SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SRI 27 % Chance of Winning IND 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on India in the second T20 game of the three match bilateral series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 28 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

India continued their dominance in this fixture as they outplayed Sri Lanka in the first match. This was India’s fifth win in five T20i matches as they continue their dominations after winning the T20 World Cup this year. India got off to a great start as they were 111/2 in ten overs and posted 213 runs on the scoreboard. Sri Lanka bowled well in the second half of the innings as at one point India looked destined to score 230 plus. Sri Lanka responded with an 84 run opening stand but failed to convert their start as when Pathun Nissanka got out, they lost eight wickets in the final six overs and eventually lost the game by 43 runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 27%

India’ chances of winning - 73%

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Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant game in the last outing as even though Sri Lanka lost the game and India took a 1-0 lead, Nissanka scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer in the game. We expect Nissanka to dominate once again and to score high in the upcoming game.

Surya Kumar Yadav did not have a great start to this year but in the last seven matches he has scored 50, 53, 6, 31, 47, 3 and 58 which showcases his consistency. Yadav was brilliant in the opening game as he scored a half century and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Charith Asalanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Janith Perera All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup and they lost the opening game by 43 runs.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ꮪhubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India have been dominant in the T20 format as they have won five games in a row. India has taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 format 20-9. India have taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game by 43 runs.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 9

India: 20

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka went head to head in the opening game and it turned out to be a great game for the neutrals as batsmen had a field day as we saw teams score over 350 runs in the game. Openers of both sides had a brilliant outing as Indian managed to have an opening stand of 74 runs and Sri Lanka had a 84 runs opening stand in the game. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando struggled with the new ball which makes us believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant game in the last outing against India as he scored 79 off 48 balls and was the top run scorer for Sri Lanka in the game which which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Ꮪhubman Gil got off to a great start in the last game against Sri Lanka as he scored 34 off 16 balls but could not convert it into a big score. He has been pretty consistent for India in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Matheesha Pathirana once again, he had an excellent game in the first match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/40 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be India’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh had a brilliant World Cup prior to this tournament and he had a solid game in the last outing against Sri Lanka as he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.