RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction RSA 81 % Chance of Winning SRI 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.221 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women will go at it against Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the Sri Lanka Women tour of South Africa 2023/24. The game will be held at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on March 30. The match will begin from 9:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Any doubts about the T20 World Cup encounter being repeated have been put to rest. Skipper Wolvaardt and Co. have established their dominance over Sri Lanka Women. South Africa Women crushed the Sri Lanka Women in the first match of the series. They are now 1-0 up in the current series and will look to widen the gap in the upcoming contest.

Sri Lanka lost the first WT20I of the current series and must win the next contest in order to level the series and avoid a series loss. Sri Lanka Women won their last T20I series against England Women but it did not seem like the same team that had also defeated the Proteas in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka Women need to turn things around if they are to stand any chance of winning here. They will rely upon their bowling order to flip things in their favour.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 81%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 19

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Women’s opening partnerships against England Women during their T20I series were not half bad as Chamari Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani ended up scoring 32, 10 and 65 runs before their first dismissals. South Africa Women, in their series against Australia Women, witnessed openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put up stands of 20, 75 and 1. However, comparing the two teams, SA-W boasts a better top batting order. In the first T20I of the current series, Wolvaardt and Brits piled up 25 runs for the first wicket. Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne posted 3 runs for their opening partnership. SA-W managed to score higher than SL-W in the game before their first dismissal and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: South Africa Women 1.37 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will be the venue for this match. It isn’t a particularly high-scoring venue and the average 1st innings score here is just 125 runs in T20Is. We reckon anything over 160 runs will be a highly competitive score in this match. Teams bowling first have won a majority of the matches on this ground. Both teams would prefer to bowl first and give themselves the best chance of getting ahead in the game.

Weather Report

The weather will be mostly sunny with a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Potchefstroom on the match day.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have showcased decent form in their previous few matches. They won the first T20I convincingly by 79 runs. The batters were incredible in scoring runs and posted a score close to 200. The bowlers were also efficient in bundling out SL-W in time.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form against England Women in their last T20I series but it will not be the same against the in-form SA-W. They lost the first game by a huge margin. They leaked a lot of runs in the game and the batters were unable to chase down the target.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 15 occasions in the T20I format, SA Women won on eleven occasions and SL Women clinched victory four times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Sri Lanka Women - 4

South Africa Women - 11

No Result/Abandoned - 0

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

In the first game of the series, South Africa Women were on the top of their game. They scored 198/5 in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt was fantastic with the bat and scored 102 off 63 balls in the game. Marizanne Kapp also chipped in 60 runs in the game. SL-W did not have much luck in the bowling department. Achini Kulasuriya picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, SL-W bundled out for 119 in the 19th over of the game. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the top scorer with 38 runs from the side. Tumi Sekhukhune and Annerie Dercksen picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was an easy victory for SA-W who won the game by 79 runs.

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 36.11 in the format. She smashed 102 off 63 balls in the last game. She will be expected to keep up with her form and score high in the next game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka Women’s run charts in their series against England where she ended up with 114 runs in three innings. She was dismissed at 1 in the last game but she is an excellent batter and can be expected to lead a smashing innings.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Masabata Klaas was tied as South Africa Women’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings in their series against Australia Women. She has bagged a total of 42 wickets in 60 innings during the course of her T20I career so far. She picked a wicket in the last T20I and will be a bowling threat for SL-W.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari was excellent in the last series against ENG-W where she picked 5 wickets in three games. She did not have any success in the first game of the current series but will return to bowl well in the next game.