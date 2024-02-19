SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 62 % Chance of Winning AFG 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.503 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are poised to take on each other in their second T20I match as part of Afghanistan’s Tour of Sri Lanka on February 19, 2024. Their clash is going to be hosted at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and it is scheduled to commence at 7:00 P.M IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Afghanistan enters this fixture on the back of a defeat against Sri Lanka. In their first T20 match against each other, the former won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Sri Lanka to set the target. After having lost both their openers during the powerplay, they attained some stability in their innings. However, it did not last long as they continued to lose wickets until Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka’s captain, stepped onto the crease and anchored their innings with an exceptional knock of 67 runs off a mere 32 deliveries. With a total of 160 runs on the board in 18.6 overs, Sri Lanka wound up with a defendable target.

Their major threat came from Ibrahim Zadran who opened the innings for Afghanistan and remained not out with a score of 67 runs from 55 deliveries. Despite his best efforts, the rest of the batting order collapsed as no other batsman was able to make a lasting impression during their pursuit of the target. They were nine wickets down by the final over of the match and managed to score 156 runs, falling short by just four runs as they conceded defeat. Sri Lanka’s perseverance paid off considering they edged out victory by a narrow margin.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 62%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score most fours @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan’s batting order scored a total of 14 fours during their first match against Sri Lanka, eight of which were hit by their skipper Ibrahim Zadran who amassed a half-century. Sri Lanka’s batsmen upped them by a single boundary, having knocked 15 fours during their innings. Wanindu Hasaranga, their skipper and all-rounder, was responsible for seven of those boundaries. Considering Sri Lanka’s strength and their ability to score big totals, it appears to be highly probable that they could gather more fours than Afghanistan in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. A total of four T20 matches have been hosted at the venue in the past where batting first and batting second share equal results with two wins each. However, in the last match held here between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the latter won the toss and elected to field first. This did not work out favorably for them as they went on to lose by a razor thin margin. Based on this outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be prompted to bat first.

Weather Report

Isolated thunderstorms could be anticipated on match day with a minimal 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Wanindu Hasaranga (C) All-rounder Angelo Mathews Bowler Dasun Shanaka Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has been in incredible form, having defeated Afghanistan across all formats on home soil in the tour so far. They won the one-off test at the start of the series and went on to decimate them in the One Day International matches as well. With a victory in the T20 series already, they look poised to overcome Afghanistan once again.

Afghanistan Player List

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Wafadar Momand.

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran (C) Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Karim Janat Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has got their work cut out for them as they do not seem to be in a position to defeat Sri Lanka, who have remained invincible through the course of the series.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka has had the upper hand in their previous five encounters, having won on three occasions while Afghanistan emerged victorious in the remaining two.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sri Lanka - 3

Afghanistan - 2

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score over 21.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s opening duo, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, struggled to post a decent opening stand in their initial T20 match against Afghanistan as the former was dismissed for six runs on the fourth ball of the innings. However, during the One Day International series prior to this, Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando collaborated for 173, 19 and 182 runs. Based on these recent performances, it seems likely that Sri Lanka could score over 21.5 runs before the loss of their first wicket.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.673 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka’s opening batsman, struck out early in the innings during the first T20I match against Afghanistan, having scored just six runs off four deliveries. However, he emerged as the top run scorer of their ODI series prior to this as he amassed 346 runs in three innings. He could be relied upon to bounce back and be their leading batsman once again.

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan’s skipper and opening batsman, was the team’s leading batsman against Sri Lanka in their first match, wherein he garnered 67 runs off 55 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 121.81. Considering this brilliant recent performance, he could be anticipated to remain their top run-getter.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Matheesha Pathirana delivered an incredible spell against Afghanistan in their previous encounter - in four overs, he conceded 24 runs and bagged a whopping six wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.00. He was highly economical and displayed immense wicket-taking prowess, making him a dependable choice to emerge as their top bowler in the next game as well.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan in their last encounter versus Sri Lanka. He delivered four overs and allowed 25 runs which translated to an economy rate of 6.25, capturing three wickets in the process. Taking this into account, there is a good chance he could continue as their leading bowler.