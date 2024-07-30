SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SRI 27 % Chance of Winning IND 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on India in the final T20 game of the three match bilateral series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 30 at 07:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

India continued their dominance in this format as they won back to back games in this three game series and have taken a 2-0 lead. This was the sixth win in as many games for India and would be hoping to end this T20 series with a perfect record. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s bowling attack has been a let down for the home side in this series as they conceded 200 plus score in the first game and then failed to make an impact in the last game. Sri Lanka scored 169 runs but with rain impacting the game, the revised target turned out to be 78 which India managed to chase with ease as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 27%

India’ chances of winning - 73%

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Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

This bet has paid off in both games thus far as Pathum Nissanka has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in both games thus far. Even though Sri Lanka has lost both the games, Nissanka has been dominant in both matches and have scored 79 and 32 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Surya Kumar Yadav has been pretty consistent in the T20 format for India and the Indian skipper has been brilliant in this series thus far as he has scored 58 and 26 and has made an impact in both games. We expect Yadav to continue his great form and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Charith Asalanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Janith Perera All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka went into this series after a disappointing campaign in the World Cup and have fallen short in both games thus far.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ꮪhubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ꮪhubman Gill Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India have been dominant in the T20 format as they have won six games in a row. India has taken a 2-0 lead in this series and would be hoping to close out the series 3-0.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in T20 format 21-9. India have taken a 2-0 lead in this series as they won the last game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 9

India: 21

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka went head to head in the opening game and it turned out to be a great watch as India scored 213 runs and at one point it looked as if Sri Lanka would successfully chase the target but failed to continue their momentum in the second innings and eventually lost the game by 43 runs. The second game got interrupted by rain as the revised target was 78 runs which they managed to chase down with ease. Even though India won both the games, the Sri Lanka openers had a better game on both occasions as they ended up with better opening stands in both matches. With question marks surrounding the fitness of Shubman Gill, we believe Sri Lanka would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been the most consistent Sri Lanka batsman in this series. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century. With 111 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’ top batter

There were some question marks over Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form heading into this tournament but has been solid in both games as he has scored 40 and 30 in two games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

We are going to stick with Matheesha Pathirana even though he did not have a great game in the last outing as he was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged four wickets in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be India’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh continued his dominance in this series as he was brilliant once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets taking his total tally to four in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.