SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction
SRI
68%
Chance of Winning
AFG
32%
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Facts:
- In the last five T20Is, Sri Lanka has won three games whereas Afghanistan managed to win two.
- Sri Lanka won the ODI series by 3-0.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
Afghanistan didn't have much luck in their tour of Sri Lanka. They lost the only Test match and all three ODIs, including the final one by 7 wickets.
Sri Lanka, known for their strength in limited-overs cricket, are expected to be the favourites in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. With Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain, Sri Lanka aims to dominate the series.
After a tough time in the ODI series, Afghanistan heads into the T20I matches with low confidence. Captain Ibrahim Zadran hopes for a turnaround in fortunes in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan is not an easy team to defeat in the T20Is as they have some of the top T20 players by their side. This will be a preparatory series for both the sides for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to take place in June in the Caribbean and USA.
Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 68%
Afghanistan' chance of winning: 32%
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score over 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
Afghanistan never had much success in the T20Is as compared to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are coming from a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against Afghanistan. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando played fantastic opening partnerships of 182, 19 & 173 runs in the three games. Coming into the T20I series, Kusal Perera will take the opening position alongside Nissanka in the T20I series. Perera is coming from a good form playing in the ILT20. In their last clash back in 2023, SL posted 19 runs before their first dismissal. The openers were different and the current pair are expected to score high in the game. Perera and Nissanka average at 27.04 & 27.14 respectively in their respective T20I career.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka
Most Fours: Sri Lanka
Most Sixes: Afghanistan
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared for the gems at Dambulla is going to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 165 runs. The average first innings score at this venue is around 130 to 140 runs.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the game is going to be clear skies with a gentle breeze. The temperature is likely to hover around 27-24°C.
Sri Lanka Player List
Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis (c)
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
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Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 3-0 in the ODI series. They will look to dominate the T20I series as well.
Afghanistan Player List
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Batter
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Naveen ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad Malik
|
Bowler
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket. They have a strong T20I squad. They will be looking to come out of their losing streak.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met each other in five T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won three games whereas Afghanistan has two wins.
Sri Lanka Won: 3
Afghanistan Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Sri Lanka registered a 3-0 ODI series win against Afghanistan. In the last ODI, Afghanistan batted first and were bundled out at 266 runs. Rahmat Shah was the top scorer with 65 runs whereas Azmatullah Omarzai scored 54 runs in the game. Sri Lanka chased down the target, scoring 267 runs, winning the game by 7 wickets. Pathum Nissanka scored 118 runs whereas Avishka Fernando smashed 91. Qais Ahmed picked 2 wickets for Afghanistan whereas Pramod Madushan picked 3 wickets for Sri Lanka.
In the batting department, the visitors will be relying on the likes of captain Kusal Mendis, wicket keeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama, explosive Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to score the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of pacers Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara along with the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana to make crucial breakthroughs.
In the batting department, the home team will be heavily relying on the likes of captain Ibrahim Zadran, wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, left-hander Najibullah Zadran, all-rounder trio of Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib to deliver the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi to deliver timely breakthroughs.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
T20i
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Omarzai is the top all-rounder from the Afghanistan team. In 3 ODIs, Omarzai scored 206 runs and picked 3 wickets. We are expecting another thrilling performance from him in the 1st T20.
Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Nissanka was in brilliant form in the ODI series. He put up a highest score of 210 which is now the highest score ever by any Sri Lankan player in ODIs. He smashed another century in the 3rd ODI as well.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Qais Ahmed to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Qais Ahmed will get a chance in the playing 11 after picking 3 wickets in 2 ODIs. We are backing him to pick more wickets in the short format. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan star all-rounder Hasaranga looks in good form now after coming back from an injury treatment. He is 2 wickets away from completing the 100-wicket mark in the T20Is. He has taken 4 wickets in 2 ODIs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka to win the match @ 1.25 (Parimatch)
Afghanistan to win the match @ 3.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch