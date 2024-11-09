SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction SRI 37 % Chance of Winning NEW 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.363 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will host New Zealand in two T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I of the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka will take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on November 9. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka is coming from a successful tour of the West Indies where they won the T20I and ODI series. They will now go against the strong New Zealand in the first T20I of this series. Sri Lanka, playing at home at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, will have the advantage of familiar conditions, which they will look to leverage to their benefit, given their strong track record on home soil.

New Zealand had a successful Test series against India where they wiped the floor by 3-0. New Zealand is known for its depth and resilience, especially in the T20 format, and will aim to start the series on a high. The team boasts a strong team and will be looking to win the first game of this series against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 63%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 37%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the series and scored 20, 77 & 60 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Nissanka and Mendis average at 26.28 & 28.71 respectively in the 20 over format. The sides met last year where the pair secured 0, 18 & 76 runs before 1st dismissal. However, Sri Lanka will be familiar with home conditions with a better batting record at home. That said, Sri Lanka will be expected to score over 22.5 runs before their first dismissal in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be conducive to batting. Batters will enjoy the track's pace and bounce to score runs. There could be a hint of lateral movement initially, but it will become a batting paradise as the game goes on. Overall, Dambulla offers excellent batting conditions, with a bit of help for the bowlers. Unless it's a dry or used surface, expect the toss-winner to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Dambulla on November 9 suggests a high likelihood of rain, with thunderstorms expected and about 5-10mm of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to reach around 31°C.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Kamindu Mendis Batter Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last series against the West Indies by 2-1. They dominated with their strong batting and bowling performances throughout the series. The team will now be ready to take on the kiwis at their home.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tim Robinson Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand won their last Test series against India by 3-0. Now they will focus on the white ball format and clash against Sri Lanka in the next T20I series. The team will be led by Mitchell Santner.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The team has met 23 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 13-7 lead in the tally.

Sri Lanka won- 7

New Zealand won- 13

No result/ Abandoned- 3

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka’s cricket team boasts a strong lineup with experienced players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. Mendis, a consistent batter, often plays a steady role at the crease, building the innings. Hasaranga, celebrated for his leg-spin and quick-scoring ability, becomes crucial during the middle overs, particularly on Sri Lankan pitches that generally favour spinners. The team’s spin attack, with Hasaranga at its core, is expected to be a key advantage, especially in home conditions that traditionally support slower bowlers.

New Zealand’s strategy hinges on power hitters like Glenn Phillips to set up a substantial total. All-rounders such as Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell bring valuable balance, contributing effectively with both bat and ball. The team’s pace attack, led by Lockie Ferguson, could be especially threatening for Sri Lanka’s top order, particularly if early swing conditions come into play.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20i Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.363 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Glenn Phillips to be the top batter for New Zealand

When it comes to the batting, Glenn Phillips will come in as the best batting pick. Although he bats in the middle order, his ability to hit big shots makes him the top pick. He averages at 32.89 in the format. Phillips has batted once against Sri Lanka before where he struck 104 runs in the game.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages at 28.71 in the format and will lead his side with the bat in the next game. He scored 11, 54 & 39 runs in his last three T20I innings (against West Indies).

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner to be the top bowler for New Zealand

The pitch is suitable for spinners and Mitchell Santner will be keen on exploiting that aspect. Santner was phenomenal in the last Test against India where he picked 13 wickets in the game. The bowler will step into the next game as New Zealand’s best bowling pick.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

In the 2024 T20I season, Wanindu Hasaranga has continued to excel, particularly in the T20 World Cup. He achieved a significant milestone by becoming Sri Lanka's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, surpassing Lasith Malinga’s record. With over 108 wickets at an impressive economy rate of under 7, Hasaranga remains pivotal to Sri Lanka's bowling, especially on spin-friendly surfaces