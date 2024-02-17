SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 68 % Chance of Winning AFG 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.492 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin the T20I series with the first of the three T20Is of the Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will begin from February 17, 2024. The match will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match review before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Afghanistan didn't have much luck in their tour of Sri Lanka. They lost the only Test match and all three ODIs, including the final one by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka, known for their strength in limited-overs cricket, are expected to be the favourites in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. With Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain, Sri Lanka aims to dominate the series.

After a tough time in the ODI series, Afghanistan heads into the T20I matches with low confidence. Captain Ibrahim Zadran hopes for a turnaround in fortunes in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan is not an easy team to defeat in the T20Is as they have some of the top T20 players by their side. This will be a preparatory series for both the sides for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to take place in June in the Caribbean and USA.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 68%

Afghanistan' chance of winning: 32%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Afghanistan never had much success in the T20Is as compared to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are coming from a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against Afghanistan. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando played fantastic opening partnerships of 182, 19 & 173 runs in the three games. Coming into the T20I series, Kusal Perera will take the opening position alongside Nissanka in the T20I series. Perera is coming from a good form playing in the ILT20. In their last clash back in 2023, SL posted 19 runs before their first dismissal. The openers were different and the current pair are expected to score high in the game. Perera and Nissanka average at 27.04 & 27.14 respectively in their respective T20I career.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Sri Lanka 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Afghanistan 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the gems at Dambulla is going to provide an interesting battle between bat and ball. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 165 runs. The average first innings score at this venue is around 130 to 140 runs.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be clear skies with a gentle breeze. The temperature is likely to hover around 27-24°C.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis (c) Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Nuwan Thushara Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 3-0 in the ODI series. They will look to dominate the T20I series as well.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Najibullah Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Qais Ahmed Bowler Ibrahim Zadran Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Noor Ahmad Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Naveen ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket. They have a strong T20I squad. They will be looking to come out of their losing streak.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met each other in five T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won three games whereas Afghanistan has two wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 3

Afghanistan Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka registered a 3-0 ODI series win against Afghanistan. In the last ODI, Afghanistan batted first and were bundled out at 266 runs. Rahmat Shah was the top scorer with 65 runs whereas Azmatullah Omarzai scored 54 runs in the game. Sri Lanka chased down the target, scoring 267 runs, winning the game by 7 wickets. Pathum Nissanka scored 118 runs whereas Avishka Fernando smashed 91. Qais Ahmed picked 2 wickets for Afghanistan whereas Pramod Madushan picked 3 wickets for Sri Lanka.

In the batting department, the visitors will be relying on the likes of captain Kusal Mendis, wicket keeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama, explosive Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to score the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of pacers Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara along with the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana to make crucial breakthroughs.

In the batting department, the home team will be heavily relying on the likes of captain Ibrahim Zadran, wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, left-hander Najibullah Zadran, all-rounder trio of Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib to deliver the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi to deliver timely breakthroughs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.705 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Omarzai is the top all-rounder from the Afghanistan team. In 3 ODIs, Omarzai scored 206 runs and picked 3 wickets. We are expecting another thrilling performance from him in the 1st T20.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Nissanka was in brilliant form in the ODI series. He put up a highest score of 210 which is now the highest score ever by any Sri Lankan player in ODIs. He smashed another century in the 3rd ODI as well.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Qais Ahmed to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Qais Ahmed will get a chance in the playing 11 after picking 3 wickets in 2 ODIs. We are backing him to pick more wickets in the short format. He will be the top bowling pick from the team.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan star all-rounder Hasaranga looks in good form now after coming back from an injury treatment. He is 2 wickets away from completing the 100-wicket mark in the T20Is. He has taken 4 wickets in 2 ODIs.