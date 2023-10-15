RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction
RSA
54%
Chance of Winning
NEW
46%
T20i
Willowmoore Park
Facts:
- Amelia Kerr of New Zealand was the top run scorer of the ODI series with 210 runs in three innings, and currently stands as the leading run-getter of the T20I series with 73 runs in two innings.
- Chloe Tyron of South Africa delivered a career-best spell against New Zealand during the second T20I match, claiming four wickets in four overs.
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
The first three matches of the series ended either in abandonment or without a result due to the rain. In the second match of the series, New Zealand lost the toss and found themselves batting first, managing to post a somewhat modest total of 111/9 after twenty overs. Although this target didn't seem particularly convincing, the match ultimately concluded without a result.
In the previous game, the fourth match of the series, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first, allowing South Africa to set the target. South Africa posted a respectable total of 172/4. New Zealand successfully chased down this score in 18.5 overs, reaching 174/2 and winning by a comfortable margin of eight wickets with seven balls to spare. Nevertheless, South Africa's previous victory in the ODI series against New Zealand with a scoreline of 2-1 suggests that they have a stronger likelihood of winning the final match of the series.
- South Africa chance of winning - 54%
- New Zealand chance of winning - 46%
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips
In their second T20I match against New Zealand, South Africa opted to field first, never having the opportunity to step up to bat. Chloe Tyron stood out as the standout performer in their bowling lineup, completing a full quota of four overs and securing four wickets in a single innings. Her outstanding form suggests she may replicate this performance.
During the same match, New Zealand's middle-order batter, Maddy Green, came close to reaching a half-century. She faced 36 deliveries and accumulated an impressive 45 runs. In contrast, the rest of the batting order did not match her level of performance, making Green the standout player in good form at the moment.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 24.5
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction
The upcoming match will take place at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. In the history of this venue, a total of 23 T20 matches have been played, with teams batting first emerging victorious in nine matches and teams chasing down targets winning 14 matches. The average first innings score here stands at 134. The pitch at Willowmoore Park tends to favour teams that field first, giving them a significant advantage. Given this historical trend of the pitch, it's highly probable that the toss winner will choose to field first in the final match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Benoni anticipates cloudy conditions, with scattered thunderstorms likely and a 70% chance of rain. The temperature is forecasted to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
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Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
Batter
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Sune Luus
|
Batter
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Chloe Tryon
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All-rounder
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
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Sinalo Jafta
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Wicket-keeper
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Delmi Tucker
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Bowler
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Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
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Tumi Sekhukhune
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa entered this series on the back of a series victory against New Zealand during their ODI matches. Despite losing the previous match, they appear to be in decent form.
New Zealand Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jones, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Isabella Gaze.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Kate Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Maddy Green
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Hannah Rowe
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jones
|
Bowler
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand just clinched a formidable victory against South Africa, but there are doubts about their ability to do the same again as they lost the ODI series prior to this.
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head
The most recent trio of games in this series concluded with either no result or abandonment. In the last five matches, New Zealand and South Africa each secured a single victory against each other.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
South Africa - 1
New Zealand - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 3
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds
Maddy Green to score a half-century against South Africa
Maddy Green is showcasing solid form at this moment, occupying the top spot in the tournament's run charts with 45 runs in a single innings. Prior to the commencement of the ODI and T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa, she also stood as the second-highest run-scorer in a tour match, amassing an impressive 63 runs from 63 deliveries. During that match, she hit eight fours in her innings. Given her recent strong performance, there's a decent possibility that she might reach a half-century in the series' final match.
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women
T20i
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s Best Batter
In the last match, South Africa's captain emerged as the leading run-scorer for her team. Opening the innings, she notched up 53 runs from just 44 deliveries, achieving a formidable strike rate of 120.45. Presently, she holds the third position in terms of total runs scored in the ongoing series. Earlier in the ODI series against New Zealand, she had secured the second-highest number of runs across all players with 198 runs. Her current form suggests a strong likelihood that she will maintain her position as the top run-scorer for her team.
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler
Amelia Kerr has been in exceptional form for quite a while. She was leading the run charts of the ODI series with 210 runs prior to this. Currently, she is the top run-getter in the T20I series, given that she scored 70 runs from 46 deliveries in one innings so far, giving her a strike rate of 152.17. She remained not out and contributed brilliantly to her team’s total. She can be anticipated to continue as the top batswoman.
South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers
Masabata Klaas to be South Africa’s Best Bowler
Masabata Klaas delivered three overs during the previous match and conceded 29 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.66. She was only able to capture one wicket. Although these figures are not entirely promising, she was the top bowler of her team. She was also the leading wicket-taker from the ODI series with six wickets to her credit. Despite having delivered a rather expensive spell, she can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler again.
Jess Kerr to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler
Jess Kerr delivered a full quota of four overs in the last match and gave away 41 runs. Her spell was quite expensive considering she ended up with an economy rate of 10.25. However, she managed to claim two wickets during the process, the most of anyone in the match. She can be expected to continue as the top bowler in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- South Africa to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
- New Zealand to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
Parimatch