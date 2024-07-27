SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SRI 25 % Chance of Winning IND 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on India in the first T20 game of the three match bilateral series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 27 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

This would be the first time Sri Lanka go head to head in a T20 bilateral series since their disappointment in the T20 World Cup which was held this year. Sri Lanka were knocked out in the group stages and would be hoping for a better showing in this series.They head into this series without Nuwan Thushara who has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in this format.

India head into this series after a dominating display against Zimbabwe in the five game bilateral series. India lost the opening game against Zimbabwe but bounced back and won four games in a row and won the series 4-1. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 25%

India’ chances of winning - 75%

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Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Pathum Nissanka has struggled to make an impact for Sri Lanka in the T20 format. In 2024, Nissanka scored 183 runs with an average of 26.14. Nissanka Continued to struggle in the World Cup as he scored 50 runs in three matches. We believe Nissanka will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Surya Kumar Yadav did not have a great start to this year but in the last six matches he has scored 50, 53, 6, 31, 47 and 3 and has been pretty consistent. We expect Yadav to have a great outing in this series especially after he has been chosen to lead the side in the T20 format. We believe Yadav would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Charith Asalanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Janith Perera All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup where they were knocked out in the group stages.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ꮪhubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India have been dominant in the T20 format as they won the World Cup this year and in the last series they beat Zimbabwe 4-1.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 format 19-9. India has won four of the last six matches. The last game was played in Jan 2023, India won the game by 91 runs.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 9

India: 19

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka go head to head in a three game bilateral series for the first time since Jan 2023 where India won the series 2-1 at home. Looking at the odds this seems like a straightforward tie for the visitors who have been dominant in the T20 format thus far. On the other hand Sri Lanka had a disappointing World Cup heading into this series as they were knocked out in the group stages. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three matches they conceded a bigger opening stand. Indian openers had a decent outing against Zimbabwe as in four of the five matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe India would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Kusal Perera to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kusal Perera has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Sri Lanka in T20 format as he has scored 861 runs (franchise runs also included) with an average of 34.44 and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Ꮪhubman Gill was chosen to lead the side in the last series against Zimbabwe and had a brilliant series as with 170 runs he was the leading run scorer in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has had injury issues prior to this series but when fit he is one of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket. We expect Pathirana to be the key man for Sri Lanka in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Sundar to be India’ top bowler

Washington Sundar got an opportunity against Zimbabwe and he did not disappoint as with eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.