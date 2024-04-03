RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
RSA
77%
Chance of Winning
SRI
23%
T20i
Buffalo Park
Facts:
- SA-W are ahead by 11-5 in the last 16 clashes against SL-W.
- Sri Lanka Women beat South Africa Women in the previous T20I by 7 wickets.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
Laura Wolvaardt and co. will be on their toes in the next T20I after they lost the second WT20I of the series. They are now tied at 1-1 after a disappointing batting performance in the last game. However, the hosts have quality players in their squad and will be looking to regain control and win the next game. Nevertheless we will be witnessing an enthralling game between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women.
Sri Lanka lost the first WT20I but came with an appropriate reply in their next game. They outplayed their batters and limited them to a meagre score. It was up to the batters who delivered a fantastic performance to level the series at 1-1. The team has a wide variety of bowlers in the team and will be looking to conquer a big challenge to win the last game of the series.
South Africa Women chance of winning - 77%
Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 23%
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips
South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Sri Lanka Women’s opening partnerships against England Women during their T20I series were not half bad as Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani ended up scoring 32, 10 and 65 runs before their first dismissals. South Africa Women, in their series against Australia Women, witnessed openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put up stands of 20, 75 and 1. However, comparing the two teams, SA-W boasts a better top batting order. In the current T20I series, Wolvaardt and Brits piled up 25 & 26 runs for the first wicket whereasAthapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne posted 3 & 25 runs for their opening partnership respectively. SA-W managed to score higher than SL-W in both the games before their first dismissal and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming contest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Sri Lanka Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Highest Individual Score Over 58.5 runs
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction
Buffalo Park has built a reputation for its consistent and stable pitch conditions, offering dependable bounce and movement that prove advantageous for both batsmen and fast bowlers. Furthermore, as the game progresses, spinners tend to play a crucial role. The optimal strategy would be to opt for batting first and putting runs on the scoreboard.
Weather Report
The temperature will peak at 23 degree Celsius on the day of the game. The skies will be covered with clouds but it will not rain.
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
Batter
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
Bowler
|
Sinalo Jafta
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Wicket-keeper
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Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Tumi Sekhukhune
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have showcased decent form in their previous few matches. They won the first T20I convincingly by 79 runs. However, the team could not do much in the next game in terms of their batting. Wolvaardt missed the game but will be hopefully returning in the next game.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Inoshi Priyadharshani
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form in the second T20I. Their bowlers limited SA-W to a low total of 137. They chased down the target and won the game.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 16 occasions in the T20I format, SA Women won on eleven occasions and SL Women clinched victory five times.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Sri Lanka Women - 5
South Africa Women - 11
No Result/Abandoned - 0
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
In the previous game of the series, South Africa Women did not look so good in absence of Laura Wolvaardt. They scored only 137 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Anneke Bosch scored 50 whereas Marizanne Kapp scored 44 runs in the game. While the rest of the batting order collapsed pretty quickly. Achini Kulasuriya was the top bowler from SL-W with 2 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, SL-W scored 138 in the 19th over, winning the game by 7 wickets. Vishmi Gunaratne and Kavisha Dilhari remained unbeaten at 65 & 45 runs respectively. The series is tied at 1-1. The upcoming game will decide the series winner before the ODIs begin.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women
T20i
Buffalo Park, East London
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 36.11 in the format. She smashed 102 off 63 balls in the first T20I. She will be well rested after skipping the second game but the team needs her hard hitting in the next game.
Vishmi Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Vishmi Gunaratne averages pretty low in her T20I career. However, the batter played a brave innings of an unbeaten 65 off 57 balls in the last game. She will be expected to replicate the same in the upcoming fixture.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers
Tumi Sekhukhune to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Tumi Sekhukhune is the top bowler from SA-W in the current series. She has picked 3 wickets in 2 games. She took a single wicket in the last game but is expected to perform better in the upcoming clash.
Achini Kulasuriya to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Achini Kulasuriya is still pretty inexperienced in the team. However, she is the top wicket taker from Sri Lanka in the current series. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games so far. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be keeping SA-W batters at check in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
South Africa Women to win @ 1.30 (Parimatch
Sri Lanka Women to win @ 3.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch