the leading run-scorer for her team. Opening the innings, she notched up 53 runs from just 44 deliveries, achieving a formidable strike rate of 120.45. Presently, she holds the third position in terms of total runs scored in the ongoing series. Earlier in the ODI series against New Zealand, she had secured the second-highest number of runs across all players with 198 runs. Her current form suggests a strong likelihood that she will maintain her position as the top run-scorer for her team.

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr has been in exceptional form for quite a while. She was leading the run charts of the ODI series with 210 runs prior to this. Currently, she is the top run-getter in the T20I series, given that she scored 70 runs from 46 deliveries in one innings so far, giving her a strike rate of 152.17. She remained not out and contributed brilliantly to her team’s total. She can be anticipated to continue as the top batswoman.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Masabata Klaas delivered three overs during the previous match and conceded 29 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.66. She was only able to capture one wicket. Although these figures are not entirely promising, she was the top bowler of her team. She was also the leading wicket-taker from the ODI series with six wickets to her credit. Despite having delivered a rather expensive spell, she can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler again.

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr delivered a full quota of four overs in the last match and gave away 41 runs. Her spell was quite expensive considering she ended up with an economy rate of 10.25. However, she managed to claim two wickets during the process, the most of anyone in the match. She can be expected to continue as the top bowler in the upcoming match.