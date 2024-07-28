SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
SRI
27%
Chance of Winning
IND
73%
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- India has won five back to back T20i matches heading into this fixture.
- With 170 runs, Ꮪhubman Gill was the leading run scorer in the last series against Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning
India continued their dominance in this fixture as they outplayed Sri Lanka in the first match. This was India’s fifth win in five T20i matches as they continue their dominations after winning the T20 World Cup this year. India got off to a great start as they were 111/2 in ten overs and posted 213 runs on the scoreboard. Sri Lanka bowled well in the second half of the innings as at one point India looked destined to score 230 plus. Sri Lanka responded with an 84 run opening stand but failed to convert their start as when Pathun Nissanka got out, they lost eight wickets in the final six overs and eventually lost the game by 43 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 27%
- India’ chances of winning - 73%
Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant game in the last outing as even though Sri Lanka lost the game and India took a 1-0 lead, Nissanka scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer in the game. We expect Nissanka to dominate once again and to score high in the upcoming game.
Surya Kumar Yadav did not have a great start to this year but in the last seven matches he has scored 50, 53, 6, 31, 47, 3 and 58 which showcases his consistency. Yadav was brilliant in the opening game as he scored a half century and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 22.5
India Opening Partnership Over 28.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Kusal Janith Perera
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup and they lost the opening game by 43 runs.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Ꮪhubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India have been dominant in the T20 format as they have won five games in a row. India has taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game.
Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head
India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 format 20-9. India have taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game by 43 runs.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 9
India: 20
Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka
India and Sri Lanka went head to head in the opening game and it turned out to be a great game for the neutrals as batsmen had a field day as we saw teams score over 350 runs in the game. Openers of both sides had a brilliant outing as Indian managed to have an opening stand of 74 runs and Sri Lanka had a 84 runs opening stand in the game. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando struggled with the new ball which makes us believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.
Sri Lanka vs India
T20i
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, null
Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant game in the last outing against India as he scored 79 off 48 balls and was the top run scorer for Sri Lanka in the game which which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Ꮪhubman Gil got off to a great start in the last game against Sri Lanka as he scored 34 off 16 balls but could not convert it into a big score. He has been pretty consistent for India in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Matheesha Pathirana once again, he had an excellent game in the first match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/40 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshdeep Singh to be India’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh had a brilliant World Cup prior to this tournament and he had a solid game in the last outing against Sri Lanka as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- Sri Lanka to win @ 3.18 (PariMatch)
- India to win @ 1.36 (PariMatch)
Parimatch