SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 68 % Chance of Winning AFG 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.529 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the third T20I of the Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will begin from February 21, 2024. The match will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match review before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka, known for their strength in limited-overs cricket, are expected to be the favourites in the upcoming game against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka dominated the ODI series and have already won the T20I series after wins in the two T20Is. They batted very well in the last game but their bowling was so impressive that won the game for them. With Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain, Sri Lanka aims to dominate the series. Sri Lanka will be satisfied before playing the T20 World Cup as they would get ample time being in the middle of slow surfaces in this series as well as in the next tour of Bangladesh.

Afghanistan were expected to perform better in the 20 over format where they have had global experience before. However, the team could not compete against Sri Lanka as they lost both the T20Is in the series. They have already lost the T20I series and will be looking to save face in the final T20I. They performed very poorly in the batting area and should be looking to do better in the next game.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 68%

Afghanistan' chance of winning: 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 20.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Afghanistan never had much success in the T20Is as compared to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are coming from a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against Afghanistan. The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando played fantastic opening partnerships of 182, 19 & 173 runs in the three games. Coming into the T20I series, Kusal Mendis took the opening position alongside Nissanka in the T20I series. The pair scored 7 & 45 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Nissanka and Mendis average at 26.61 & 23.39 respectively in the 20 over format. That said, Sri Lanka will continue to post high scores for the opening partnership in the final game of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Sri Lanka 1.68 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Sri Lanka 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The cricket pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla is predominantly favourable for batters, offering conditions conducive to their performance. The track provides substantial turn and bounce, making it especially advantageous for spinners expected to capitalise on these conditions. Teams winning the toss at this venue frequently choose to bowl first, anticipating that bowlers may find opportunities to limit the opposing team’s batting performance due to the nature of the pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be clear skies with a gentle breeze. The temperature is likely to hover around 22-32°C.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga (c) All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 72 runs in the last T20I. They were explosive with their batting unit and bundled out AFG at 115 in the last game.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Najibullah Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Ibrahim Zadran Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Noor Ahmad Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Naveen ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They were bundled out for a mere 115 in the last game. They will be looking to come out of their losing streak.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met each other in seven T20Is so far. Sri Lanka has won five games whereas Afghanistan has two wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 5

Afghanistan Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

After a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, Sri Lanka were set to take over the T20I series as well. They successfully won the first two games and will be looking for a clean sweep in the last game of the series.

In the last T20I, Sri Lanka batted first and secured 187 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. The team had a decent start and it was the middle order that delivered the majority of the runs. Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 51 and Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten at 42. This was a respectable target to defend for Sri Lanka. However, the bowlers had some other plans. SL bowlers were lethal from the get go and bundled out Afghanistan at 115 to win the game by 72 runs. Every bowler picked at least a wicket in the game.

In the batting department, Sri Lanka will be relying on the likes of Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to score the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of pacers Matheesha Pathirana along with the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to make crucial breakthroughs.

In the batting department, Afghanistan will be heavily relying on the likes of captain Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, all-rounder trio of Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib to deliver the bulk of the runs. On the bowling front, the onus will be on the likes of Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi to deliver timely breakthroughs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.581 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran smashed an unbeaten 67 off 55 balls in the first T20I. He scored 10 runs in the next game. He will be the top batting pick for the third T20I.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Sadeera Samarawickrama is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. He has scored 25 & 51 runs in the two T20Is. He will be expected to score high in the next T20I.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi was impeccable in the ILT20 where he picked the bulk of the wickets for his side. He is in terrific form. He has picked 3 wickets in the first game whereas coming from picking a single wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana was awarded Player of the Match for his excellent outing with the ball in the first game. He finished with remarkable figures of 4/24 from his four overs. In the second T20I, Pathirana picked 2 wickets for 22 runs in the game.