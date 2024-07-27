SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
SRI
25%
Chance of Winning
IND
75%
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 861 runs, Kusal Perera is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in 2024.
- With 170 runs, Ꮪhubman Gill was the leading run scorer in the last series against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning
This would be the first time Sri Lanka go head to head in a T20 bilateral series since their disappointment in the T20 World Cup which was held this year. Sri Lanka were knocked out in the group stages and would be hoping for a better showing in this series.They head into this series without Nuwan Thushara who has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in this format.
India head into this series after a dominating display against Zimbabwe in the five game bilateral series. India lost the opening game against Zimbabwe but bounced back and won four games in a row and won the series 4-1. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 25%
- India’ chances of winning - 75%
Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Pathum Nissanka has struggled to make an impact for Sri Lanka in the T20 format. In 2024, Nissanka scored 183 runs with an average of 26.14. Nissanka Continued to struggle in the World Cup as he scored 50 runs in three matches. We believe Nissanka will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Surya Kumar Yadav did not have a great start to this year but in the last six matches he has scored 50, 53, 6, 31, 47 and 3 and has been pretty consistent. We expect Yadav to have a great outing in this series especially after he has been chosen to lead the side in the T20 format. We believe Yadav would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 21.5
India Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Kusal Janith Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup where they were knocked out in the group stages.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Ꮪhubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India have been dominant in the T20 format as they won the World Cup this year and in the last series they beat Zimbabwe 4-1.
Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head
India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 format 19-9. India has won four of the last six matches. The last game was played in Jan 2023, India won the game by 91 runs.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 9
India: 19
Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka
India and Sri Lanka go head to head in a three game bilateral series for the first time since Jan 2023 where India won the series 2-1 at home. Looking at the odds this seems like a straightforward tie for the visitors who have been dominant in the T20 format thus far. On the other hand Sri Lanka had a disappointing World Cup heading into this series as they were knocked out in the group stages. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches they conceded a bigger opening stand. Indian openers had a decent outing against Zimbabwe as in four of the five matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe India would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs India
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters
Kusal Perera to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Perera has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Sri Lanka in T20 format as he has scored 861 runs (franchise runs also included) with an average of 34.44 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Ꮪhubman Gill was chosen to lead the side in the last series against Zimbabwe and had a brilliant series as with 170 runs he was the leading run scorer in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana has had injury issues prior to this series but when fit he is one of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket. We expect Pathirana to be the key man for Sri Lanka in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Sundar to be India’ top bowler
Washington Sundar got an opportunity against Zimbabwe and he did not disappoint as with eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- Sri Lanka to win @ 3.33 (PariMatch)
- India to win @ 1.33 (PariMatch)
Parimatch