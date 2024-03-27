RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction RSA 78 % Chance of Winning SRI 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.225 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On March 27, 2024, South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women will meet in the first match of the latter’s tour of South Africa. Their encounter is going to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, and it is scheduled to begin at 9:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women’s previous T20I series against Australia Women where the former toured the continent nation. The home side kicked off the series with a victory in the first match where they restricted South Africa Women to 147 runs and chased it down without breaking a sweat. SA Women kept themselves in contention with a victory in the second match as they gave Australia Women a taste of their own medicine. Having limited the hosts to 142 runs, SA Women were successful in their endeavor to chase down the total. The tie-breaking match saw SA Women bat first again and they managed to post 162 runs on the board. This, however, proved to be insufficient as Australia Women did not have much trouble in chasing it down.

Sri Lanka Women’s last T20I series was against England Women whom the former dominated as the visiting nation. With the exception of the first match where England Women set up a competitive total of 186 runs and bundled out the opposition for a meager total of 55 runs, Sri Lanka Women bounced back with a vengeance and bested England Women twice. England Women batted first in the next two matches as well but they were unable to replicate their success from the first game. The hosts scored 104 runs and 116 runs in the last two matches of the series which allowed Sri Lanka to register a 2-1 series victory.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 78%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 22%

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score over 23.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

South Africa Women’s opening partnerships against Australia Women were somewhat inconsistent as they scored 20 runs, 75 runs and one run before the fall of their first wicket. Prior to that, in their series versus Bangladesh Women where they played two complete matches, SA Women secured first wicket partnerships of 69 runs and 35 runs. Based on their current form, they are on track to add more than 23.5 runs to the first wicket in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

Willowmoore Park has tended to incline towards the chasing side who have emerged victorious in 31 out of 51 matches while the remaining 20 were won by the teams batting first. The pitch does not assist big scores and the average first innings score stands at a lowly 120. Chasing is definitely a more lucrative option at the venue and the toss winning team will want to make the most of it.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted on the day of the match as it is expected to be partly cloudy with a minimal 15% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have showcased decent form in their previous few matches and although it is not entirely convincing, they can be depended on to make full use of their home ground.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form against England Women in their last T20I series but it appears unlikely that they could find the same success in the forthcoming series.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 14 occasions in the T20I format, SA Women won on ten occasions and SL Women clinched victory four times.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 14

South Africa Women - 10

Sri Lanka Women - 4

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Women’s opening partnerships against England Women during their T20I series were not half bad as Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani ended up scoring 32, 10 and 65 runs before their first dismissals. South Africa Women, in their series against Australia Women, witnessed openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put up stands of 20, 75 and one. Although their performance was a tad inconsistent, the bookmarkers wholly believe that South Africa Women are poised to outscore Sri Lanka Women to secure a better first wicket partnership.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Willowmoore Park, Benoni South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.045 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Marizanne Kapp amassed 96 runs in three innings during the team’s T20I series against Australia Women. The first two matches saw her score a single and then 20 runs before the fall of her wicket. The final match of the series was her moment of glory as she notched up 75 runs with a strike rate of 156.25. She is the leading choice for the next match, too.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka Women’s run charts in their series against England where she ended up with 114 runs in three innings. After a rough start to the tour with just 15 runs in the first game, she emerged as the team’s leading batter in both the remaining matches, having scored 55 runs and 44 runs. She will be expected to come out on top once again.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Masabata Klaas was tied as South Africa Women’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings in their series against Australia Women. She has bagged a total of 41 wickets in 59 innings during the course of her T20I career so far. She is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari was Sri Lanka Women’s most consistent wicket-taker in their series against England Women, wherein she garnered five wickets in three innings. In the three matches of the tour, she claimed one, two and two wickets and she remains the leading choice for the upcoming match as well.